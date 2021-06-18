Plymouth Rock Assurance Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?
Updated June 18, 2021
Reading time: 6 minutes
Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.
Headquartered in Boston, Plymouth Rock Assurance is a home insurance company. It has impressive coverage options and discounts. It’s a smaller insurance provider, and policies are only available in the Northeast:
Connecticut
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
Pennsylvania
Homeowners in those six states can take advantage of the many benefits Plymouth has to offer, including exceptional customer service. Plymouth Rock has custom coverage options that fit your needs. To know if it’s right for you, you’ll want to research coverage types and quotes from multiple.
According to its website, Plymouth Rock offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:
If your home is involved in a disaster or accident, homeowners insurance provides you with financial protection. A standard homeowners insurance policy from Plymouth Rock can cover your property and belongings. It can also include liability coverage for any injuries and property damage you may cause to others.
Like homeowners insurance, renters insurance provides property and liability protection if you’re renting your living space. The home or building insurance policy your landlord has won’t cover your personal property. But renters insurance protects you from theft, fire, and other unfortunate events.
Condo insurance requires two different policies. The building management obtains a master policy that covers the structure and common areas you share with other condo owners. But it does not protect what’s inside your unit. You need an individual condo insurance policy to protect your kitchen cabinets, appliances, personal belongings, fixtures, and items in your condo.
Did you know that homeowners insurance doesn’t cover damage from floods? Adding private flood insurance can protect your home and its contents if flooding occurs. Contact your local insurance agent for more information or to add it to your policy.
Umbrella insurance isn’t a stand-alone policy. It’s supplemental coverage that can increase your liability limits. You might add umbrella coverage to your existing Plymouth Rock policy for additional protection from lawsuits. It can be an essential coverage option in the right circumstance, such as if you own a dog or a pool.
Policyholders expect certain types of coverage with their homeowners policies. Most insurers offer similar components, though the specific options can vary according to your needs.
Dwelling Coverage: insurance protection for your home’s structure, including the roof
Other Structures: structures that aren’t attached to your home, such as an unattached garage or shed
Personal Possessions: your furniture, electronics, and other personal belongings
Loss of Use: insurance to cover alternative living accommodations if you can’t live in your home because of damage
Personal Liability: legal expenses coverage if someone sues you after being injured in your home or if you’re responsible for damage to someone else’s property
Medical Payments: pays for your guest’s hospital bills and required medical treatment if they get injured
When you get a quote from a Plymouth Rock insurance agent, consider optional coverages to increase your protection. Any add-ons you choose will increase your insurance rate. However, you don’t want to forgo necessary coverage for any reasonable threat. Covering the cost of property damage out-of-pocket is very expensive and could bankrupt you.
Underground pipes and lines bring essential services into your home. If a utility service has a physical failure of underground pipes or lines, utility service line coverage can protect you.
Home systems are responsible for providing the comforts of day-to-day living. But what happens if your furnace goes out or your oven quits working? Adding home systems breakdown coverage to your Plymouth Rock policy.
Home cyber coverage protects you against online fraud, attacks, and cyber extortion. However, this additional policy option isn’t available for homeowners in New York.
Identity theft is on the rise, but Plymouth Rock has you covered. If you add identity theft monitoring protection, you’ll get help through CyberScout if your personal data or identity is stolen.
Plymouth Rock partners with Figo to offer pet insurance. It can protect you from high costs that often accompany your furry companion’s unexpected injuries and illnesses.
One of the perks of going with Plymouth Rock is the discounts available to you. The company has automatic discounts and additional ways to save money on your homeowners insurance:
Age-of-Home Discount: Newer homes get more significant savings.
Advanced Quote Discount: Shopping ahead can pay off. Get a discount if you get your quote more than seven days before you want coverage to start.
Claims-Free Discount: Save on your policy if you go five years without filing a claim.
New Customer Discount: Get this discount for being a new customer.
Superior Constructed Home Discount: Get lower premiums if your home was built from solid and fire-resistant materials.
Companion Policy Discount: Get a bundling discount when you combine your homeowners, condo, or renters insurance with your Plymouth Rock car insurance policy.
Fire Protection Discount: Automatic sprinklers, a central fire monitoring system, and other qualifying devices can get you lower insurance rates.
Security Protection Discount: Get a rate deduction if your home has a central security monitoring system.
Affinity Discount: You could pay less for your homeowners policy if you’re a member of specific associations or groups.
eDocuments Discount: Knock $25 off your premium when you opt to get policy and billing statements electronically.
Connected Home Discount: Have an internet-connected device to monitor theft, fire, or water damage? It could get you a lower price on a policy from Plymouth Rock.
You may know Plymouth better as a car insurance company. Many customers choose to take advantage of Plymouth’s Companion Policy Discount by bundling their home and car insurance. Plymouth car insurance has several perks, including the Get Home Safe program that offers a one-time, one-way rideshare reimbursement if you find yourself unable to safely drive yourself home. Reimbursement is up to $50. You can also access Plymouth’s roadside assistance program.
Your Plymouth car insurance also comes with a unique set of discounts to help you lower your rate further. This includes:
Paid in full
Good student
Anti-theft devices
Advanced quote
Motor club
The discounts available to you depend on your state of residence.
It’s important to know what kind of customer service is available before starting with an insurance company. That way, you can be confident that you’ll get the help you need if you have questions about your policy or when you file a claim.
On Trustpilot, the company has only one customer review, and it’s negative. The reviewer states it’s “an experience of someone I know in N.J.,” so there’s no guarantee the claim is valid.
The company has mixed reviews on Yelp. Customers are pleased with the discounts available, and some say switching to Plymouth Rock saved them a few hundred dollars a year.
However, others were unhappy with the level of customer service they received from their Plymouth Rock insurance agent.
Even so, Plymouth is a leader in customer satisfaction within the insurance industry. And, Plymouth has reliable reviews regarding their financial strength and from the Better Business Bureau ( BBB ):
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: Below Average
A.M. Best Rating: Excellent
Moody’s Financial Strength Rating: N/A
Better Business Bureau Rating: A+
NAIC Customer Complaint Index: 0
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) methodology for calculating the complaint index is to divide the market share of complaints by the market share of premiums written. The lower the number, the better. A score of zero means there weren’t enough complaints to count.
If you’ve suffered a covered loss, it’s time to make a claim. Luckily the claims service process is pretty easy. You can do so by calling customer service or going online to PlymouthRock.com. Once your claim is submitted, you will be assigned an adjuster. The adjuster will visit your home to assess the damage.
Once the adjuster submits their findings, you will receive compensation for your claim. That means you receive reimbursement or a check for damages, minus your deductible and up to your coverage limits.
Plymouth Rock Assurance was founded in 1982 by Jim Stone, a former insurance commissioner for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It offers multiple policy options to customize your homeowners insurance coverage. You can get a home insurance quote online or by phone. Be sure to ask about discounts that you may qualify for to lower your insurance premiums.
In addition to an excellent call center, you can also access your account through a website and mobile app.
