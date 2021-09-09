Latest Articles

Burst Pipe Insurance Claim Tips

Have a burst pipe? Learn more about how to handle filing a burst pipe insurance claim and how to avoid them in the future.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Dog Bites?

Does homeowners insurance cover dog bites? Typically, yes, but there are some special cases. Learn more about if you’re covered if your dog bites a guest.

4 min. readDecember 2, 2022
How Much Renters Insurance Do You Need?

Wondering how much renters insurance you need? Learn more about the surprisingly cheap insurance and how much you need to protect your belongings.

7 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Attractive Nuisance: What It Is and Why You Should Care

An attractive nuisance is a dangerous condition on a landowner’s property that may particularly attract children onto the land and pose a risk to their safety.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Guaranteed Replacement Cost: What Homeowners Should Know

Learn more about guaranteed replacement cost and why it’s important to have it as a part of your homeowner’s insurance policy.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
What Does A Sump Pump Do? What Is It Used for?

A sump pump drains water from your basement to prevent flooding. Learn more about how they work and if you need one.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
How Much Does Flood Insurance Cost?

Flood insurance offers critical financial protection for you home. And if you live in a flood zone, it may be required.

8 min. readNovember 28, 2022
Why Do Home Insurance Companies Deny Claims?

Your insurer might deny your claim for various reasons. Here’s how to respond to a denied claim.

6 min. readNovember 28, 2022
Reddit Home Insurance Tips: The Best Advice from 14 Million+ Members

We compiled the best home insurance advice from Reddit homeowners across the country.

6 min. readSeptember 15, 2021
Rebuild Cost of a Home

Need some help in figuring out your home’s rebuild cost? Check out this article for some crucial tips!

5 min. readSeptember 14, 2021
Flood Insurance: Definitions & Other Important Terms

Flood insurance is property insurance that covers a dwelling for unavoidable losses specifically due to flooding. Our insurance expert walks you through everything you need to know to get the most out of your flood insurance policy.

5 min. readSeptember 14, 2021
Flood Zone X: What It Means for Your Flood Risk and Buying Insurance

Flood zone X indicates a moderate or low risk of flooding, but those chances are still significant—and all homeowners should take the time to learn about their flood insurance options.

4 min. readSeptember 9, 2021
Saving for a Home Down Payment? The Best Place to Stash Your Cash

Discover where to stash your down payment if you didn’t buy a house this year. Financial experts weigh in on savings accounts and brokerage investments.

5 min. readSeptember 9, 2021
Where to Buy Flood Insurance

Flooding can happen anywhere. Are you protected? Find out where to buy flood insurance with our guide to protecting your assets.

3 min. readSeptember 9, 2021
Is Flood Insurance Tax-Deductible?

Is flood insurance tax-deductible? There are a few situations when you can claim part of your flood insurance premiums on your taxes. Learn more.

3 min. readSeptember 9, 2021
