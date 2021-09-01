These 20 Housing Markets are Cooling Off in 2021

After a record-breaking year in U.S. real estate history, housing markets in certain cities are coming back down to earth in 2021.

Real estate markets across the country have had a remarkable past year. The pandemic pushed many prospective home-buyers into the market, ratcheting up demand and sale prices: on average, U.S. cities have experienced a 5.43 percent increase in home sale prices, according to Insurify’s analysis of cities with the highest home sale prices during the pandemic. Competition to land a house has been incredibly high, leaving many buyers on the market struggling to keep up.

While many real estate markets are still booming nationwide, some regions are seeing a recent slowdown in home sales. According to Forbes, as inventory has slowly increased in certain areas previously saddled with intense pandemic demand, home prices have leveled off in response, making the market less competitive than earlier this year. This may come as good news for prospective buyers hoping to enter a market with more breathing room and time to make bids. To identify the metropolitan regions with real estate markets that have cooled off the most in recent months, the research team at Insurify looked to housing market data from Realtor.com.