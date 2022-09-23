Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nevada
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $60/mes para cobertura total en Nevada.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Nevada drivers pay an average annual rate of $2,297 for liability-only coverage and $3,802 for a full-coverage auto insurance policy. Drivers in the Silver State pay significantly higher rates than the national average for car insurance due to high rates of vehicle theft and densely populated metropolitan areas.
In 2022, Nevada had 76,249 cases of property crime — including motor vehicle theft — which increased by 8.09% compared to 2021.[1] More vehicle crime and theft in an area leads to more insurance claims and higher rates for all drivers. Car insurance rates also depend on your driving record, ZIP code, driving history, type of coverage, and more.
Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance in Nevada, including how much it costs.
Datos Breves
Nevada is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident is legally required to cover the other driver’s vehicle repairs and medical bills.[2]
The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $191 for liability coverage and $317 for full coverage.
Nevada is one of the most expensive states for car insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada
Liability coverage quotes start at $37 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Nevada?
Drivers pay lower rates for liability-only coverage, but full-coverage insurance provides more protection for vehicles.[3] Here are average liability and full-coverage insurance quotes from top insurance companies in Nevada.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Nevada car insurance rates by city
Premium costs can vary by city and ZIP code. Insurance companies evaluate how many claims they write in a particular area.
Policyholders living in areas with more claims generally pay more for coverage because companies consider that area a higher risk for damaging incidents.[4] In Nevada, drivers in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas pay higher car insurance rates than residents living in other, less populated cities like Pahrump.
Here are the average monthly liability and full-coverage insurance quotes for different Nevada cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Nevada car insurance rates by age
Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers — particularly teenagers — pay the highest car insurance rates by age group due to less driving experience.
Insurance companies see drivers between the ages of 35 and 69 as more experienced drivers who file fewer claims, so these drivers benefit from low rates. Senior drivers age 70 and older may start to pay higher rates due to aging-related risk factors like worsening eyesight and slower reaction times.
Below are the average quotes for Nevada drivers by age group.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Nevada
Because statistics indicate men have a higher risk of car accidents than women, female drivers tend to earn cheaper rates. For example, male drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are three times as likely to die in a motor vehicle crash than female drivers of the same age.[5] However, the difference in cost of average rates by gender tends to decrease and even out.
Here are the average car insurance quotes for Nevada drivers by age and gender.
Age
Average Quote: Male
Average Quote: Female
16
$629
$515
35
$300
$272
50
$230
$221
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Nevada
Your driving record directly influences how much your insurance company charges you for coverage. Past incidents that the insurance company had to pay a claim for, like an at-fault accident, show that you have a greater risk to people on the road than someone with a clean record. Speeding tickets also demonstrate your potential to cause an accident.
Drivers with a past DUI will pay the highest car insurance rates due to the severity of the offense. The overall average cost of car insurance for a Nevada driver with a past recorded incident is $319 per month.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for coverage if you have an incident on your record.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance After an Accident
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Nevada car insurance rates by marital status
Though married drivers can have accidents and other driving incidents just as anyone else, insurance companies may see them as less likely to file claims than single people. And if a married couple has two cars and a house, they can benefit from multi-vehicle and bundling discounts.
The difference in the average premiums by marital status is minimal but worth mentioning. See the average monthly quotes in Nevada below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$184
$307
Married
$176
$295
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Nevada car insurance rates by credit tier
Some states prohibit insurance companies from using credit history to determine car insurance rates. However, Nevada law allows insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance score to decide how much you’ll pay for coverage.
Below, you can find how much Nevada drivers pay for coverage by credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$162
$271
Good
$180
$301
Fair
$198
$331
Poor
$288
$482
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Nevada car insurance FAQs
Nevada drivers pay more for coverage than the average U.S. driver. The following information should help you find cheap car insurance in Nevada that meets your insurance needs.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Nevada?
Nevada drivers can expect to pay an average of $254 per month for car insurance. However, rates differ depending on the amount of coverage you choose to buy. The average cost of liability coverage in the state is $191 per month, and full-coverage insurance is $317.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Nevada?
The cheapest car insurance company in Nevada is COUNTRY Financial, which offers liability coverage for just $37 per month. State Farm also offers affordable liability coverage, at $54 per month. The cheapest insurer for you will vary, so you should compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Nevada?
Yes. Rates can vary by your city, county, and ZIP code, depending on crime rates, population density, accident rates, traffic congestion, and more. For example, drivers in Las Vegas pay higher rates than residents of less populated Nevada cities like Pahrump.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Nevada?
Some of the best car insurance companies in the state include State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. State Farm earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and USAA and GEICO earned IQ Scores of 4.3 and 4.2, respectively. The best Nevada auto insurance company for you will depend on your driver profile, desired coverage, and more.
What are the car insurance requirements in Nevada?
Nevada requires drivers to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.[6]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.