Insurify’s 2020 Most Courageous Cities Awards
Published November 10, 2020
Reading time: 3 minutes
Residents in these courageous cities represent the utmost bravery while serving their communities in 2020.
When it comes to community wellbeing and safety, there are some exceptional citizens who go above and beyond to ensure that their neighbors are taken care of. In their everyday work, they are willing to risk their personal safety for the safety of their community, whether through protecting others against harm, attending to medical emergencies, or testing vital infrastructure for public safety. These honorable citizens who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others in their community deserve recognition for their selflessness, tenacity, and dedication to the broader public.
These courageous Americans care greatly about their communities and serve as strong and proud representatives for them. To recognize these stellar individuals and their communities for their service, the data scientists at Insurify identified the cities in each state with the greatest share of courageous citizens.
Selection Process for Insurify’s 2020 Most Courageous Cities
The data science team at Insurify, a home insurance comparison platform, referred to their database of over 2.5 million insurance applicants to determine the cities with the greatest proportions of citizens whose work is dedicated to serving their greater community. Individuals submitting applications for coverage include information such as their occupation, and whether they or anyone on their policy is an active member or veteran of the Armed Forces.
To identify the cities with the greatest share of courageous citizens, Insurify’s researchers selected the number of applicants with careers in public safety (including firefighters, park rangers, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians), in high-risk jobs with a high benefit to society (such as electrical power line installers, structural metalworkers, and miners), and current or past members of the Armed Forces. The cities with the highest rates of citizens in these lines of work in each state are the award winners for 2020.
These are the most courageous cities in each state. Winning cities were determined by having a high proportion of citizens whose work is dedicated to serving their greater community.
Alabama: Daleville
Alaska: Wasilla
Arizona: Benson
Arkansas: Ward
California: Lemoore
Colorado: Fountain
Connecticut: Naugatuck
Delaware: Harrington
Florida: Crestview
Georgia: Ludowici
Hawaii: Kapolei
Idaho: Mountain Home
Illinois: O Fallon
Indiana: Hobart
Iowa: Newton
Kansas: Leavenworth
Kentucky: Oak Grove
Louisiana: Leesville
Maine: Augusta
Maryland: Indian Head
Massachusetts: Billerica
Michigan: Rockford
Minnesota: Lakeville
Mississippi: Long Beach
Missouri: Saint Robert
Montana: Columbia Falls
Nebraska: Papillion
Nevada: Laughlin
New Hampshire: Hudson
New Jersey: Monroe Township
New Mexico: Las Vegas
New York: Watertown
North Carolina: Fort Bragg
North Dakota: Mandan
Ohio: London
Oklahoma: Altus
Oregon: Sherwood
Pennsylvania: Bethel Park
Rhode Island: Newport
South Carolina: Goose Creek
South Dakota: Box Elder
Tennessee: Milan
Texas: Harker Heights
Utah: Layton
Vermont: Bennington
Virginia: Hampton
Washington: Oak Harbor
West Virginia: Berkeley Springs
Wisconsin: Stevens Point
Wyoming: Sheridan
