Home>Homeowners Insurance>California

Best San Diego Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chubb, Allstate, and USAA offer the best homeowners insurance policies in San Diego.

Jessica Martel
Written byJessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The average annual cost of home insurance in San Diego is $1,656 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. This is much lower than the national average of $2,584 for the same amount of coverage.

San Diego is at risk for several natural disasters, including wildfires and earthquakes. Though standard homeowners insurance policies typically cover wildfires, some insurers have ceased wildfire coverage in high-risk areas. Some California insurance companies have declined to renew and pulled back home coverage in the Golden State due to the high risk and rising costs. 

Here’s the information you need to compare homeowners insurance policies in San Diego.

Quick Facts

  • Home insurance in San Diego is lower than the state annual average of $1,965 for a $300,000 insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible. 

  • Due to high temperatures, dry conditions, and flammable vegetation, San Diego is at a high risk for wildfires.[1]

  • Located on more than 300 faults, Southern California has the highest earthquake risk in the U.S.[2]

Best home insurance companies in San Diego

San Diego homeowners have many quality home insurance companies in the area to select coverage from. The best home insurance company for you will depend on your specific situation, needs, and budget.

Best company for fire coverage: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$150/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$234/mo

Unlike many insurers, Chubb continues to offer fire protection to California homeowners. Eligible Chubb Masterpiece policyholders can take advantage of Chubb Wildfire Defense Coverage. This coverage provides reimbursement of up to $5,000 with no deductible for reasonable expenses incurred while protecting your home from a wildfire.

Chubb also offers Wildfire Defence Services. This is a complimentary service for eligible policyholders in which the company takes precautionary measures to protect your home, such as laying temporary sprinklers around the perimeter of your house.

Pros

  • Many discounts available

  • Rated No. 1 for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power[3]

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Higher insurance rates than some competitors

  • Online quotes not available for most customers

  • Fewer customizable coverage options

Best company for cheap rates: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$134/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$192/mo

If you’re looking for cheap homeowners insurance rates, you’ll want to consider Allstate. The insurer offers some of the lowest rates to homeowners in San Diego. In addition to low insurance rates, Allstate provides a range of home insurance products, including optional coverage to protect your sports equipment or musical instruments.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Many discounts available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Below-average claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Online quotes not available for San Diego ZIP codes

Best company for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$137/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$190/mo

More than 114,000 active service members live in San Diego. Many of these service members may benefit from USAA’s affordable rates and customer service. USAA offers a wide range of discounts and coverage. With an active USAA homeowners insurance policy, you may qualify for the Wildfire Response Program that authorizes wildland firefighters to respond to and fight wildfire on your property. USAA also offers optional earthquake coverage.

Pros

  • Above-average customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power

  • Affordable rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Available only to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Low Trustpilot rating

  • No physical locations

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in San Diego to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in San Diego 

San Diego homeowners pay an annual average of $1,656 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Allstate Insurance offers the cheapest home insurance rates in San Diego, with an average annual rate of $638.

Here are some of the cheapest home insurance companies in San Diego, California.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Allstate$638
CSE$828
Pacific Specialty$871
Mercury$939
USAA$969
Cincinnati Insurance$1,064
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$1,090
CSAA$1,219
Travelers$1,267
Auto Club$1,295
Nationwide$1,352
Universal Insurance Company of North America$1,410
State Farm$1,468
Farmers$1,424
Foremost$1,452
AIG$1,480
ASI$1,493
Aegis Security Insurance$1,581
Capital Insurance Group$1,583
MAPFRE Insurance$1,675
Grange$1,686
Metropolitan$1,704
Chubb$1,830

Shop for Home Insurance in San Diego

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in San Diego?

The average cost of home insurance in San Diego is $1,726 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $500 deductible and $1,656 for a policy with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. Premiums can vary based on factors like your ZIP code, deductible, the insurance company you choose, and the type of coverage you want.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

California homeowners pay an annual average of $1,965 for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. If you want a higher level of dwelling coverage, your premiums will increase. To determine how much dwelling coverage you need, consider how much it would cost to rebuild your home if it was a total loss.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums by dwelling coverage limit.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,024
$200,000$1,486
$300,000$1,965
$400,000$2,424
$500,000$2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A home insurance deductible is an out-of-pocket amount you have to pay before your homeowners insurance kicks in after you make a claim. Choosing a lower deductible will result in higher monthly premiums. A higher deductible will lower your monthly premiums. It’s important to choose a deductible amount that you can afford to pay if you need to make a claim.

Compare the average cost of coverage for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage by deductible amount.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,049
$1,000$1,965

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

The cost of home insurance can vary between cities and even different ZIP codes within a city. Crime rates, distance to a fire station, and varying weather events where you live are some of the factors that influence premiums. For instance, while all areas of California are at risk of an earthquake, cities in Southern California — including San Diego and Los Angeles — have the highest level of risk in the entire nation.

Compare average annual premiums for home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible below.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Anaheim$1,923
Bakersfield$1,725
Fresno$1,672
Long Beach$2,103
Los Angeles$2,525
Norwalk$2,299
Riverside$2,139
Sacramento$1,662
San Diego$1,656
San Francisco$1,946

Find San Diego Home Insurance

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in San Diego 

If you have a home in San Diego, you likely know about the city’s main climate risks. With the risk of earthquakes, wildfires, and drought, you might find it more expensive or more difficult to secure home insurance in San Diego than in other cities and states.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f05c9c5796/climate-change-96x96-yellow_028-earthquake.svg

    Earthquakes

    Located on more than 300 faults, Southern California has the highest earthquake risk in the U.S. Most standard homeowners insurance policies don’t cover damage from an earthquake. The California Earthquake Authority (CEA) provides most homeowners with earthquake insurance in California. You can’t purchase insurance from the CEA directly. Instead, you have to purchase it from the same CEA-member insurance company you have your residential policy through.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Wildfires

    Due to high temperatures, dry conditions, and flammable vegetation, San Diego is at a high risk for wildfires. While standard homeowners policies typically cover damage due to wildfire, insurance companies may exclude coverage in high-risk areas like San Diego. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan is available to homeowners and businesses in high-risk areas who can’t secure insurance through a regular insurer.

San Diego home insurance FAQs

Finding affordable home insurance in San Diego can feel challenging due to the earthquake and wildfire risks. The following information can help you secure affordable homeowners insurance in this high-risk area.

  • The average annual cost of home insurance in San Diego for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $1,656. For a policy with a $500 deductible, San Diego residents pay $1,726 annually, on average. But you may want to consider purchasing an earthquake insurance policy for an added cost.

  • Allstate offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in San Diego, with an annual average premium of $638 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • In California, the average cost of a home insurance policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $2,855 annually. The cost of homeowners insurance on a $500,000 house will vary based on several factors, including the type of insurance you choose, the age of your home, your ZIP code, and your deductible.

  • The 80/20 rule indicates the amount of coverage you should buy if you want your insurance company to cover the full replacement cost of your home. If you don’t insure your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost, your insurance company might not cover the full amount of your claim.

  • Many quality home insurance companies are still writing policies in California, including Chubb, Allstate, and USAA.

Sources

  1. City of San Diego. "Wildfire."
  2. U.S. Geological Survey. "Southern California Earthquake Hazards."
  3. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate