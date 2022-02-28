Reno, NV Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Reno, NV Homeowners Insurance

Reno made its way to the top of the best small U.S. cities list in 2020, so if you’re moving to the city, you’ve made a great choice. “The Biggest Little City in the World” lies just 10 miles east of the California border, 25 miles from Nevada ’s capital, Carson City, and roughly 345 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Tourists love the city for its casinos and the annual Burning Man festival that takes place about 90 miles north of Reno. But locals have a deeper appreciation of Reno ’s art scene, small-town atmosphere, and proximity to nature, with hiking trails, hot springs, and Lake Tahoe all just a quick drive away.

Reno is also home to a University of Nevada campus and museums of art, history, and automobiles. And every year, the city puts on festivals like Artown and Hot August Nights, so you’ll never have to wonder how to spend a weekend in the Reno – Sparks area. But life in the desert is full of risks, and northern Nevada is prone to perils like earthquakes, wildfires, and even floods.

If you’re looking for property protection savings or shopping for home insurance for the first time, Insurify can help you get the perfect policy and the best premiums. Compare home insurance quotes and insurance agencies with Insurify’s comparison tools to find the best home insurance policy for you in just a few minutes.