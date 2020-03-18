In the Fast Lane: States with the Most Speeding Tickets

States With the Most Speeding Tickets

10. Idaho

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 14.65%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 4.18%

Total number of public road miles: 52,437

Total number of registered automobiles (2017): 550,006

Kicking off our countdown is Idaho. The Gem State has the third-fewest number of public road miles of any state on the list, despite being the 11th largest state by total square area. With roads that few and far between, traffic can be hard to come by. Boise, the largest city in the state, is just the 96th-biggest city in the country by population. A lack of urban areas means more rural roads and highways—perfect thoroughfares for speeding.

9. Colorado

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 14.75%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 3.65%

Total number of public road miles: 88,818

Total number of registered automobiles: 1,785,058

Colorado, which checks in at number nine on this ranking, has both absolute speed limits—which penalize drivers who are caught going even one mile above the posted limit—and “presumed speeding limits.” These presumed limits can still result in fines or even jail time if you are driving too quickly, but offer accused drivers the opportunity to defend their case in court and prove they were driving at a reasonable speed. Nevertheless, nearly 15 percent of drivers in The Centennial State have a speeding ticket on their driving record.

8. Hawaii

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.1%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 2.49%

Total number of public road miles: 4,476

Total number of registered automobiles: 512,386

Perhaps due to the fact that the state is comprised of five islands, Hawaii has the fewest number of public road miles of any state. However, The Aloha State also boasts the most crowded roads of the states on the list, sporting an average of 114.47 registered automobiles per public road mile. Therefore, it may come as a surprise that Hawaii cracks the top 10, but 15.1 percent of drivers have a speeding ticket on their record.

7. Wyoming

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.36%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 3.03%

Total number of public road miles: 30,430

Total number of registered automobiles: 193,523

In Wyoming, speeding is classified as a misdemeanor offense and carries a fine of up to $200, as well as a potential stay in jail. Repeated offenses will hurt an offender’s wallet even more, with third offenses potentially requiring drivers to pay $750, as well as a maximum of six months in jail. Even so, Wyoming has a percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket and suspended license well above the national average.

6. Wisconsin

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.78%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 3.95%

Total number of public road miles: 115,457

Total number of registered automobiles: 2,092,584

One of four midwest states in the top 10, Wisconsin also has the third-most registered automobiles out of the states in the countdown. It also has a license suspension rare 37 percent higher than the national average, and a speeding rate 36 percent greater than the national mean.

5. North Dakota

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 16.06%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 6.43%

Total number of public road miles: 87,688

Total number of registered automobiles: 276,545

North Dakota has the second-fewest registered automobiles of any state in the top 10, perhaps due, in part, to a small population. The Peace Garden State has the second smallest population and the least crowded roads of any state. With just 3.15 registered automobiles per mile, there may be plenty of room for drivers to speed.

4. South Carolina

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 16.55%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 2.9%

Total number of public road miles: 77,364

Total number of registered automobiles: 353,180

South Carolina is one of two East Coast states in the top 10, with a speeding rate nearly 43 percent above the national average. Moreover, the speeding problem isn’t contained to just one area of the state. According to additional data from the Insurify database, in three cities—Barnwell, Clinton, and Clemson—more than 22 percent of drivers have a speeding ticket. This would put all three among the 10 worst cities nationwide in terms of speeding.

3. Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.3%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 6.23%

Total number of public road miles: 122,987

Total number of registered automobiles: 4,605,459

Kicking off the top three is Ohio, which has the most registered automobiles of any state on the list. Ohio is also one of the most crowded in the ranking, with 37.40 registered cars per public road mile. Nevertheless, over 17 percent of Buckeye State residents have a speeding ticket on their driving record.

2. Iowa

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.55%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 4.35%

Total number of public road miles: 114,637

Total number of registered automobiles: 1,268,996

Iowa, in comparison to some other states in the top 10, has mild speeding laws. The maximum base amount a first offender can be fined for driving too quickly is $100. That penalty only goes into effect for drivers who exceed the limit by 20 miles per hour—though $5 are added for each additional mile over the limit. For comparison, a first offense in Wyoming carries penalties of around $200. One would have to drive 40 miles above the speed limit to incur a $200 penalty in Iowa. Those lenient laws may contribute to why Iowa has the second-highest percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket of any of the 10 states.

1. Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket: 17.73%

Percentage of drivers with a suspended license: 5.32%

Total number of public road miles: 75,238

Total number of registered automobiles: 3,251,339

Taking the top spot on the countdown is Virginia. In fact, Martinsville, Staunton, and Danville—three of the five cities in the United States with the highest shares of drivers who have been caught speeding—are in Virginia. Interestingly enough, Virginia does have fairly strict monetary penalties for speeding drivers. Offenders are required to pay $251 plus $8 for each mile per hour over the speed limit they were driving. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been enough to stop motorists from driving too quickly.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.