Can I Cancel a Home Insurance Claim?

Canceling a home insurance claim is not difficult, but you should consider the pros and cons before withdrawing a claim.

3 min. readJuly 30, 2021
Find the Best Flood Insurance Rates

Floods can be financially devastating, especially when your homeowners insurance policy won’t cover the damage. You need a separate flood insurance policy to protect you against floods.

4 min. readJuly 28, 2021
Change of Address Checklist: Everything You Need to Move Smoothly

Moving into a new place can be an exciting new chapter in anyone’s life. However, the whole process—from scouting new homes to finally moving in—can be labor-intensive and full of things you can do to make the transition more seamless. One extremely important thing you will need to do is change your address as it […]

7 min. readJuly 28, 2021
Your Homeowners Insurance Deductible: A Guide

The average deductible for homeowners insurance is $500, and anywhere between $500 and $1,000 is common. But make sure you ask your agent for options, be careful with disaster deductibles, and make a careful decision.

5 min. readJuly 28, 2021
How Much Does an Umbrella Policy Cost?

Are you at risk of being sued? Umbrella policies step in when your homeowners or auto insurance is exhausted and cover you against liability claims. Learn more.

3 min. readJuly 20, 2021
Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance: How Do They Differ?

Home warranties protect your home’s appliances and systems. Home insurance covers your home’s structure, personal belongings, and risk of liability.

7 min. readJuly 20, 2021
Does Getting Home Insurance Quotes Affect Your Credit Score?

Protect your credit score.

6 min. readJuly 16, 2021
Top Homeowners Insurance Coverage Questions: Consumer Guide

Class is in session.

5 min. readJuly 16, 2021
What Does Home Insurance Cover and What Does It Exclude?

Depending on the coverage, homeowners insurance can protect your property and belongings from damage and loss.

10 min. readJuly 16, 2021
Home Break In and Burglary Statistics: The Most Remarkable Data

The data will surprise you.

10 min. readJuly 16, 2021
How to Buy Flood Insurance

Learn how to buy flood insurance, payment options, and different coverage needs for homeowners, renters, and business owners.

4 min. readJuly 15, 2021
How to Get Homeowners Insurance after a Lapse in Coverage

If your homeowners insurance coverage lapsed, you need to find new insurance now. Here’s what to do and how to understand your lapse in coverage.

4 min. readJuly 13, 2021
Does Home Insurance Cover Foundation Repair?

Whether your home insurance covers foundation repairs depends on your specific coverage and the cause of the damage.

6 min. readJuly 13, 2021
Is My Homeowners Insurance Included in My Mortgage?

Yes and no.

4 min. readJuly 9, 2021
Understanding Home Insurance Cancellations: Consumer Guide

Everything you need to know.

5 min. readJuly 6, 2021
