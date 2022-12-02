Latest Articles

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm: A Detailed Checklist

Preparing for a winter storm is critical to staying safe and minimizing damage. Here’s a checklist of winter storm preparedness tips.

6 min. readFebruary 15, 2023
What Should Humidity Be in a House in Winter?

The ideal humidity level in a house during winter is between 30% and 50%. Low humidity can damage your furniture, floors, and other household items.

5 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
How Much Does a New HVAC System Cost in 2023?

The cost of a new HVAC system can vary widely depending on factors such as the type of system, the size of your home, and the cost of installation.

8 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
How to Winterize a House

It’s important to winterize a house before it gets too cold. Here’s what you need to know.

8 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
How Much Does Homeowners Insurance Cost? (@CurrentYear)

The average cost of homeowners insurance is $2,724 per year, or $227 per month. See how it can vary.

8 min. readFebruary 1, 2023
What Is an Insurance Rider? Insurance Endorsement Definition

An insurance rider can provide homeowners the additional coverage they seek. Learn how this supplemental policy can benefit you.

6 min. readJanuary 4, 2023
How to Prepare Your Homeowners Insurance for a Hurricane Claim

Prepare for hurricane season by updating your homeowners coverage to ensure you have the right protection when you need to file a hurricane insurance claim.

7 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
Does Renters Insurance Cover Theft? Choose the Right Policy

Renters insurance typically covers your personal property if it’s stolen or damaged. Check out what scenarios your renters insurance will reimburse you for.

6 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
What Is Force-Placed Insurance on a Home?

If you don’t have homeowners insurance, or don’t have enough, your mortgage lender may purchase force-placed insurance and charge you for it.

5 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
Is Renters Insurance Worth It? Why It’s a Must for Tenants

Renters insurance can cover the cost of replacing your personal belongings in case of damage or theft. Learn more.

6 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
What Is Service Line Coverage and Should You Buy It?

Service line coverage can help protect you from financial liability for damage to sewer, water, cable and electric lines on your property.

4 min. readJanuary 3, 2023
What Is Umbrella Insurance?

Umbrella insurance is liability protection that covers damages other insurance policies won’t.

5 min. readDecember 14, 2022
How Much Is Homeowners Insurance on a $150,000 House?

How much is homeowners insurance on a $150,000 house? The answer depends on various factors, including the type of coverage you choose.

8 min. readDecember 6, 2022
Replacement Cost vs. Market Value

What’s the difference between replacement cost and market value? The two are related but different. Learn more about each and why they’re important.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Private Flood Insurance vs. FEMA

Wondering if you should use private flood insurance or FEMA flood insurance? Learn more about both and which coverage is right for you.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
