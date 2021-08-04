Though some major U.S. rental markets are still recovering from pandemic price drops, these metropolitan areas are experiencing significant surges in rental prices and popularity among tenants.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, rent prices plunged in many of the country’s major metropolitan areas. Some residents with flexible work situations and the necessary financial means moved out from city centers to smaller, more suburban areas. For those who remained, federal eviction moratoriums—which prevented landlords from raising the rents of existing tenants or evicting those who could not pay—kept many financially-vulnerable tenants housed during stay-at-home orders.

These factors in part caused rents to remain low for much of the past year, despite an unexpectedly booming housing market. But now, with life in the United States slowly returning to normalcy, rising rents are causing rental markets to heat up. In many cities, they’re even hitting all-time highs.

However, rental demand is not surging equally across all metropolitan areas. The West and South have broadly seen sizable rent increases over the past six months, while some of the largest markets in the country, such as New York City or San Francisco, are still experiencing diminished demand.

While rising rent prices are a sign of a strong real estate market, it is important to note that they also decrease housing affordability and contribute to a higher cost of living. Without sufficient affordable housing, rising rents can significantly diminish an area’s accessibility to lower-income residents, especially with home prices also at record highs. To better understand which cities are the most popular among renters this year, the Insurify data science team referred to national rental data for the 75 largest metropolitan areas and identified the cities with the hottest rental markets in 2021.