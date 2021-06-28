Low Income Home Insurance: Cheap and Affordable Quotes for 2021

How to Get Affordable Home Insurance for You and Your Family

The first and most important tool for getting cheap insurance is comparing quotes from different companies on a regular basis. The homeowners insurance policy you chose may have been the cheapest option available last year, but it’s possible that there’s now a better option available to you at a lower rate.

The only way to know is to compare home insurance quotes on a quote comparison site such as Insurify. Comparing home insurance quotes can help you save money and get the cheapest home insurance available. You’ll definitely want to compare quotes every time your homeowners insurance policy is up for renewal; if your insurance provider raises your rates for any reason, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find a different company that will provide you homeowners insurance for less.

Once you’ve compared quotes and narrowed down your selection to the two or three cheapest homeowners insurance policies, the next step is to consider discounts. Different providers have different available discounts and ways to qualify for them, so it’s important to check online or call an insurance agent to see just what’s available for you. Qualifying for several discounts can make an otherwise expensive policy quite affordable.

Common discounts include:

Smoke detectors, fire alarm systems, and other safety equipment

Sump pump and water damage protection

Wind-resistant building equipment

Paying electronically, in full, and/or automatically

Finally, tweaking your policy can have a drastic effect on your premiums.

For example, increasing your deductible (the amount you would have to pay out-of-pocket for a covered loss before your homeowners insurance kicks in) will generally reduce your homeowners insurance rates quite a bit.

It’s also important to set your home insurance coverage levels correctly. You may think that your homeowners insurance coverage needs to reflect what you paid for your new home, but in fact, your coverage limits can be quite low. That’s because homeowners insurance coverage reflects rebuilding costs for the house itself, and has nothing to do with the price of the land under the house.

You only need coverage levels that reflect the value of the house and structures themselves. Your mortgage lender may require specific supplemental coverage if you live in an area prone to hurricanes, floods, or other natural disasters.