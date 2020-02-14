Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards 2020

Click here to see the Best Cities for Singles Awards winners for 2021.

Move aside couples! Valentine’s Day is over, and it’s all about the singles now. Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards shines a spotlight on the communities that foster the best communities for these singles to live and find love.

With each passing year, the American population has moved closer and closer having as many unmarried adults as married ones. That being said, only some cities are ahead of the curve on fostering the ideal communities for these single residents to thrive. Differences in single populations, gender ratios, cost of living, and the affordability of a date (should you meet that special someone) make it so that some cities rise above the rest.

Just in time for Singles Awareness Day, Insurify is honoring the best city for singles in each state!