How much is home insurance in Spokane?

Spokane homeowners spend $1,455 per year on average for standard home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Finding cheaper homeowners coverage is possible. Your actual cost might swing higher or lower depending on factors like your home’s age, how close you are to a fire station, your claims history, and even your credit history.[1]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Washington

Dwelling coverage is the part of a home insurance policy that protects your home’s structure. The math is pretty straightforward — the more coverage you want, the more you’ll pay. For instance, insuring a modest home for $200,000 might cost around $1,121 per year, while covering a more upscale house for $500,000 could push your rates north of $2,000.

These figures show how much more Washington homeowners pay as dwelling coverage limits increase.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $773 $200,000 $1,121 $300,000 $1,470 $400,000 $1,854 $500,000 $2,248

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible is the out-of-pocket amount you’ll need to fork over before your insurance company steps in to cover a claim. When deciding between a high or low deductible, the trade-off is simple — a low deductible means you’ll pay more premiums but less out of pocket when disaster strikes. A higher deductible lowers your rates but costs you more when filing a claim.

The following table shows how deductible amounts affect annual insurance premiums in Spokane.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $1,524 $1,000 $1,455

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Washington

The cost of protecting your home changes according to which Washington city you call home. A house in Tacoma might cost more to insure than the same house in Seattle simply because of different weather patterns, wildfire risk zones, flooding risks, and local crime statistics.

See how your city stacks up against others across Washington state.

City Average Annual Premium Bellevue $1,363 Everett $1,520 Kennewick $1,557 Olympia $1,373 Redmond $1,416 Seattle $1,318 Spokane $1,455 Tacoma $1,557 Vancouver $1,456 Yakima $1,680