National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Bylines include Forbes, Bankrate, and CBS News
Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.
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7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
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Data expert on auto trends and driver behavior
University of Chicago graduate with statistics degree
Chase spearheads analytics for Insurify’s data insights team. With his deep expertise in insurance data, Chase is often interviewed on industry trends.
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Table of contents
Texas regularly experiences hurricanes, tropical storms, and severe thunderstorms, making it one of the most windstorm-prone states.
Texas windstorm insurance is coverage that pays for property damage caused by high winds. Standard home insurance policies typically include wind coverage for inland homes. But some insurers may exclude windstorm coverage if you live in an area at high risk for wind damage, such as a home on the Texas coast.
Fortunately, if you’re in Texas and your home insurance won’t cover windstorms, you may still find coverage through the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA). This is a type of last-resort coverage for Texans who can’t find coverage with traditional insurers.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) considers the entire Texas coastline as high risk for wind damage.
TWIA coverage costs an average of $2,480 per year and must be combined with a standard homeowners policy.
To qualify for TWIA, you’ll have to meet strict eligibility requirements set by the state.
Do you need windstorm insurance in Texas?
You don’t legally need windstorm insurance in Texas, though your mortgage lender may require you to have it if you finance your home. The state of Texas — particularly parts of its coast — is highly vulnerable to hurricanes, which can cause severe wind-related damage. In fact, FEMA has labeled the Texas coastline as having a “very high” or “relatively high” hurricane risk.[1]
Many coastal insurers exclude wind damage from standard policies, so you’d need to purchase a rider or a separate policy for windstorm coverage.
Hurricanes and other windstorms can wreak havoc on homes, blowing off roofs, damaging walls and windows, or destroying your home entirely. Having insurance against these storms can help protect you financially if you need to repair your home or replace belongings damaged by wind.
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What windstorm insurance covers in Texas
While specific coverage varies by insurer, windstorm insurance applies to sudden and accidental wind damage. These are some things that Texas windstorm insurance typically covers:
Roof damage: Shingles blown off by severe storms, uplift, structural roof damage
Exterior damage: Siding, windows, doors, tree or debris impact
Interior damage: Wind-driven rain entering through storm-caused openings
Detached structures: Garages and sheds
Debris impact: Trees or flying objects
Like any insurance policy, windstorm insurance doesn’t cover everything. These are some common policy exclusions:
Flooding and storm surge: Standard home insurance policies don’t cover damage from flooding. You can purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.
Cosmetic damage or wear and tear: Windstorm insurance won’t cover cosmetic damage to your home or wear and tear, such as an old or poorly maintained roof.
Pre-existing damage: If something damaged your home before a covered storm, windstorm insurance wouldn’t pay for those repairs.
What is the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association?
Who it’s for: Residential and commercial properties in Texas coastal counties
What it covers: Losses for wind and hail damage only (not flooding or storm surge)
Where it applies: 14 first-tier coastal counties and parts of Harris County east of Highway 146
The Texas Legislature created TWIA — formerly known as the Texas Catastrophe Property Insurance Association — in the wake of Hurricane Celia, which struck Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1970 and caused $500 million in damages. The association’s goal is to ensure the continued “availability and affordability” of insurance along the state’s Gulf Coast.
A TWIA policy is intended to be a last resort for Texans who can’t find coverage elsewhere. It covers damage inflicted by windstorms and hail but not other perils (like fire and theft). You should combine it with a traditional homeowners insurance policy.[2]
Who’s eligible for TWIA
The Texas Legislature sets eligibility requirements for TWIA insurance. To qualify, you’ll need:[3]
A property located in a designated catastrophe area
Denial of coverage from at least one authorized insurer
Proof of flood insurance (if required in your area)
A home built to code, in good repair, with no hazardous conditions
TWIA will inspect the home when underwriting your policy. These inspections may be in person or remote using aerial imagery.
Areas TWIA covers
TWIA only offers policies in certain counties along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Texas Commissioner of Insurance considers these counties as “first-tier” coastal counties.
Covered counties include:
Aransas County
Brazoria County
Calhoun County
Cameron County
Chambers County
Galveston County
Jefferson County
Kenedy County
Kleberg County
Matagorda County
Nueces County
Refugio County
San Patricio County
Willacy County
Harris County (only parts east of Highway 146)
Some Texas cities that TWIA covers from the list above include Bay City, Beaumont, Brownsville, Galveston, and Kingsville.
Cost of TWIA windstorm insurance in Texas
The average TWIA policy costs $2,480 per year, on average, according to the association. Your exact premium could be more or less than this, depending on several factors, including the amount of coverage, your home’s construction, your deductible, and more.
TWIA doesn’t use credit scores when setting premiums.[4]
Cost of homeowners insurance in Texas
Texas homeowners pay an annual average of $4,116 for a policy with $300,000 dwelling coverage.
The following table highlights the cheapest annual average rates from various insurers.
Data expert on auto trends and driver behavior
University of Chicago graduate with statistics degree
Chase spearheads analytics for Insurify’s data insights team. With his deep expertise in insurance data, Chase is often interviewed on industry trends.
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Insurance Company
Average Yearly Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|USAA
|$2,580
|Farmers
|$2,712
|Travelers
|$2,952
|Foremost
|$3,564
|Nationwide
|$3,648
|State Farm
|$4,272
|Allstate
|$5,148
|Chubb
|$8,424
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How to file a claim with TWIA
If you have TWIA insurance and need to file a claim after a storm, you can do so through TWIA’s online policyholder portal. Texas claim volume typically spikes after a hurricane or other major storm, which can delay claim-processing times.
Follow these steps to file a claim with TWIA:[5]
Check your policy documents to determine what you do and don’t have coverage for.
Assess the damage to your property and take photos if possible.
Make any necessary temporary repairs. Be sure to save your receipts.
File the claim on the TWIA website. Have your policy number on hand.
Wait for a TWIA representative to call you and discuss your claim.
Use the online portal to track your claim’s status or view payment details.
You can also communicate with the TWIA representative handling your claim through the online portal.
Texas windstorm insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for a separate windstorm insurance policy, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
No. Texas doesn’t legally require windstorm insurance, but mortgage lenders often do — particularly if your home is in a high-risk area. You may also want it for peace of mind.
Texas windstorm policies often have percentage-based deductibles, ranging from 1% to 5% of your dwelling coverage limit, that are separate from your regular deductible. Windstorm deductibles apply only to named storms.
If you set a higher windstorm deductible, you’ll have lower monthly premiums, but your out-of-pocket costs will be higher if you need to file a claim for windstorm damage.
Many coastal Texas homeowners will need separate windstorm insurance in several situations. Your mortgage lender may require proof of coverage if you live in an area at high risk of wind damage, and several coastal counties require stand-alone wind policies.
If you’re having trouble finding a separate windstorm policy, the TWIA is a state-backed insurer that covers qualifying properties for wind and hail damage.
No. TWIA windstorm insurance is only available in certain counties along the Texas coast. These include Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, and Willacy counties, as well as parts of Harris County (east of Highway 146).
No counties legally require homeowners to buy a TWIA insurance policy. But if you live in an area at a high risk of wind damage, having this additional coverage can protect your finances if a covered peril causes significant wind damage and you have to rebuild or repair your home.
You can purchase windstorm insurance coverage through private insurers. But if a traditional insurer denies you coverage, you can use the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) as a last resort.
This state-created organization offers windstorm and hail insurance to homeowners in certain high-risk coastal counties. Your insurance agent can help you determine eligibility and apply for a TWIA policy.
Usually. Most homeowners policies include wind coverage, though insurers may exclude it for homes located in areas at high risk of hail or wind damage, like those located on the Texas coast.
Yes. If your home has an old roof or if your roof showed any signs of wear and tear before being damaged in a windstorm, an insurance company might not cover a windstorm insurance claim.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
Sources
- Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Hurricane."
- Texas Windstorm Insurance Association. "Inside a Policy."
- Texas Windstorm Insurance Association. "Coverage & Eligibility."
- Texas Windstorm Insurance Association. "Rates."
- Texas Windstorm Insurance Association. "Claims Process for Policyholders."
National Association of Real Estate Editors member
Bylines include Forbes, Bankrate, and CBS News
Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.
Featured in
Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Data expert on auto trends and driver behavior
University of Chicago graduate with statistics degree
Chase spearheads analytics for Insurify’s data insights team. With his deep expertise in insurance data, Chase is often interviewed on industry trends.
Featured in