Hang Up the Keys: Cities With the Most Suspended Driver’s Licenses

You are in the middle of a long drive, perhaps a road trip, and your mind is wandering—either admiring the scenery or bored by the monotony of the interstate highway.

All of a sudden, though, the blaring sound of a siren brings you back to reality. As it turns out, you have been driving 75 miles per hour — well over the legal speed limit. You accept the traffic ticket, pay it off later, and think nothing of it.

That is, until the same thing happens three more times in the next six months, and you receive notice that your driver’s license has been suspended. Of course, there are more ways than one to get your license temporarily revoked. Speeding is one, but drug and alcohol-related infractions or more serious offenses like hit-and-runs can also do the trick. Suspension can be costly—you can’t drive with a suspended license, for one, and to be able to hit the roads again you have to pay a fee—but the financial impact of having your license temporarily suspended goes beyond that. The infraction goes on your driving record and can lead to higher insurance rates.

To take a deeper look at suspended license rates, the data science team at Insurify , an auto insurance quotes comparison site, ran the numbers to determine which areas nationwide had the highest percentage of drivers with a suspended license.