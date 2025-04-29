House Fire Statistics: Trends, Risks, and Causes

Leading causes of house fires, deaths, and property loss

Of reported fires, 26% occurred in home structures from 2016 to 2020, per the Home Structure Firesreport. The leading causes of house fires were cooking and heating, but the leading cause of house fire deaths was smoking, according to the report.

Smoking materials are the leading cause of death in house fires

For decades, smoking materials like cigarettes have remained one of the leading causes of home fire fatalities.

In 1980, when the USFA began its work, smoking materials caused 70,800 fires and 1,820 deaths. A decade later, in 1990, smoking caused 30,800 fires and 1,150 deaths, but it still remained the leading cause of house fire deaths, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.[1]

Another decade later, FEMA reported that fire fatalities from smoking materials were still the leading cause of house fire deaths, although the number of fires (18,800) and deaths (860) continued to decrease.

This trend continued from 2016 to 2020. During this period, an average of 15,900 smoking-related fires occurred annually, resulting in 620 deaths, 1,030 injuries, and $549 million in property damage, according to the NFPA.

Fires caused by smoking materials were significantly more deadly than home fires overall, with 39 deaths and 65 injuries per 1,000 reported incidents. This fatality rate is five times higher than the eight deaths per 1,000 home fires overall, while the injury rate is twice as high as the 33 injuries per 1,000 home fires.

Fires that involve smoking materials are more deadly for multiple reasons. First, most of these occurred in areas of the home such as the bedroom (39%) and living room (28%). In those areas, smoking materials can ignite mattresses and furniture — common places where people relax and sleep.

Additionally, human factors add to the deadliness of smoking fires. The top contributing factors to smoking-related fatalities include being asleep (33%), physically impaired (28%), or possibly impaired by alcohol (20%), according to the NFPA.

Cooking is the leading cause of home structure fires

Cooking has remained the leading cause of residential building fires for a 10-year period (2014–2023), accounting for 167,800 fires in 2023, according to estimates by the USFA. A home structure fire or residential building fire refers to a fire in or around a residence, even if no damage to the structure occurred.

Cooking was also the most common cause of house fires from 2016 to 2020, averaging 166,430 incidents per year and resulting in approximately 520 civilian deaths, 4,520 injuries, and $1.2 billion in property damage annually, according to the NFPA.

While cooking fires occurred frequently in both one- and two-family homes and apartments, they occurred at a higher percentage in apartments (72%) compared to houses (37%).

The NFPA suggests that this disparity may be due to stricter fire safety regulations in apartment buildings, including the widespread use of smoke alarms and sprinkler systems, which lead to more minor fires being reported. But, with more people and more cooking occurring in apartment buildings, these structures could be at a higher risk.

Although cooking was the primary cause of home fires and injuries, it ranked lower in terms of fatalities per 1,000 reported fires, with an average of three deaths and 27 injuries. Additionally, it caused the lowest property loss among major fire causes, with an average of $7,200 in damages per incident.

In 2023, heating fires were the second leading cause of residential fires, accounting for an estimated 27,900 fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.[2] Heating equipment was also the second leading cause of house fires and fire-related injuries from 2016 to 2020 and ranked third in home fire deaths and property damage, per the NFPA.

On average, 44,210 heating-related fires occurred annually from 2016 to 2020, resulting in 480 deaths, 1,370 injuries, and $1 billion in property damage, according to the NFPA. In one- and two-family homes, heating equipment was the second leading cause of fire deaths, following smoking materials in this same period (2016–2020).

Space heaters, including both portable and permanently installed models, were involved in just 4% of all home fires from 2016 to 2020. But they accounted for 16% of home fire deaths, highlighting their potential danger. Additionally, chimney and flue fires made up 5% of total home fires and 7% of those in one- and two-family homes, the NFPA reported.

Lighting equipment is the leading cause of house fire property damage

House fire property damage refers to any damage from a house fire, including the structure, like walls and windows, as well as furniture and possessions. This is different from a home structure fire, which, by definition, may not include damage.

Electrical distribution and lighting equipment caused the most home fire property damage from 2016 to 2020, according to the NFPA report. This category includes anything from wiring and circuit breakers to light fixtures and cords.

The NFPA estimated that from 2016 to 2020, electrical distribution and lighting equipment caused an average of 30,740 fires annually, leading to 390 deaths, 1,090 injuries, and $1.4 billion in losses per year.

Electrical wiring and cable insulation were responsible for 5% of all home fires and 4% of fire-related deaths from 2016 to 2020. Although cords and plugs accounted for just 1% of fires, they were involved in 6% of fire fatalities, with extension cords being the primary culprit in this category, the NFPA reported.

Beyond wiring issues, cooking appliances, heating systems, fans, air conditioners, and dryers were among the most common sources of fires caused by electrical failures or malfunctions.

Kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms are high-risk areas for fires

Since cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries, it makes sense that kitchens are where most home fires begin, the NFPA reported.

Fires in apartments and multifamily homes were more likely to start in the kitchen (69%) compared to one- or two-family homes (33%), per the NFPA. The NFPA suggested that this difference is likely due to apartments having more smoke alarms and reporting even minor fires more frequently.

Beyond the kitchen, living rooms and bedrooms were also high-risk areas, with 68% of home fire deaths and injuries occurring in these three spaces. Fires in living rooms accounted for 26% of fatalities, making it the top location for fire deaths from 2016 to 2020.

Fires that began in garages (3%), exterior balconies and porches (3%), and attics and concealed roof spaces (2%) caused a disproportionate amount of property damage (23%), per the NFPA. These fires often go undetected longer, as they start in areas that may not have smoke alarms or sprinkler systems, allowing flames to spread before anyone notices.

Upholstered furniture and mattresses are the deadliest household items

Cooking materials, including food, are the most common items that catch fire, especially in fires that result in injuries, the NFPA reported. But fatal home fires often start with a broader range of materials.

Among the most dangerous items to ignite were upholstered furniture and mattresses or bedding, which aligned with the most deadly fire locations — living rooms and bedrooms. Although fires involving upholstered furniture were relatively rare, with 4,630 incidents per year (1%), they caused 390 deaths (15%), 600 injuries (5%), and $249 million in property damage (3%) annually, per the NFPA.

Similarly, fires that started with mattresses or bedding accounted for 7,820 fires per year (2%), but resulted in 340 deaths (12%), 990 injuries (9%), and $295 million in damages (4%) annually, according to the NFPA. While mattress and bedding fires were less frequent, they were far more deadly. On average, 1 in every 12 upholstered furniture fires and 1 in every 25 mattress or bedding fires led to a fatality, according to the NFPA.