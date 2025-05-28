‘Above-Normal’ Atlantic Hurricane Season Could Cause Surge in Home Insurance Rates

The 10 states with the highest chance of a major hurricane

Florida and Louisiana are the most expensive states for home insurance, and an active 2025 Atlantic hurricane season could spike insurer losses, further driving up premiums.

CSU anticipates an “above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.” The likelihood of at least one major hurricane making landfall is:

51% (19% above average) for the entire U.S. coastline

26% (24% above average) for the East Coast, including the Florida Peninsula

33% (22% above average) for the Gulf Coast

CSU also anticipates the likelihood of at least one major hurricane, a category three or higher storm with at least 110 mph winds, tracking within 50 miles of coastal states. These are the 10 states with the highest probability.

1. Florida

Major hurricane probability: 35% (21% above average)

Named storm probability: 92% (7% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 9%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $15,460

Six of the 10 most expensive cities for home insurance are in Florida, according to Insurify’s home insurance report. A consistently high likelihood of hurricanes drives up premiums, especially along the coast. Insurance fraud and excessive litigation have also contributed to higher rates, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).[5]

2. Texas

Major hurricane probability: 19% (19% above average)

Named storm probability: 70% (15% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 9%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $6,522

Massive hurricane-related losses have contributed to rising home insurance premiums in Texas. Hurricane Beryl, which hit Texas hard in 2024, caused around $3.7 billion of insured losses, according to Moody’s RMS Event Response. Inflation affecting construction materials has also driven up the cost of rebuilding, increasing claims costs.

3. Louisiana

Major hurricane probability: 18% (29% above average)

Named storm probability: 74% (12% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 27%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $13,937

The risk of significant hurricane damage influences home insurance costs in Louisiana. Insurers paid out more than $23 billion after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons, according to Triple-I.

Last year, state legislators passed a law repealing the “three-year rule,” which had prevented insurers from canceling or non-renewing home insurance policies that had been in effect for more than three years. Now, insurers can non-renew up to 5% of policies per year for any reason and may request approval for non-renewing more than 5% in a year. The new law applies only to home insurance policies that hadn’t been in place for three years before Aug. 1, 2024, but it may significantly affect home insurance availability in high-risk areas.

4. South Carolina

Major hurricane probability: 10% (25% above average)

Named storm probability: 66% (16% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 4%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $4,172

Extreme rainfall and coastal storm surges from Atlantic hurricanes have damaged South Carolina over the years. Reinsurance rates have surged in response to insured losses from natural disasters globally, and insurers have raised rates to compensate, according to the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

5. Alabama

Major hurricane probability: 10% (25% above average)

Named storm probability: 67% (16% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 7%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $5,831

Alabama faces less severe hurricane risk than other Gulf states, but hurricanes have caused $5 billion to $10 billion of damage since 2020, according to the NCEI. Its coastal counties face elevated risk: Mobile County has “very high” hurricane risk, and Baldwin County has “relatively high” hurricane risk, according to FEMA’s National Risk Index.

6. North Carolina

Major hurricane probability: 9% (13% above average)

Named storm probability: 76% (12% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 6%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $3,432

Hurricanes caused 92.9% of North Carolina’s billion-dollar storm costs from 2020 to 2024, according to the NCEI. Before Hurricane Helene, while a few storms did affect the western region, insurers considered the coast a much higher risk. Coastal areas have seen higher home insurance premiums, according to Insurify data.

7. Mississippi

Major hurricane probability: 9% (13% above average)

Named storm probability: 62% (17% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 8%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $5,198

Rising home insurance rates are contributing to an affordability crisis in Mississippi. It’s the eighth most expensive state for home insurance but has the lowest household income in the country, according to Insurify and U.S. Census Bureau data. Coastal counties bear a higher hurricane risk, according to FEMA, and pay higher home insurance premiums.

8. Georgia

Major hurricane probability: 8% (33% above average)

Named storm probability: 72% (14% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 8%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $3,826

Hurricanes caused Georgia between $10 billion and $20 billion in damage from 2020 to 2024, according to the NCEI. Coastal Chatham County has the highest hurricane risk in the state, according to FEMA. The increased risk of storm damage plus inflation on building materials may lead to higher rates in some areas.

9. Massachusetts

Major hurricane probability: 4% (33% above average)

Named storm probability: 40% (21% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 2%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $2,432

Winter storms, not hurricanes, have caused the most damage in Massachusetts in the last five years, according to the NCEI. However, the coast, especially Barnstable County, which includes Cape Cod, has much higher home insurance rates in part due to property risk from hurricanes.

10. New York

Major hurricane probability: 3% (50% above average)

Named storm probability: 32% (23% above average)

Projected insurance increase in 2025: 5%

Projected annual cost by the end of 2025: $2,855

Most counties in coastal New York have a relatively high risk index for hurricanes, according to FEMA. New York City’s housing and population density can contribute to higher home insurance rates, since one storm can have a greater impact on property. Vulnerable areas on Long Island may have higher rates due to storm surge and wind damage risk.