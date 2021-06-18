Plymouth Rock Assurance Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Plymouth Rock Home Insurance Coverages

According to its website, Plymouth Rock offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

If your home is involved in a disaster or accident, homeowners insurance provides you with financial protection. A standard homeowners insurance policy from Plymouth Rock can cover your property and belongings. It can also include liability coverage for any injuries and property damage you may cause to others.

Renters Insurance

Like homeowners insurance, renters insurance provides property and liability protection if you’re renting your living space. The home or building insurance policy your landlord has won’t cover your personal property. But renters insurance protects you from theft, fire, and other unfortunate events.

Condo Insurance

Condo insurance requires two different policies. The building management obtains a master policy that covers the structure and common areas you share with other condo owners. But it does not protect what’s inside your unit. You need an individual condo insurance policy to protect your kitchen cabinets, appliances, personal belongings, fixtures, and items in your condo.

Flood Insurance

Did you know that homeowners insurance doesn’t cover damage from floods? Adding private flood insurance can protect your home and its contents if flooding occurs. Contact your local insurance agent for more information or to add it to your policy.

Umbrella Insurance

Umbrella insurance isn’t a stand-alone policy. It’s supplemental coverage that can increase your liability limits. You might add umbrella coverage to your existing Plymouth Rock policy for additional protection from lawsuits. It can be an essential coverage option in the right circumstance, such as if you own a dog or a pool.