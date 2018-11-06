These 20 Cities are Home to the Fastest Drivers

It’s common knowledge that many drivers are liberal with speed limits once they hit the road.

Whether it’s to get to work on time or simply show off your engine’s horsepower, speeding is a common practice among many drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is also a contributing factor to over one-fourth of fatal car accidents.

A recent AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report found that over half of drivers admitted to having driven 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on a freeway—while nearly 18.8 percent reported they did it “fairly often to regularly.” Unsurprisingly, tens of millions of drivers every year face speeding tickets for breaking the rules of the road. Between potential license suspensions, fines, and auto insurance rate hikes, the risks of speeding seem to outweigh the benefits.

But some cities across the country haven’t received the message, and their residents have paid the price in the form of a surplus of speeding tickets. To identify the cities with the highest percentage of drivers receiving a speeding ticket, Insurify data scientists analyzed over one million automobile insurance applications from across the country. The following cities have the highest prevalence of speeding violations.