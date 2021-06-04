Reduce Your Taxes and Save on Home Insurance With These Little-Known Deductions

What is a tax deduction?

We can be honest here: tax season is terrible. Most of us aren’t experts in tax law and don’t have the luxury of paying an accountant to manage our books. In fact, a wad of receipts stuffed in the car’s glove compartment is what passes as “the books” for most of us.

That being said, we’d forgive you if the very mention of “tax season” made you want to set that receipt-wad on fire. (Spoiler alert: Your car insurance probably won’t cover the resulting damage.)

Discomfort aside, if there is one tax concept worth having a conversation about, it’s deductions. They are your friends. But what is a deduction, anyway?

In plain terms, a deduction is anything that lowers your taxable income and, as a result, what you owe the government when you submit your tax return. If you play your cards right, the government might even owe you. (Gasp!)

There are a lot of expenses that qualify as deductions—at both the federal and the state level. Many of them are not very well-known, and unless you actually are an accountant, you might miss them entirely. We don’t want that to happen, which is why we’ve put together this guide on some little-known deductions that can add up to big savings. You can invest that extra pocket change in a nice binder to keep all those receipts organized. (Goodbye, glove compartment clutter.)