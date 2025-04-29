15% Spike in Home Insurance Rates on the Way for Minnesotans, Report Predicts

The insurance costs of severe weather

Throughout the 2010s, Minnesota faced 11 billion-dollar disasters, averaging about one per year, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). In the last five years, however, 23 billion-dollar events have hit Minnesota, an average of nearly five per year.

In 2024, Minnesota experienced 190 severe hail events, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Of those incidents, 26 had hail that was 2 inches or larger. A July storm dropped hail up to 4 inches in diameter near Monticello and Big Lake, NOAA reported.

Wildfires and hurricanes often grab the headlines, but hail can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. Wind-driven hail can tear up siding, break windows, damage roofs, and severely injure people and animals.

Areas with a high risk of severe weather damage often face higher home insurance rates because of the higher likelihood of homeowners filing a claim. Roof damage, in particular, can drive up rates since home insurance policies cover roofs under the main dwelling coverage amount.

“Roof claims are going through the roof, pun intended,” said Daniel Lucas, carrier relations manager at Insurify. “Some insurers have even stopped writing policies for homes with a roof over 10 years old. That’s so difficult to swallow given that roofs are meant to last 20, 30, 50 years.”