Commonwealth Casualty Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Commonwealth Home Insurance Coverages

Your home is more than a roof over your head. It’s where your best memories are made and your prized possessions are kept. Insuring it with the right homeowners insurance policy can protect you, your family, and your home if disaster strikes.

According to its website, Commonwealth offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance provides liability coverage for property damage and lawsuits. Although it isn’t required by law, many lenders require you to purchase a policy as part of the home loan approval process.

It provides financial protection to repair or completely rebuild your home if there’s a fire, hurricane, vandalism, or another disaster. Homeowners insurance from Commonwealth includes coverage for your home and other structures.

It can protect you against lawsuits if someone gets injured and cover damaged or stolen personal property, such as furniture, electronics, tools, and other belongings.

Keep in mind that a standard policy may not cover computers, fine jewelry, and art. Your Commonwealth insurance agent can offer coverage for more expensive items for an additional premium.

Renters Insurance

If you rent your living space, you should consider purchasing renters insurance from Commonwealth. The landlord’s or property holder’s insurance policy limits coverage to the structure of the home. It will not pay to repair or replace your personal belongings.

But a Commonwealth renters insurance policy will repair or replace your furniture, electronics, appliances, tools, and other personal items.

Cost is often the biggest deterrent to purchasing a policy. However, the average monthly price of renters insurance from Commonwealth is an affordable $15.