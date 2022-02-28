Pittsburgh, PA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Pittsburgh, PA Homeowners Insurance

Pittsburgh, known as Steel City, is home to the Big Mac, Mister Rogers, and the first Ferris wheel. Once known for being the leading city in shipbuilding and manufacturing of aluminum, petroleum, glass, and spirits, with a blue-collar lifestyle, the city is now known for being a modern-day high-tech center. Boasting its top medical center and Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh attracts millennials and baby boomers alike, looking for top jobs and excellent healthcare. Nearly all 300,000 residents who call this city home take pride in their sports teams, the Steelers, the Penguins, and the Pirates, and the city’s inclusion and diversity.

With any wonderful city comes the reality of insuring your property in the place you call home. Crime rates and extreme weather may affect home insurance rates, and finding the right home insurance might seem like an impossible task. With so many things to consider, how do you account for homeowners insurance in Pittsburgh while getting the right price?

