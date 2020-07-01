Insurify’s Best Up & Coming Housing Markets Award 2020

Click here to see the winners of the Best Up and Coming Housing Markets Awards for 2021.

Guides to the hottest housing markets or to the best cities for families or retirees are a dime a dozen. These generally focus on existing real estate behemoths, but which are the up and coming housing markets of tomorrow?

In many places around the United States, the process of buying or selling a home just doesn’t look the same today as it did a year, or even six months, ago. Though housing prices haven’t dropped during the fallout of the current outbreak (at least so far), that doesn’t mean there haven’t been significant changes in the way we conduct real estate. Many showings are now done either entirely virtually or with strict safety precautions, including the implementation of masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer, ‘no surface contact’ policies, and even forms.

However, despite both these limitations and widespread economic hardship, many people are still looking to move. Some may need to downsize for financial reasons whereas others may be motivated to make a change given new work-from-home policies. Regardless, this real estate traffic is not evenly distributed across all communities. Some cities have long enjoyed strong housing markets while others have been faltering for years. But which cities show signs of becoming the robust realty markets of tomorrow?

While they may or may not have made a name for themselves in real estate just yet, these cities have been identified as the best up and coming housing markets of 2020!