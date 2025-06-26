Survey: 91% of Gen Z Has Homebuying Doubts. Most Young Homeowners Underestimated the Costs

74% of Gen Z plans to buy a home eventually, but only 8% could afford the typical down payment today

Gen Z isn’t afraid to reject some social norms, but homeownership isn’t on the chopping block just yet. Most young adults still see the purchase as a milestone.

Among those who aren’t already homeowners, 74% have plans to buy a home someday, including 40% who want to buy in the next three years. That figure climbs to 47% for aspiring homebuyers in the South, where property values are generally cheaper, and falls to 34% in the West, where homes tend to be more expensive.

But the number of aspiring buyers fell 5% since 2024, when 79% said they planned to buy a home someday. A lack of savings and stubborn home prices are likely causing some in Gen Z to re-evaluate whether homeownership is realistic.

Getting discouraged by high home prices isn’t unique to Gen Z, but it’s increasingly common. About one-quarter of non-homeowners surveyed (24%) said they think they’ll never be able to afford a home — up from 18% last year — including 31% of those who make less than $50,000.

The median home price is about $414,000, so a 10% down payment would amount to more than $40,000.[1] But Insurify’s survey shows that only 8% of Gen Zers who don’t already own a home have $40,000 for a down payment.

Of those who plan to buy in the next three years, only 13% have at least $40,000 saved for a down payment, and most (52%) have less than $10,000 saved for a down payment.

Even with the FHA minimum down payment of 3.5% on the typical home, only about 22% to 35% of Gen Z non-homeowners have enough saved to cover a down payment of about $15,000.

Pessimism about the economy may also be persuading potential buyers to hold off. An Insurify survey from May found that 56% of Gen Z said the U.S. is in a recession, and 23% have delayed homebuying due to the possibility of a downturn.

Student loans are yet another obstacle for aspiring buyers in Gen Z, more than half of whom owe money toward student debt (54%). Of that group, 70% said their loans have negatively affected their homebuying plans, including 29% who said they’ll only be able to afford a home if their loans are forgiven.