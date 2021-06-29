Safeco Home Insurance Review: Is it the best choice for you?

Safeco homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company. Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.

If you’ve been searching for an insurance policy for your home, you’ve likely come across Safeco.i

Through its network of independent agents, Safeco offers auto insurance, home coverage, and more to residents as a part of the Liberty Mutual network. Most customers are happy with the insurance products offered by Safeco, stating that the company offers a very wide range of coverage options at reasonable rates.

However, not everyone is enamored with the insurance company, as its customer satisfaction rates clearly demonstrate. Processing claims can be an arduous task and it seems that one’s level of trust in the company is based upon each individual insurance agent. Those who have stayed with Safeco for years have often developed close relationships with their local representative.

