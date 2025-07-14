Phasing Out FEMA: 10 States That Could Lose the Most

10 states that have received the most FEMA disaster assistance

When a disaster strikes, local and state officials are the first to get involved in recovery efforts. If the damage exceeds the community’s resources, officials can request a preliminary damage assessment to prove that the scope of the disaster merits federal aid. From there, the governor can request a federal disaster declaration. It’s up to the president to review and approve the disaster declaration, getting FEMA involved in the recovery process.[3]

In recent years, Gulf Coast states have been the biggest beneficiaries of FEMA disaster relief due to the region’s frequency of hurricanes. But other states, like Michigan and Oregon, have also received hundreds of millions in funding.

Cutting disaster relief to states could disproportionately affect areas that supported the president in the 2024 election. The three states that received the most FEMA aid in the past five years each voted for Trump. In total, 78% of all FEMA disaster relief funds in that time went to states that swung his way — $25.4 billion out of $32.7 billion.

Top 10 States: Most FEMA Natural Disaster Relief, 2020-2024 (in Millions) Category Price Florida $7,968 Louisiana $7,919 Texas $1,872 California $1,642 New York $1,488 Georgia $1,087 North Carolina $1,060 Kentucky $997 Hawaii $734 Michigan $733 Insurify analysis of Disaster Dollar Database, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Insurify analysis of Disaster Dollar Database, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

1. Florida

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $8 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $15,460

Florida has benefited the most from FEMA disaster aid in recent years. In 2024, two major hurricanes, Helene and Milton, hit the state, resulting in about 284,000 home insurance claims and more than 1 million applications for FEMA assistance. Those claims will likely result in some higher premiums for a state that already has the highest average cost of home insurance in the country. For 2025, researchers estimate a 35% probability of a major hurricane affecting the state.

Flooding causes much of the financial damage from hurricanes, and home insurance doesn’t cover flooding. More than one-third of all policies with the National Flood Insurance Program, which FEMA administers, are in Florida.

2. Louisiana

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $7.9 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $13,937

Since 2020, only Florida has received more FEMA disaster aid than Louisiana. The state’s geography makes it extremely vulnerable to hurricanes, the most expensive type of natural disaster. Hurricane Ida, which struck in 2021, resulted in nearly $4.3 billion in FEMA recovery aid to residents, local governments, and non-profits — the highest amount tied to an individual disaster from 2020 to 2024.

Some of that FEMA disaster assistance goes to homeowners who are uninsured or underinsured and had their homes rendered uninhabitable. Insurance affordability is already a glaring issue in the state, which has the second-highest home insurance rates in the country. Still, some homeowners may be able to save on insurance costs by taking advantage of the state’s home-fortification program, which provides grants of up to $10,000 for certain wind-resistant roof upgrades.

3. Texas

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $1.9 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $6,522

Texas has received about $2 billion in disaster aid since 2020, and that doesn’t include the large-scale flooding on July 4 that took more than 100 lives and left many others missing in central Texas.[4] Meteorologists said four months’ worth of rain fell in hours, causing a 27-foot wall of water to rush down the Guadalupe River.[5] Trump declared the event a major disaster, and FEMA has opened relief applications for residents of Kerr County.

Analysts from the National Risk Index have reported that Texas has the highest expected losses from river flooding of any state. It also ranks highest for expected losses from tornadoes and second-highest for expected losses from hurricanes.

In 2024, Hurricane Beryl caused widespread wind damage, including 50 tornadoes, and millions of power outages. The storm led to more than 1 million applications for FEMA assistance, and the agency allocated about $1 billion to residents, governments, and non-profits.

In 2025, Texas has about a 19% chance of a major hurricane, the second-highest probability behind Florida, according to Colorado State University researchers. The state’s severe weather helps drive its expensive home insurance premiums, which cost about twice the national average.

4. California

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $1.6 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $2,930

Californians received about $1.6 billion in FEMA disaster aid from 2020 to 2024. That doesn’t include the January 2025 fires in Los Angeles County that destroyed more than 16,000 homes. FEMA continues to update its relief figures for the Palisades and Eaton fires, stating in June that it and its partners have provided about $3 billion in assistance.[6] Those fires resulted in more than 261,000 applications for FEMA aid.

Looking ahead, Trump’s comments on phasing out FEMA after hurricane season — which ends Nov. 30 — could leave Californians with less federal help at the start of the following fire season.

The 2025 wildfires rocked the state’s home insurance market, causing massive losses for insurers, who, in turn, are attempting to raise insurance premiums to avoid financial turmoil. For example, State Farm, California’s largest home insurer, received approval for a 17% rate hike from state regulators in May and has since asked for another 11% increase.

Insurify projects that the average cost of home insurance in California could rise 21% by the end of 2025. Still, some homeowners in California can lower their premiums by participating in the Safer from Wildfires program, which requires insurers to offer discounts to residents who take specific fireproofing measures.

5. New York

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $1.5 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $2,855

Despite being relatively far north, New York’s position on the coast makes it somewhat vulnerable to hurricanes. Hurricane relief makes up the majority of the disaster aid that FEMA has sent to New Yorkers in the 2020s. Hurricane Isaias, sometimes known as Tropical Storm Isaias, in 2020 resulted in about $785 million in FEMA public assistance grants for New York.

The following year, remnants of Hurricane Ida damaged more than 33,000 buildings, leading to about 89,000 requests for individual housing assistance from FEMA.[7]

Despite disaster risks, New Yorkers still benefit from home insurance costs below the national average. Insurers in the state have been able to maintain a relatively low loss ratio, meaning they face less financial pressure to raise rates. Additionally, insurers may provide discounts to homeowners who add protective features like hurricane shutters or laminated glass.

6. Georgia

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $1.1 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $3,826

Georgia doesn’t have as much coastline as most Gulf Coast states, but it still suffers high losses from hurricanes and tropical storms. The majority of the state’s FEMA aid since 2020 has come in response to Hurricane Helene. As of June, the agency had allocated $914 million in disaster relief to Georgia residents, governments, and non-profits for this storm.

In addition to hurricanes, Georgia ranks among the top 10 states for expected financial losses from hail and tornadoes, according to the National Risk Index. In January 2023, a line of thunderstorms in north and central Georgia generated at least 14 tornadoes. One reached speeds of 155 mph, strong enough to pick up one resident who had taken shelter in the bathtub, destroying the walls and tossing him and the tub into nearby woods.[8] Those storms led to about $42 million in FEMA disaster aid.

Hurricane threats and other storm-related risks help explain why Georgia homeowners pay about $300 more per year for home insurance compared to the national average.

7. North Carolina

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $1.1 billion

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $3,432

Hurricane Helene recovery efforts account for the majority of FEMA aid that North Carolina has received since 2020. As of June, FEMA had allocated $936 million in grants for North Carolina in response to the 2024 storm. The hurricane caused up to 30 inches of rain and the worst flooding in western North Carolina in more than 100 years, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Additionally, about 1% of structures in Asheville’s Buncombe County are covered by flood insurance, meaning many people had to pay out of pocket to cover damages.[9]

On the state’s coast, FEMA’s National Risk Index rates 13 counties as at high risk of hurricane damage. Researchers say the state has a 9% chance of a major hurricane in 2025. Some coastal homeowners covered by the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association are eligible for grants of up to $8,000 for home-hardening under the Strengthen Your Roof program.[10]

8. Kentucky

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $997 million

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $3,623

Homeowners in Kentucky pay above the national average cost for home insurance, in part due to severe weather risks. Tornadoes and floods have resulted in hundreds of millions in FEMA funding for Kentuckians over the past five years.

Starting in July 2022, severe storms led to flooding and landslides that carried away homes, according to the National Weather Service. That incident resulted in $464 million in FEMA disaster relief for Kentuckians. Home insurance typically covers tornadoes but not floods. In December 2021, a violent tornado outbreak pushed winds to about 190 mph, causing 93 deaths across multiple states in the region. FEMA assistance for Kentuckians ended up at $177 million.

In 2026, the Kentucky Department of Insurance expects to start taking applications for the Strengthen Kentucky Homes Program, which would require insurers to provide premium discounts for properties that meet more weather-resistant construction standards. That incentive could offset potential rate hikes for some homeowners. Insurify projects that, on average, home insurance costs in the state will rise 10% by the end of 2025, from $3,294 to $3,623.

9. Hawaii

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $734 million

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $1,808

In August 2023, Maui was struck by the deadliest fire in the U.S. in more than a century, causing at least 100 deaths and destroying thousands of homes.[11] The disaster resulted in $718 million in FEMA relief, with more than 17,000 residents requesting assistance. That year, Hawaii insurers had the highest loss ratio in the country, paying out nearly $400 in claims for every $100 received in premiums, according to a P&C Specialist analysis of S&P data.

In the years leading up to the disaster, Hawaii saw a 216% increase — the third-highest nationwide — in the share of properties that home insurers declined to continue covering. Insurify projects Hawaii will see average home insurance costs climb 17% by the end of 2025, the fourth-largest increase in the U.S.

10. Michigan

FEMA disaster relief (2020–2024): $733 million

Projected average home insurance cost (end of 2025): $3,290

FEMA has distributed disaster relief funds for three incidents in Michigan since 2020. In August 2023, thunderstorms in lower Michigan caused severe flooding and multiple tornadoes, destroying homes and vehicles. FEMA received about 147,000 applications for individual assistance and approved 79% of them, distributing $436 million in response to the incident.

Hail is another thorn for Michigan homeowners, with a 51% increase in incidents from 2019 to 2024.[12] The state doesn’t require insurers to provide discounts to homeowners who strengthen their homes against severe weather. But some insurers, such as State Farm, offer discounts for hail-resistant roofing.[13]