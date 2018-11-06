These 20 Cities are Home to the Fastest Drivers
Published November 6, 2018
Reading time: 4 minutes
Published November 6, 2018
Reading time: 4 minutes
It’s common knowledge that many drivers are liberal with speed limits once they hit the road.
Click here to see the 2 0 Cities with the Most Speeding Tickets report for 2019.
Whether it’s to get to work on time or simply show off your engine’s horsepower, speeding is a common practice among many drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is also a contributing factor to over one-fourth of fatal car accidents.
A recent AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report found that over half of drivers admitted to having driven 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on a freeway—while nearly 18.8 percent reported they did it “fairly often to regularly.” Unsurprisingly, tens of millions of drivers every year face speeding tickets for breaking the rules of the road. Between potential license suspensions, fines, and auto insurance rate hikes, the risks of speeding seem to outweigh the benefits.
But some cities across the country haven’t received the message, and their residents have paid the price in the form of a surplus of speeding tickets. To identify the cities with the highest percentage of drivers receiving a speeding ticket, Insurify data scientists analyzed over one million automobile insurance applications from across the country. The following cities have the highest prevalence of speeding violations.
1. Clinton, South Carolina - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 23.64%
2. Greenwood, Indiana - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 21.94%
3. Seaford, Delaware - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 20.59%
4. Kenosha, Wisconsin - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 20.36%
5. Kennewick, Washington - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 20.19%
6. Gillette, Wyoming - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 19.90%
7. Roswell, New Mexico - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 19.05%
8. West Jordan, Utah - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.92%
9. Meridian, Idaho - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.45%
10. Portsmouth, Virginia - Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.45%
Insurify is a car insurance comparison platform that provides quotes based on customers’ answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.4 million car insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether any drivers on their policy application had been ticketed for speeding in the last seven years, allowing Insurify to calculate the percent of shoppers in each city with a history of speeding violations. After determining the city in each U.S. state with the highest percentage of drivers with a ticket, we ranked the top twenty offenders. Information on city population was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau, and statistics on speeding-related fatalities in each state were supplied by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2016 Traffic Safety Facts data.
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.87%
City population: 284,736
Speeding-related fatalities in Nebraska (2016): 36
Your search for savings starts here: best car insurance comparison sites in minutes to update or replace your policy.
Low income auto insurance rates are within reach. Free up your budget today.
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.88%
City population: 72,447
Speeding-related fatalities in North Carolina (2016): 566
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 16.18%
City population: 66,391
Speeding-related fatalities in Tennessee (2016): 183
Compare deals from the best insurance companies in the nation.
Learn more about GEICO SR-22 quotes and rates from other top companies with Insurify.
Grovetown, Georgia
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 16.90%
City population: 14,109
Speeding-related fatalities in Georgia (2016): 266
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.33%
City population: 96,892
Speeding-related fatalities in Kansas (2016): 106
Find providers that offer the best rideshare insurance coverage.
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.42%
City population: 97,290
Speeding-related fatalities in Missouri (2016): 328
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.51%
City population: 8,148
Speeding-related fatalities in Alabama (2016): 317
Use our real-time auto insurance calculator to find the best quotes for you.
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.60%
City population: 54,202
Speeding-related fatalities in Colorado (2016): 211
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.10%
City population: 217,521
Speeding-related fatalities in Iowa (2016): 95
Looking for instant online homeowners insurance quotes? Your journey starts with these top-rated comparison sites!
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.11%
City population: 70,909
Speeding-related fatalities in Ohio (2016): 257
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.45%
City population: 94,572
Speeding-related fatalities in Virginia (2016): 257
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.45%
City population: 99,926
Speeding-related fatalities in Idaho (2016): 54
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 18.92%
City population: 113,905
Speeding-related fatalities in Utah (2016): 72
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 19.05%
City population: 47,775
Speeding-related fatalities in New Mexico (2016): 145
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 19.90%
City population: 30,560
Speeding-related fatalities in Wyoming (2016): 25
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 20.19%
City population: 81,607
Speeding-related fatalities in Washington (2016): 154
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 20.36%
City population: 99,877
Speeding-related fatalities in Wisconsin (2016): 212
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 20.59%
City population: 7,750
Speeding-related fatalities in Delaware (2016): 39
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 21.94%
City population: 57,375
Speeding-related fatalities in Indiana (2016): 213
Percent of drivers with a speeding ticket: 23.64%
City population: 8,503
Speeding-related fatalities in South Carolina (2016): 381
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!