3 More California Home Insurers Get Go-Ahead for Hefty Rate Hikes

Property insurance rate hikes are on the way for more than 61,000 Californians, after the state’s Department of Insurance approved three insurers’ requests for higher premiums. The increases range from 5% to 40% and will affect policies for single-family home, mobile and manufactured home, condo, and renters insurance from Stillwater, Grange, and Wawanesa.

Grange customers with standard HO-3 homeowners policies will face the largest increase — 40%. Additionally, Grange mobile and manufactured home policyholders will face a 25% hike, renters will see a 12.5% increase, and condo policyholders will get a 5% increase.

The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, and impact nearly 26,000 Grange customers.

Approximately 27,000 Wawanesa policyholders will see their rates increase by 35% under the approved rate change. The higher rates will apply to new applications and policy renewals, effective July 1, 2025.

And more than 8,600 Stillwater customers are facing a 16% increase — which will also apply to new policies — effective July 1.