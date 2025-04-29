Home>Homeowners Insurance

House Fire Statistics: Trends, Risks, and Causes

The NFPA reported an estimate of 352,500 house fires in 2023, marking a 6% decrease from 2022. Though there has been a reduction in home fires, learn more about house fire statistics, including common causes, wildfires, and costs.

Published

For decades, the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) has worked toward a fire-safe America, attempting to raise awareness about the frequency and danger of fires, and increase fire safety across the U.S. Still, U.S. news media outlets have already reported 297 home fire fatalities in 2025 as of Feb. 13, according to data USFA has gathered.

Home fires cause billions in damage each year and lead to thousands of fire-related injuries and deaths. Insurify analyzed house fire statistics from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), USFA, and insurance data to identify trends in house fire damage.

Key takeaways

  • An estimated total of 352,000 house fires occurred in 2023, according to the NFPA.

  • As of March 4, 2025, Eaton and Palisades fires have resulted in 33,717 claims, according to the California Department of Insurance (CDOI). Insurance companies have partially paid 19,854 claims for a total of $6.9 billion, per CDOI.

  • Smoking is the leading cause of house fire deaths, according to the NFPA.

  • Cooking is the leading cause of house fires, according to the NFPA.

  • Children age 10 to 14 have an 80% lower risk of dying in fires than the general population, per USFA.

  • Adults 65-plus have a 2.6 times higher risk of dying in fires than the general population, and adults 85-plus have the highest risk (3.6 times higher), per USFA.

  • Structure fires created $14.7 million in losses in 2023, per the NFPA.

How common are house fires?

The NFPA estimates that fire departments responded to a fire incident every 23 seconds on average in 2023. Citizens reported home structure fires (fires specifically affecting residences) every 95 seconds. The NFPA compiled its data through voluntary reporting by U.S. fire departments to the fire department experience survey (FES) of 2023.

The NFPA estimates that residential structure fires totaled 352,000 in 2023, a 6% decrease from 2022 (374,300) and a 54% decrease from 1980 (757,500). The data reflects a long-term reduction in home fires while also emphasizing the frequency of these incidents.

When do most house fires occur?

Cooler months, when people typically spend more time indoors, see more house fires. And December saw the most house fires in 2022, according to the Home Structure Fires report that the NFPA published in April 2023. Based on data from 2016 to 2020, November to March is the time of year when nearly half (46%) of all home structure fires and over half (55%) of home fire-related deaths occurred.

People most commonly reported fires between 5 and 8 p.m., when people typically return home from work, cook dinner, and go about household activities. Only 17% of home fires happened between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. But these nighttime fires were far more deadly, accounting for 41% of home fire deaths, according to the NFPA.

Leading causes of house fires, deaths, and property loss

Of reported fires, 26% occurred in home structures from 2016 to 2020, per the Home Structure Firesreport. The leading causes of house fires were cooking and heating, but the leading cause of house fire deaths was smoking, according to the report.

Smoking materials are the leading cause of death in house fires

For decades, smoking materials like cigarettes have remained one of the leading causes of home fire fatalities. 

In 1980, when the USFA began its work, smoking materials caused 70,800 fires and 1,820 deaths. A decade later, in 1990, smoking caused 30,800 fires and 1,150 deaths, but it still remained the leading cause of house fire deaths, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.[1]

Another decade later, FEMA reported that fire fatalities from smoking materials were still the leading cause of house fire deaths, although the number of fires (18,800) and deaths (860) continued to decrease.

This trend continued from 2016 to 2020. During this period, an average of 15,900 smoking-related fires occurred annually, resulting in 620 deaths, 1,030 injuries, and $549 million in property damage, according to the NFPA.

Fires caused by smoking materials were significantly more deadly than home fires overall, with 39 deaths and 65 injuries per 1,000 reported incidents. This fatality rate is five times higher than the eight deaths per 1,000 home fires overall, while the injury rate is twice as high as the 33 injuries per 1,000 home fires.

Fires that involve smoking materials are more deadly for multiple reasons. First, most of these occurred in areas of the home such as the bedroom (39%) and living room (28%). In those areas, smoking materials can ignite mattresses and furniture — common places where people relax and sleep.

Additionally, human factors add to the deadliness of smoking fires. The top contributing factors to smoking-related fatalities include being asleep (33%), physically impaired (28%), or possibly impaired by alcohol (20%), according to the NFPA.

Cooking is the leading cause of home structure fires

Cooking has remained the leading cause of residential building fires for a 10-year period (2014–2023), accounting for 167,800 fires in 2023, according to estimates by the USFA. A home structure fire or residential building fire refers to a fire in or around a residence, even if no damage to the structure occurred.

Cooking was also the most common cause of house fires from 2016 to 2020, averaging 166,430 incidents per year and resulting in approximately 520 civilian deaths, 4,520 injuries, and $1.2 billion in property damage annually, according to the NFPA.

While cooking fires occurred frequently in both one- and two-family homes and apartments, they occurred at a higher percentage in apartments (72%) compared to houses (37%).

The NFPA suggests that this disparity may be due to stricter fire safety regulations in apartment buildings, including the widespread use of smoke alarms and sprinkler systems, which lead to more minor fires being reported. But, with more people and more cooking occurring in apartment buildings, these structures could be at a higher risk.

Although cooking was the primary cause of home fires and injuries, it ranked lower in terms of fatalities per 1,000 reported fires, with an average of three deaths and 27 injuries. Additionally, it caused the lowest property loss among major fire causes, with an average of $7,200 in damages per incident.

In 2023, heating fires were the second leading cause of residential fires, accounting for an estimated 27,900 fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.[2] Heating equipment was also the second leading cause of house fires and fire-related injuries from 2016 to 2020 and ranked third in home fire deaths and property damage, per the NFPA.

On average, 44,210 heating-related fires occurred annually from 2016 to 2020, resulting in 480 deaths, 1,370 injuries, and $1 billion in property damage, according to the NFPA. In one- and two-family homes, heating equipment was the second leading cause of fire deaths, following smoking materials in this same period (2016–2020).

Space heaters, including both portable and permanently installed models, were involved in just 4% of all home fires from 2016 to 2020. But they accounted for 16% of home fire deaths, highlighting their potential danger. Additionally, chimney and flue fires made up 5% of total home fires and 7% of those in one- and two-family homes, the NFPA reported.

Lighting equipment is the leading cause of house fire property damage

House fire property damage refers to any damage from a house fire, including the structure, like walls and windows, as well as furniture and possessions. This is different from a home structure fire, which, by definition, may not include damage.

Electrical distribution and lighting equipment caused the most home fire property damage from 2016 to 2020, according to the NFPA report. This category includes anything from wiring and circuit breakers to light fixtures and cords. 

The NFPA estimated that from 2016 to 2020, electrical distribution and lighting equipment caused an average of 30,740 fires annually, leading to 390 deaths, 1,090 injuries, and $1.4 billion in losses per year.

Electrical wiring and cable insulation were responsible for 5% of all home fires and 4% of fire-related deaths from 2016 to 2020. Although cords and plugs accounted for just 1% of fires, they were involved in 6% of fire fatalities, with extension cords being the primary culprit in this category, the NFPA reported.

Beyond wiring issues, cooking appliances, heating systems, fans, air conditioners, and dryers were among the most common sources of fires caused by electrical failures or malfunctions.

Kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms are high-risk areas for fires

Since cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries, it makes sense that kitchens are where most home fires begin, the NFPA reported.

Fires in apartments and multifamily homes were more likely to start in the kitchen (69%) compared to one- or two-family homes (33%), per the NFPA. The NFPA suggested that this difference is likely due to apartments having more smoke alarms and reporting even minor fires more frequently.

Beyond the kitchen, living rooms and bedrooms were also high-risk areas, with 68% of home fire deaths and injuries occurring in these three spaces. Fires in living rooms accounted for 26% of fatalities, making it the top location for fire deaths from 2016 to 2020.

Fires that began in garages (3%), exterior balconies and porches (3%), and attics and concealed roof spaces (2%) caused a disproportionate amount of property damage (23%), per the NFPA. These fires often go undetected longer, as they start in areas that may not have smoke alarms or sprinkler systems, allowing flames to spread before anyone notices.

Upholstered furniture and mattresses are the deadliest household items

Cooking materials, including food, are the most common items that catch fire, especially in fires that result in injuries, the NFPA reported. But fatal home fires often start with a broader range of materials.

Among the most dangerous items to ignite were upholstered furniture and mattresses or bedding, which aligned with the most deadly fire locations — living rooms and bedrooms. Although fires involving upholstered furniture were relatively rare, with 4,630 incidents per year (1%), they caused 390 deaths (15%), 600 injuries (5%), and $249 million in property damage (3%) annually, per the NFPA.

Similarly, fires that started with mattresses or bedding accounted for 7,820 fires per year (2%), but resulted in 340 deaths (12%), 990 injuries (9%), and $295 million in damages (4%) annually, according to the NFPA. While mattress and bedding fires were less frequent, they were far more deadly. On average, 1 in every 12 upholstered furniture fires and 1 in every 25 mattress or bedding fires led to a fatality, according to the NFPA.

Wildfire statistics

Wildfires aren’t one of the most common causes of house fires, but they can be just as devastating. Wildfires in the United States cost an estimated $394 billion to $893 billion annually, according to calculations by the Joint Economic Committee (JEC). And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that U.S. wildfires caused $81.6 billion in damage across a four-year period from 2017 to 2021.

California wildfires

California led all other states in the number of wildfires (7,364) as well as the number of acres burned (332,722) in 2023, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). And recent wildfires in that state uncover how destructive these fires can be.

The 2025 Los Angeles, California, wildfires illustrate the long-term impact of wildfires on lives, businesses, and communities. The Palisades and Eaton fires accounted for a large portion of the property damage that the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) estimates to be between $28.0 billion and $53.8 billion, with 10,658 properties affected.

The LAEDC estimates that disruption to business operations within the affected areas will cause an economic loss of $4.6 billion to $8.9 billion between 2025 and 2029. It estimates lost tax revenue will be between $730 million and $1.4 billion over the same period.

Business disruption and lost labor will contribute to the tax losses, the LAEDC reports. Labor income will fall by $1.9 billion to $3.7 billion during the five-year period.

The online claims tracker from the California Department of Insurance reported that Californians have filed 33,717 from the Eaton and Palisades fires as of March 4, 2025. Of those claims, 19,854 have been partially paid, for a total of $6.9 billion. These claims include data from private insurance companies as well as the state’s FAIR Plan.

Wildfire historical data

More wildfires occurred in 2024 (64,897) and consumed more acres (8,924,884) compared to 2023 (56,580 and 2,693,910, respectively), according to a report by the National Interagency Coordination Center.[3]

Wildfires destroyed 4,552 structures in 2024, including 2,406 residences, 2,066 minor structures, and 80 commercial or mixed-use buildings in 2024. And the Southwest experienced the most destruction, with 1,455 structures lost.

In the last two decades, the number of homes and structures destroyed by wildfires in the contiguous western U.S. increased by 246% from 1999–2009 to 2010–2020, according to a 2023 study from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Wildfires caused by unplanned human-related ignitions, such as backyard burning and power line failures, led to 76% of all structure losses. These fires destroyed structures at a rate 10 times higher per unit area burned than those ignited by lightning, per the university’s study.

Insurance payouts for wildfires are estimated to range from $8 billion to $14.8 billion per year and are estimated to cause $10.2 billion in property damage annually, per the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC). Wildfires lead to estimated insurance premium costs of $1.6 billion per year, according to the JEC.

Human-caused fires accounted for 85% of wildfires in the U.S. from 2000 to 2017, according to the National Park Service (NPS). In 2022, humans caused 89% of the 68,988 reported wildfires, according to Triple-I.

But lightning-caused wildfires led to more damage. Lightning started only 11% of wildfires in 2022, but lightning-caused wildfires burned an average of 563 acres. By comparison, human-caused fires burned an average of 55 acres, per Triple-I.

Wildfires burned more than 7.5 million acres in 2022, according to NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information’s “Monthly Wildfires Report for Annual 2022.”

House fire injuries and fatalities

Deaths related to house fires occurred every three hours and injuries every 52 minutes in 2023, the NFPA reported in its Fire Loss in the United States During 2023 report. The NFPA created the report based on data gathered through voluntary reporting by U.S. fire departments to the fire department experience survey (FES) of 2023.

Structural fires accounted for roughly 34% of all reported fires in 2023, totaling approximately 470,000 incidents. These incidents resulted in an estimated 3,670 civilian deaths and 13,350 reported injuries. Structure fires caused most of the fire losses in 2023, including 84% of fire deaths and 88% of fire injuries, per the NFPA.

In 2023, total fire deaths (3,670) declined by 44% compared to 1980 (6,505), the NFPA reported. Deaths in one- and two-family home fires (considered home structure fires) decreased by 40% from 1980 to 2023, and apartment fire deaths fell by 61% over the same period, the NFPA reported.

But the NFPA data indicates that the country has made less progress in reducing death and injury rates. In 2023, the overall home fire death rate reached 8.7 deaths per 1,000 reported fires, an increase from 7.1 in 1980, per the NFPA. The death rate for one- and two-family home fires was 38% higher than in 1980, while the rate for apartment fires saw a 27% decline over the same period, the NFPA reported.

The NFPA estimated that structure fires in 2023 caused 88% (11,790) of civilian fire injuries and 84% of civilian fire deaths (3,070). Residential structure fires (a subset of structure fires that includes all types of residences, from apartments to single-family homes) in 2023 caused an estimated 79% of civilian fire injuries (10,490) and 80% of civilian fire deaths, per the NFPA.

Similarly, fires in one- and two-family residences caused an estimated 56% of injuries (7,450) and 68% of civilian deaths (2,490).

Firefighter fatalities

FEMA published a report in 2024 that examined firefighter fatalities and injuries from 2022. In total, 94 firefighters died while on duty in 2022, a decrease compared to the 141 on-duty deaths in 2021. Overall, on-duty firefighter deaths decreased by 29% from 2012 to 2022, FEMA reported.

Of those deaths in 2022, 52% were volunteers, 40% were career firefighters, and 7% were wildland agency members or contractors. Most of the deaths were men (92), but two were women. Nearly twice as many deaths (62) were in response to an emergency, while 32 deaths resulted from non-emergency activities, FEMA reported.

Stress or overexertion causes 37 of the 94 firefighter deaths in 2022, making it the top cause of death, with 33 of those deaths the result of a heart attack and four the result of a stroke, per FEMA. Vehicle crashes caused 17 deaths, the second leading cause of death for firefighters in 2022. Vehicles included everything from helicopters and ambulances to tankers and trucks.

Fire death rate risk factors

Over the past decade, fire death rates in the U.S. have risen by 22%, with 2022 showing a higher rate than 2021, the USFA reported.[4] Although the long-term trend remains lower than two decades ago, recent years indicate an upward shift in fire-related fatalities. The lowest rate in the past 10 years occurred in 2015. Since then, fire deaths per capita have steadily increased.

Fire death rates help assess risk by measuring fatalities relative to population size, providing a clearer picture of trends over time. This data highlights the ongoing need for fire prevention measures, education, and improved safety standards to reverse the rising trend.

Demographics for risk

In 2022, children younger than 5 had a 50% lower risk of fire death than the general population, marking the lowest risk for this age group since tracking began in the 1970s, the USFA reported.

Fire death risk drops sharply as children age, with ages 10 to 14 experiencing an 80% lower risk than the general population, per the USFA. The risk of death was lower for this age group than for younger children because their developing cognitive and social abilities significantly reduce fire fatality risk.

After age 14, fire death risk steadily increases, surpassing the general population’s risk by age 55 and rising further with age, per the USFA.

Limited physical and cognitive abilities cause the risk of fire death to increase, which is often the case with older populations. Adults 65 and older faced a fire death risk 2.6 times higher than the general population in 2022, the USFA reported. Adults 85 and older had the highest risk, 3.6 times greater than the general population, though slightly lower than in previous years.

As people age, physical limitations and sensory decline make them more vulnerable to fire-related injuries and fatalities.[5] Reduced mobility can hinder escape, while diminished vision, smell, and hearing make it harder to detect danger.

Older adults are also more likely to unintentionally start fires, often near sources like cooking equipment or cigarettes, which can ignite clothing or bedding. Additionally, a reduced sensitivity to pain may delay their response to burns or injuries, further increasing their risk of fire-related death.

Males were 1.6 times more likely than females to die in a fire in 2022, a decrease from 1.8 times in 2021 and 1.7 times from 2019 to 2020, according to the USFA.

African Americans accounted for 20% of fire deaths in 2022 despite making up 14% of the U.S. population, with a fire death risk 50% higher than the general population. And Asian and Pacific Islander Americans were 70% less likely to die in a fire than the general population, a consistent trend since 2020, the USFA reported.

House fire statistics by state: Relative death risk

Relative risk measures how likely a specific group is to experience fire-related deaths compared to the general population. This state-by-state data compares each state’s relative risk to that of the U.S., which is 1.0, according to USFA data.

In 2022, Alaska and Mississippi had the highest relative risk, with residents being 2.8 to 3 times more likely to die in a fire. In contrast, New Jersey had the lowest risk, with residents 60% less likely to experience fire-related deaths.

Overall, 25 states had a higher-than-average relative risk, while 22 states had a lower-than-average risk. Indiana’s risk level matched that of the general population. Fire death rates and relative risk for Hawaii and New Hampshire were not computed because those states had fewer than 10 deaths.

State
sort ascsort desc
Relative Risk of Fire Death (2022)
sort ascsort desc
Fire Deaths (2022)
sort ascsort desc
Alaska2.827
Mississippi2.287
Alabama2.1140
Oklahoma2.1112
Arkansas2.184
Tennessee1.8165
Louisiana1.8110
Kentucky1.8106
Kansas1.768
West Virginia1.741
Ohio1.5230
North Dakota1.516
Vermont1.513
Pennsylvania1.4248
Michigan1.4182
Missouri1.4117
Wyoming1.411
South Carolina1.395
New Mexico1.337
Georgia1.2179
North Carolina1.2167
Iowa1.251
South Dakota1.215
Nebraska1.129
Rhode Island1.116
Indiana1.089
Texas0.9359
Illinois0.9153
Virginia0.9108
Washington0.996
Wisconsin0.973
Connecticut0.944
New York0.8220
Minnesota0.864
Maryland0.863
Maine0.815
Montana0.812
Delaware0.811
Oregon0.739
Nevada0.731
Idaho0.717
California0.6288
Arizona0.659
Colorado0.644
Florida0.5152
Massachusetts0.546
Utah0.522
New Jersey0.453

Fire loss statistics

Local fire departments across the United States responded to approximately 1.39 million fires in 2023, the NFPA estimated.

Structure fires in 2023 (470,000) created a loss of $14.7 million. Out of those fires, 352,000 were residential fires, with losses of $11.4 million, according to Triple-I.

Losses increased each year from 2019 ($31.6 million) to 2023 ($48.9 million), but structure fires decreased in the same span, according to a Triple-I analysis of federal data. Triple-I reported that 2019 saw 481,500 structure fires. The number of structure fires peaked in 2022 (522,500) then dropped to 470,000 in 2023.

In 2023, fire-related property damage totaled $5.5 billion from the Hawaii wildfires, primarily affecting Lahaina on the island of Maui, per the NFPA. This reported loss reflects the ongoing upward trend in fire-related property damage over the past five years, the NFPA said.

Homeowners insurance experienced the most fire loss (48%) compared to other insurance lines in 2023, including commercial multiple peril (25%), fire (24%), farm owners (2%), and boiler and machinery (1%), according to Triple-I.

How quickly fires spread

Modern homes burn faster than ever, giving occupants three minutes or less to escape once the smoke alarm sounds, according to the NFPA. While households may face fewer structure fires each year, home fires have become more deadly as escape times have dramatically decreased due to multiple factors, the NFPA reported.

Combustible building materials and synthetic furnishings cause fires to spread hotter and faster, while open floor plans in newer homes accelerate fire growth.[6] Additionally, the NFPA notes that older buildings, often lacking sufficient fire safety measures, further increase the risk, making fire prevention and preparedness more critical than ever.

The following fire facts explain how quickly a fire can surge and turn deadly, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

  • A tiny flame can escalate into a massive fire in less than 30 seconds.

  • A fire can turn deadly in as little as two minutes.

  • Flames can completely consume a home within five minutes.

  • Thick black smoke can overwhelm a home, or flames can completely engulf it within minutes.

  • Extreme heat poses a greater threat than flames, with room temperatures reaching 100°F at floor level and soaring to 600°F at eye level during a fire.

  • Smoke and toxic gases often prove more lethal than the flames themselves. The poisonous gases released during a fire can cause drowsiness and disorientation, making escape more difficult.

Americans fall short on fire safety preparedness

Despite efforts in fire safety education and awareness, Americans tend to be lax about some fire safety measures. But one fire safety measure has proven to be very effective — smoke detectors — as long as they’re in working order.

Concerns about escaping safely in a fire are growing, with 41% of Americans believing they wouldn’t have enough time to grab important belongings and exit — a sharp increase from 31% in 2021 and 30% in 2020, according to the Fire Safety Research Institute’s (FSRI) Annual Consumer Fire Safety Survey.

Despite concerns, a significant portion of Americans (32%) don’t have a fire escape plan for their home, the FSRI reports. Additionally, although half of Americans recognize that sleeping with the door closed is safer in a fire, just as many admit to sleeping with it open at least some of the time, per the FSRI.

Younger generations, including Gen Z and millennials, are less likely to recognize smoke inhalation as the leading cause of death in home fires. Only 53% identified it correctly, compared to 71% of older adults, according to the FSRI.

Smoke detectors can increase a home’s preparedness. Homeowners insurance companies often provide discounts for homes with smoke detectors. Homes with working smoke alarms have a fire death rate that is about 60% lower than homes without alarms or with non-functioning ones, the NFPA reported.

Fires in homes without working smoke alarms accounted for nearly three out of five (59%) fire deaths, with 43% occurring in properties lacking smoke alarms and 16% in homes where alarms failed to operate, according to the NFPA.

Almost all U.S. households (99%) have at least one smoke alarm, but that doesn’t guarantee they function properly, according to a 2024 survey by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Many households misjudge the age and functionality of their smoke and CO alarms. Only 51% correctly identified the age of their alarms, per the CPSC.

Nearly 1 in 5 households that assumed all alarms were functional had at least one with a malfunction, such as dead batteries. Depending on the margin of error, as many as 19% of households may lack at least one working alarm, per the CPSC.

Knowledge gaps in installation and maintenance are widespread. Nearly 30% of households don’t know how to install smoke alarms, and 23% don’t know how to maintain them, per the CPSC. Regular testing is also lacking — 61% of households test their smoke alarms less often than the recommended monthly check, and 33% never test them at all, per the CPSC.

Insure your home against fire damage

A house fire can be a devastating experience, whether a homeowner is facing a few repairs or completely rebuilding from scratch. Because homeowners insurance covers fire damage, the insurance company will pay to repair or rebuild a home. But getting home insurance is the first step, so homeowners can use Insurify to compare home insurance policy rates.

Methodology and sources

Statistics and information on this page are from the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the Insurance Information Institute, the Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov, the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the University of Colorado at Boulder, the Joint Economic Committee (JEC), the National Interagency Coordination Center, the National Park Service (NPS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).

Sources

  1. Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Fire in the United States."
  2. U.S Fire Administration. "Residential Building Fire Causes (2014-2023)."
  3. National Interagency Coordination Center. "Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics Annual Report 2024."
  4. U.S. Fire Administration. "Fire Death and Injury Risk."
  5. U.S. Fire Administration. "Fire Risk in 2022."
  6. National Fire Protection Association. "Recent fires shed light on home fire problem."
