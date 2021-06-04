What Does Contingent Mean?

If you’re buying or selling, you may need a contingency to CYA.

So you’re shopping for a new home, and you find a listing you like. The only thing is that the listing is marked contingent—but what does that mean? It means that the buyer or seller has some stipulations in place to protect themselves during the sale. And this is a good thing.

A home sale is likely the largest transaction you’ll make in your lifetime. The median home price in the United States is $248,857, according to Zillow. Whether you’re trying to sell or buy, you want to protect yourself during the process.

This is where contingencies come in. This article will cover how contingencies work, and what types of contingencies you can add to your offer or acceptance of an offer. Let’s get started.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned pro, you’ve got to shop home insurance with Insurify. One form gets you 6+ home insurance quotes. Compare policies, adjust coverage, and get the best price on home insurance today!