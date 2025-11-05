Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
5 Best Waco Homeowners Insurance Companies (2025)

Chubb and Travelers are two of the best insurers to consider if you own a home in Waco, Texas.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

In Waco, Texas, homeowners pay about $3,528 per year for a homeowners insurance policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible. While Waco is known for its lively cultural district, it also experiences extreme weather, including high winds and hot summers.

Nearly every home in Waco is at risk of wildfire, and about one in six properties face the threat of flooding.[1] [2] This mix of perils can result in higher insurance premiums, but plenty of Waco home insurance companies offer coverage to fit your budget.

Quick Facts

  • Homeowners in Waco pay an average of $3,390 per year for $300,000 in coverage with a $500 deductible.

  • Waco home prices are up about 8% in 2025, which means higher insurance costs.

  • Waco doesn’t get Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rate breaks, so flood insurance in the area is more expensive.

Best home insurance companies in Waco

As a Texas homeowner, you have almost 160 different home insurance companies to choose from.[3] The best home insurance company for you depends on your insurance requirements, budget, and location.

Chubb: Best for protection against wildfires

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$714/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$978/mo

Chubb is worth looking at if you live in an area at higher risk for wildfires. It partners with Wildfire Defense Systems to help protect your home at no additional cost.

Chubb offers tips to keep your home safe from wildfire, as well as professionals who can assess your home and identify protective measures. If a wildfire damages your Waco home, Chubb’s Wildfire Defense Services helps clean up afterward.

Pros

  • Extended replacement cost option

  • Among the highest scores by J.D. Power for customer and claims satisfaction

  • Texas policies include wildfire protection

Cons

  • Wildfire Defense Services require enrollment

  • No instant online quotes

  • Better protection can mean higher prices

Travelers: Best for personalized coverage

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$211/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$353/mo

Travelers may be your best bet for custom coverage. You can add protection for water backup, identity fraud, and rebuilding your home with eco-friendly materials.

If you have a flood-prone property in Waco, you can purchase coverage through Travelers’ partner Neptune Flood. This flood insurance company offers coverage limits that exceed what you’d get with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Pros

  • Flexible protection to match your needs

  • Available flood coverage offers higher limits

  • Many local insurance agents

Cons

  • Add-ons can raise your premium

  • Mobile app doesn’t work well on Android devices

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims and customer satisfaction ratings

USAA: Best for military families and veterans

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$213/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$312/mo

Military families and veterans in Waco and nearby Fort Hood can get protection with USAA home insurance. The company offers wildfire protection, an add-on to protect against water backup, and the ability to increase coverage limits. Plus, bundling discounts can lower your home and auto insurance premiums.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power ratings for claims and customer satisfaction

  • Includes wildfire protection

  • Extra protection available for jewelry and high-value items

Cons

  • Available only to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Not as many available discounts

  • Limited face-to-face assistance

Amica: Best for customer service

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$116/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$176/mo

Amica earns a top spot among Waco homeowners who value customer service along with quality coverage. The company is ranked among the top two by J.D. Power for customer and claims satisfaction. 

To enhance a basic homeowners insurance policy, you can add replacement cost coverage. Or you can upgrade to the Platinum Choice package for the most extensive coverage. Amica also offers protection from backed-up drains or pump failures and an electronics coverage option.

Pros

  • High marks for customer service

  • Flexible coverage options

  • Simple discount opportunities

Cons

  • Must call for home insurance quotes

  • Replacement cost coverage isn’t standard

  • No in-person agents in Waco

Allstate: Best for home insurance discounts

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$354/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$573/mo

Allstate makes cheap home insurance easier to find. Discounts from Allstate can help offset the nearly 19% jump in home insurance premiums Texans saw in 2024.[4] 

You can get a discount just for switching to Allstate home insurance. Other circumstances, like being a recent homebuyer or installing home security or fire protection devices, give you more ways to save.

Pros

  • Save 25% by bundling home and auto insurance

  • Quick online claims filing

  • Many add-ons to personalize your coverage

Cons

  • Very few agents in Waco

  • May need to provide receipts for theft claims 

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings

  Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Waco to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How much is home insurance in Waco?

A standard homeowners insurance policy in Waco costs around $3,528 per year for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible. That’s less than the statewide average of $4,140 per year.

Factors like your home’s age, what it’s made of, and where you live affect how much you pay. But personal details like your credit history and past claims can also push your home insurance cost up or down.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Waco

You can often find a good deal by comparing home insurance companies. Your chosen coverage levels, deductible, policy type, and discounts can lead to different quotes. In the table below, you can see some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Waco.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 7 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Republic Indemnity$900
Farmers$1,668
Travelers$1,740
USAA$1,932
Mercury$1,944
Foremost$2,568
State Farm$2,796
Allstate$2,796
Nationwide$3,300
Chubb$5,820
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 7 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Republic Indemnity$2,208
Farmers$3,468
USAA$3,744
Mercury$4,188
Travelers$4,236
State Farm$4,704
Foremost$6,204
Nationwide$6,792
Allstate$6,876
Chubb$11,736
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 7 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Republic Indemnity$3,204
Farmers$4,380
USAA$5,148
Mercury$6,132
Travelers$6,288
State Farm$6,300
Foremost$9,156
Allstate$9,384
Nationwide$9,480
Chubb$15,552

How much homeowners insurance do you need in Waco?

Home insurance coverage is never one-size-fits-all. The best insurers offer a range of policy limits, deductibles, and coverages to fit your property insurance needs.

A homeowners insurance policy typically has six parts:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9c7560177c/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_037-theft.svg

    Dwelling coverage

    Dwelling coverage protects the structure of your house. It covers perils like fire, hail, wind, theft, vandalism, and smoke damage. It’s essential to have sufficient coverage to rebuild your home if it’s damaged or destroyed. Since your coverage amount is based on your home’s replacement cost and not its market value, an insurance agent can help you determine how much coverage you need.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Personal property coverage

    Personal property coverage protects your belongings from the same perils listed above. Policy limits are typically between 50% and 70% of your dwelling coverage amount.

  • car in carage

    Other structures coverage

    Other structures coverage protects detached garages, fences, and sheds. Insurance companies usually cap other structures coverage to 10% of your dwelling coverage limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b022eb76ef/buildings-96x96-green_svg-013-hotel.svg

    Additional living expenses coverage

    Also known as loss of use coverage, this insurance pays for hotel and meal expenses if you’re displaced after a covered loss, such as a wildfire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c0464d37ca/medical-services-96x96-orange_050-medical-kit.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage helps pay for guest injuries at your home, regardless of fault. Coverage typically ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Liability coverage

    Personal liability insurance helps pay for medical expenses, legal fees, and any judgments if you or a family member causes injury or property damage to a third party.

What to know about home insurance in Waco, TX

Homeowners in Waco face specific challenges. Keep the following details in mind as you shop for homeowners insurance in Waco, Texas:

  • Home values are climbing. Waco home prices are up more than 8% compared to 2024. Higher home prices usually lead to higher insurance costs.

  • Wildfire hazards are everywhere. Waco homes have a wildfire risk that’s greater than 74% of other places in the U.S. Standard home insurance policies cover wildfire losses.

  • Flood insurance costs extra. A standard homeowners policy doesn’t cover flood damage, so you’ll need to buy a policy from a private insurer through the NFIP. Waco homeowners can’t get discounts on a flood insurance policy because the area isn’t part of FEMA’s Community Rating System (CRS).

  • Tornadoes may require a separate deductible. Waco sits on the eastern edge of Tornado Alley. While most homeowners insurance policies cover wind and hail, you may have to pay a separate deductible for those claims.

  • Termite infestations are on the rise. Central Texas termite infestations are becoming more common. Termites are a serious concern for homeowners, and standard insurance policies don’t cover termite damage.

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

It’s common to see home insurance quotes shift from city to city. Wildfire risk, flood zones, crime rates, and even the number of fire stations in the area affect how much you pay. These factors can cause price differences even between ZIP codes in the same city.

The following table shows average annual homeowners insurance premiums in several major Texas cities:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 7 at 12:00 PM PDT
City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
sort ascsort desc
El Paso$1,944
Austin$2,784
San Antonio$3,156
Dallas$4,368
Lubbock$4,440
Houston$5,244
Corpus Christi$6,108

Waco homeowners insurance FAQs

Before you pick a homeowners policy, make sure you understand what’s covered. The answers to frequently asked questions below can provide some additional information.

  • On average, Waco homeowners spend about $3,528 per year for a policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. You’ll pay more if you add a flood insurance policy, water or sewer backup coverage, or higher coverage limits for valuables like jewelry or fine art.

  • Republic Indemnity offers the lowest average premium in Waco, at $111 per month for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible. Your rates will vary depending on your home’s value, location, and the coverage you choose, among other factors.

  • There’s no single “best” home insurance company for everyone. But Chubb, Travelers, USAA, Amica, and Allstate are all great insurers for Waco homeowners. The best company for you depends on your home’s features, your coverage needs, and your budget.

  • In most states, including Texas, insurance companies can consider your credit-based insurance score when setting rates. A better credit history can help you qualify for lower rates because insurers see it as a sign that you’re less likely to file claims down the road.

  • Home insurance for a $400,000 house in Waco averages $4,416 per year for a policy with a $1,000 deductible. Your actual cost depends on your coverage choices, deductible, and location.

Related articles

Sources

  1. First Street Technology. "Does Waco have Wildfire Risk?."
  2. First Street Technology. "Waco Flooding Risk."
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "State insurance commissioner urges Texans to shop for home insurance."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto and home insurance rate changes."
