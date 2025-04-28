How much is home insurance in San Diego?

The average cost of home insurance in San Diego is $1,726 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $500 deductible and $1,656 for a policy with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. Premiums can vary based on factors like your ZIP code, deductible, the insurance company you choose, and the type of coverage you want.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

California homeowners pay an annual average of $1,965 for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. If you want a higher level of dwelling coverage, your premiums will increase. To determine how much dwelling coverage you need, consider how much it would cost to rebuild your home if it was a total loss.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums by dwelling coverage limit.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,024 $200,000 $1,486 $300,000 $1,965 $400,000 $2,424 $500,000 $2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A home insurance deductible is an out-of-pocket amount you have to pay before your homeowners insurance kicks in after you make a claim. Choosing a lower deductible will result in higher monthly premiums. A higher deductible will lower your monthly premiums. It��’s important to choose a deductible amount that you can afford to pay if you need to make a claim.

Compare the average cost of coverage for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage by deductible amount.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,049 $1,000 $1,965

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

The cost of home insurance can vary between cities and even different ZIP codes within a city. Crime rates, distance to a fire station, and varying weather events where you live are some of the factors that influence premiums. For instance, while all areas of California are at risk of an earthquake, cities in Southern California — including San Diego and Los Angeles — have the highest level of risk in the entire nation.

Compare average annual premiums for home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible below.

City Average Annual Premium Anaheim $1,923 Bakersfield $1,725 Fresno $1,672 Long Beach $2,103 Los Angeles $2,525 Norwalk $2,299 Riverside $2,139 Sacramento $1,662 San Diego $1,656 San Francisco $1,946