How much is home insurance in Galveston?

Galveston homeowners pay an average of $7,953 per year for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and $1,000 deductible. The average cost of a policy with a $500 deductible is $8,067 annually.

Your particular rates can vary based on a variety of factors, including your coverage level, your location, the age of your home, the value of your home, your credit, and your home’s claims history.[4]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Texas

Your coverage level is a major factor that determines your home insurance rates. High coverage levels typically come with higher premiums. Your coverage level may vary based on the value of your home and the liability risks in your area.

The following table outlines the average annual premium for Texas homeowners based on dwelling coverage limits. Average annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with a $500 deductible.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $2,037 $200,000 $3,464 $300,000 $4,789 $400,000 $6,005 $500,000 $7,279

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

In the event of a claim, your home insurance deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. Choosing a lower deductible often comes with higher monthly premiums. As you raise your deductible, your premiums decrease, but you’re on the hook for more out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim.

Here’s how your average annual premium will vary based on your deductible for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $8,067 $1,000 $7,953

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

Average home insurance rates vary by ZIP code. Differences in local weather patterns, crime rates, and average home values can lead to city-by-city differences in average home insurance rates.

Check out the table below to see the average cost of home insurance in other Texas cities for a standard policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Austin $3,153 Brownsville $5,579 Dallas $4,978 El Paso $2,227 Fort Worth $5,458 Frisco $4,744 Galveston $7,953 Houston $5,980 Ingleside $5,803 Lubbock $2,690 McAllen $4,575 San Antonio $3,443 Sugar Land $6,524