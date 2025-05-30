Home>Homeowners Insurance>Texas

Best Galveston Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

State Farm, Allstate, and Armed Forces Insurance Exchange offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Galveston, Texas.

Galveston homeowners pay some of the highest average home insurance rates in Texas and much higher rates than the national average. For a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, Galveston homeowners pay $7,953 annually.

Given its coastal location, Galveston is prone to severe weather. Homeowners in the city should consider purchasing robust flood insurance and windstorm coverage in addition to standard home insurance.

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Galveston.

Quick Facts

  • Texas has an annual average home insurance rate of $4,858, which is significantly lower than Galveston’s average rate.

  • Republic Indemnity, State Farm, and Armed Forces Insurance Exchange offer the lowest average rates in Galveston.

  • Galveston County homeowners pay nearly $1,199 per year for flood insurance.[1]

Best home insurance companies in Galveston

Galveston homeowners have plenty of quality home insurance options. The best home insurance company for you will depend on your specific coverage needs, budget, and home characteristics. Start your search below with three of the best insurers in Galveston.

Best company for affordable rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$328/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$469/mo

While it’s not easy to find affordable rates in Galveston, State Farm has average rates much lower than the city average. Policyholders can earn even lower rates through several State Farm home insurance discounts. State Farm also earned an above-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2]

Pros

  • Budget-friendly home insurance rates

  • High J.D. Power marks for customer satisfaction

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Recently downgraded to AM Best financial strength rating of B (Fair)

  • Limited discount options

  • Higher-than-average number of homeowner complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Best company for flood risk: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$466/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$751/mo

From May 2023 to April 2024, the Galveston Pier had 23 high-tide flood days, occurring more frequently than the high-tide days a decade ago.[3] Homeowners with coastal properties should consider Allstate for its flood insurance policies backed by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Unfortunately, average rates from Allstate exceed the city average.

Pros

  • Many discounts, including welcome and loyalty discounts

  • Flood insurance available through NFIP

  • Local agents available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power marks for customer satisfaction

  • Average rates exceed the city average

  • Higher-than-average number of homeowner complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Best company for military and veterans: Armed Forces Insurance Exchange

Armed Forces Insurance Exchange

Military veterans comprise about 7% of the Galveston population. Armed Forces Insurance Exchange stands out as an affordable, quality option for the city’s sizable presence of veterans. At $4,100, the company’s rates are significantly below the city average. Armed Forces Insurance Exchange also offers flood and windstorm coverage.

Pros

  • Offers flood insurance and windstorm mitigation credits

  • Lower-than-average number of homeowner complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

  • Quotes available online

Cons

  • Mixed credit rating history

  • No mobile app

  • Coverage limited to military members and eligible family members

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Galveston to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Galveston

Texans pay some of the highest average home insurance rates in the country, and Galveston’s are particularly costly. But the following insurers offer relatively affordable rates for Galveston homeowners. Average annual premiums below reflect costs for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Republic Indemnity$2,572
State Farm$3,502
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$4,100
ASI$4,321
Travelers$4,949
Mercury$5,719
Bankers Insurance Group$5,928
Foremost$6,424
Texas Farm Bureau Group$7,393
Nationwide$7,621
USAA$7,706
Allstate$8,874
Farmers$10,530
Chubb$10,999
Amguard$11,745
Texas Fair Plan Association$11,825
Occidental/Acceptance Group$14,208
Universal Insurance Company of North America$14,742

How much is home insurance in Galveston?

Galveston homeowners pay an average of $7,953 per year for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and $1,000 deductible. The average cost of a policy with a $500 deductible is $8,067 annually.

Your particular rates can vary based on a variety of factors, including your coverage level, your location, the age of your home, the value of your home, your credit, and your home’s claims history.[4]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Texas

Your coverage level is a major factor that determines your home insurance rates. High coverage levels typically come with higher premiums. Your coverage level may vary based on the value of your home and the liability risks in your area.

The following table outlines the average annual premium for Texas homeowners based on dwelling coverage limits. Average annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with a $500 deductible.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$2,037
$200,000$3,464
$300,000$4,789
$400,000$6,005
$500,000$7,279

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

In the event of a claim, your home insurance deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. Choosing a lower deductible often comes with higher monthly premiums. As you raise your deductible, your premiums decrease, but you’re on the hook for more out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim.

Here’s how your average annual premium will vary based on your deductible for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$8,067
$1,000$7,953

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

Average home insurance rates vary by ZIP code. Differences in local weather patterns, crime rates, and average home values can lead to city-by-city differences in average home insurance rates.

Check out the table below to see the average cost of home insurance in other Texas cities for a standard policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Austin$3,153
Brownsville$5,579
Dallas$4,978
El Paso$2,227
Fort Worth$5,458
Frisco$4,744
Galveston$7,953
Houston$5,980
Ingleside$5,803
Lubbock$2,690
McAllen$4,575
San Antonio$3,443
Sugar Land$6,524

What to know about owning a home in Galveston

The biggest thing to know about owning a home in Galveston is the risk of flooding. High-tide floods are growing in frequency, and the risk of storm surges from hurricanes and tropical storms is high given the city’s location along the Gulf Coast. Galveston homeowners should purchase flood insurance from FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

The likelihood of storms also makes windstorms a major risk for Galveston residents. According to First Street, a climate risk assessment tool, 100% of homes in Galveston have some level of wind risk. While hurricane insurance isn’t stand-alone coverage, Galveston homeowners should choose homeowners coverage with robust windstorm insurance.

Given the flooding and windstorm perils, Galveston homeowners might also want to purchase sewer backup coverage, mold coverage, and loss of use insurance, which helps cover temporary living expenses if they have to vacate their homes.

Texas homeowners should make sure their policy includes dwelling coverage, personal property coverage, liability protection, and any necessary add-ons. To determine how much personal property coverage you need, take a comprehensive home inventory. Review your policy declarations page to make sure you have sufficient coverage.

Galveston home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about home insurance in Galveston.

  • Galveston homeowners pay an average of $672 per month for home insurance, which makes it one of the most expensive cities in the region for home insurance. Homeowners in the area should consider adding flood insurance and additional windstorm insurance.

  • Republic Indemnity offers the cheapest average homeowners insurance rates in Galveston, with an average annual rate of $2,572. State Farm and Armed Forces Insurance Exchange are two additional affordable options, with respective average annual rates of $3,502 and $4,100.

  • Insurance companies have been spending more on claims in recent years, given the increased frequency of severe weather in Texas. To offset these costs, insurance companies are charging higher premiums.

  • The 80% rule in homeowners insurance refers to the fact that most home insurance companies require you to purchase an insurance policy that covers at least 80% of your home’s replacement cost.

  • Galveston homeowners currently pay a median rate of $1,199 for flood insurance each year. This is a bit higher than the nationwide average rate of about $853 per year.

Sources

  1. FEMA. "Cost of Flood Insurance for Single-Family Homes under NFIP’s Pricing Approach."
  2. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. National Oceanic Atmospheric Adminstration. "Annual High Tide Flooding Outlook."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "How are your auto and homeowners insurance costs calculated?."
