Preparing for a winter storm is critical to staying safe and minimizing damage. Here’s a checklist of winter storm preparedness tips.
The ideal humidity level in a house during winter is between 30% and 50%. Low humidity can damage your furniture, floors, and other household items.
The cost of a new HVAC system can vary widely depending on factors such as the type of system, the size of your home, and the cost of installation.
It’s important to winterize a house before it gets too cold. Here’s what you need to know.
The average cost of homeowners insurance is $2,724 per year, or $227 per month. See how it can vary.
An insurance rider can provide homeowners the additional coverage they seek. Learn how this supplemental policy can benefit you.
Prepare for hurricane season by updating your homeowners coverage to ensure you have the right protection when you need to file a hurricane insurance claim.
Renters insurance typically covers your personal property if it’s stolen or damaged. Check out what scenarios your renters insurance will reimburse you for.
If you don’t have homeowners insurance, or don’t have enough, your mortgage lender may purchase force-placed insurance and charge you for it.
Renters insurance can cover the cost of replacing your personal belongings in case of damage or theft. Learn more.
Service line coverage can help protect you from financial liability for damage to sewer, water, cable and electric lines on your property.
Umbrella insurance is liability protection that covers damages other insurance policies won’t.
How much is homeowners insurance on a $150,000 house? The answer depends on various factors, including the type of coverage you choose.
What’s the difference between replacement cost and market value? The two are related but different. Learn more about each and why they’re important.
Wondering if you should use private flood insurance or FEMA flood insurance? Learn more about both and which coverage is right for you.