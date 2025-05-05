Home>Homeowners Insurance>Washington

Best Spokane Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Nationwide, Chubb, and Allstate offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Spokane.

Updated

Spokane homeowners pay an average of $1,455 per year for a $300,000 home insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible. Policies protect you from some risks but don’t cover everything you may encounter, such as wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes. Homeowners insurance in Spokane typically covers wildfires, but you’ll need additional coverage to protect against flood and earthquake damage.

Here’s what you need to know about finding homeowners insurance in Spokane.

Quick Facts

  • Allstate has the cheapest homeowners insurance for Spokane residents.

  • Home insurance in Spokane is more expensive than in Seattle but cheaper than in Tacoma.

  • A $300,000 policy with a $500 deductible costs an average of $1,524 per year in Spokane.

Best home insurance companies in Spokane

Spokane’s got no shortage of solid home insurance companies ready to help protect your piece of the Inland Northwest. The right coverage comes down to understanding what home insurance covers and what coverage you need.

It’s worth shopping around to compare quotes — the best insurance company for your South Hill craftsman might be different from what works for your friend’s Five Mile Prairie rambler.

Best company for most Spokane homeowners: Nationwide

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$159/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$250/mo

Nationwide is the top pick for most locals, covering everything from ponderosa pines falling on your house to water damage from sewer backups or sump pump overflows. Policies come with a free smart sensor to prevent and monitor electrical fires, and Better Roof Replacement and Brand New Belongings coverage come standard.

Pros

  • Discounts for bundling, home security systems, and more

  • Earthquake and flood insurance available

  • Add specialized coverage for high-value items

Cons

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

  • Doesn’t cover mobile or manufactured homes

  • Customer service can be hit-or-miss

Best company for wildfire coverage: Chubb

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$150/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$234/mo

Chubb has strong wildfire protection for Spokane homeowners, especially since eastern Washington sees 70% of the state’s annual wildfires. The company partners with Wildfire Defense Systems to take a three-pronged approach: prevention advice for your property, active defense when fires threaten your home, and support afterward to get you back on your feet.

Pros

  • Extended replacement cost coverage comes standard

  • HomeScan catches hidden problems behind walls

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer online quotes

  • Might not be the cheapest option

  • Not all homes qualify for coverage

Best company for cheap premiums: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$134/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$192/mo

Allstate delivers some of the cheapest homeowners insurance in Spokane without skimping on essentials for your home and personal property. You’ll find add-ons to increase your protection, discounts to keep premiums low, and local agents from Northtown to the Valley. Additionally, the company’s highly rated mobile app makes it easy to deal with billing and claims.

Pros

  • Many ways to customize your policy

  • Flood insurance options available

  • Offers mobile and manufactured home insurance

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer service score

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score

  • No extended or guaranteed replacement cost coverage

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Spokane to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Spokane

Allstate offers the most budget-friendly rates around town. With its average cost of home insurance coming in at $860 per year in Spokane, you can secure affordable coverage from a reputable company.

Here’s what local homeowners in Spokane are paying for a $300,000 policy from the cheapest insurance companies in the area.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Allstate$860
Mutual of Enumclaw$880
Nationwide$884
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$934
Chubb$1,069
State Farm$1,090
Allied$1,100

How much is home insurance in Spokane?

Spokane homeowners spend $1,455 per year on average for standard home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Finding cheaper homeowners coverage is possible. Your actual cost might swing higher or lower depending on factors like your home’s age, how close you are to a fire station, your claims history, and even your credit history.[1]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Washington

Dwelling coverage is the part of a home insurance policy that protects your home’s structure. The math is pretty straightforward — the more coverage you want, the more you’ll pay. For instance, insuring a modest home for $200,000 might cost around $1,121 per year, while covering a more upscale house for $500,000 could push your rates north of $2,000.

These figures show how much more Washington homeowners pay as dwelling coverage limits increase.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$773
$200,000$1,121
$300,000$1,470
$400,000$1,854
$500,000$2,248

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible is the out-of-pocket amount you’ll need to fork over before your insurance company steps in to cover a claim. When deciding between a high or low deductible, the trade-off is simple — a low deductible means you’ll pay more premiums but less out of pocket when disaster strikes. A higher deductible lowers your rates but costs you more when filing a claim.

The following table shows how deductible amounts affect annual insurance premiums in Spokane.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$1,524
$1,000$1,455

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Washington

The cost of protecting your home changes according to which Washington city you call home. A house in Tacoma might cost more to insure than the same house in Seattle simply because of different weather patterns, wildfire risk zones, flooding risks, and local crime statistics.

See how your city stacks up against others across Washington state.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Bellevue$1,363
Everett$1,520
Kennewick$1,557
Olympia$1,373
Redmond$1,416
Seattle$1,318
Spokane$1,455
Tacoma$1,557
Vancouver$1,456
Yakima$1,680

What to know about owning a home in Spokane

Spokane has fantastic four-season living, but it also has unique challenges worth knowing about before you settle on the best home insurance company.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5a4e932d24/weight-of-ice-sleet-and-snow.svg

    Snow

    Winters in Spokane bring heavy snowfall that can damage roofs. Standard policies typically cover winter storm damage, but you might opt for a higher coverage limit to handle the potential for significant repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Wildfires

    Wildfire risks are also a concern. While policies cover basic fire damage, homes in high-risk zones might face steeper premiums. It might be worthwhile to look into an insurer that offers specialized wildfire defense services.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Floods

    Flooding is a real concern, especially for properties near the Spokane River and Latah Creek. You’ll need separate flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program or private insurers to protect your house from flood damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f05c9c5796/climate-change-96x96-yellow_028-earthquake.svg

    Earthquakes

    Earthquake coverage is another add-on that many Spokane homeowners overlook. Standard policies won’t cover earthquake damage, so you’ll need to add a policy endorsement or buy a separate policy to protect against tremors.[2]

Spokane home insurance FAQs

Here are answers to the most common questions homeowners ask about insurance coverage in Spokane, WA.

  • Spokane homeowners pay an average of $121 per month, or $1,455 per year, for home insurance. Homeowners in flood-prone areas should consider separate flood insurance, while earthquake-prone residents may need additional earthquake coverage.

  • Allstate has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Spokane, with average premiums of $860 per year. That’s nearly $600 less than the average, proving that finding home insurance below the city average is possible.

  • The 80% rule in homeowners insurance means your insurance company expects you to have a policy that covers at least 80% of what it would cost to rebuild your home.[3] Otherwise, your insurer might not fully cover a claim you make for damage to your home.

  • Spokane homes can have radon issues requiring mitigation in new construction. Many older properties have failing Orangeburg sewer lines, while spring thaws create serious flooding and runoff problems for homeowners.

  • Standard Spokane homeowners policies typically cover wildfire damage, but floods and earthquakes are no-gos. You’ll need separate flood insurance and specific earthquake endorsements for complete protection.

Sources

  1. Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. "Credit scores and insurance."
  2. Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. "Earthquake insurance."
  3. NAIC. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
