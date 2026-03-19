Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in
Updated
Reading time: 4 minutes
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The “best” time to shop for car insurance is before your policy renews. But it’s also a good idea to compare car insurance quotes after switching vehicles or experiencing a major life change, like getting married or moving.
Learn some of the best times to shop and why timing matters. Plus, get tips to lock in a lower rate without losing coverage.
When is the best time to shop for car insurance?
While there isn’t a specific “best” time to shop for car insurance, knowing when to compare rates can help you save money. Experts recommend shopping around during these times:
About one month before your policy renews
Immediately after major life changes
After buying or selling a car
After adding a driver
After a ticket or accident hits or drops off your record
When your credit improves
When rates increase broadly
Why timing affects your car insurance rate
Whether you’re shopping for a new policy or renewing with your current insurer, timing matters. Anytime you request a quote, renew your policy, or change coverage, insurers review several rating factors that may change over time.
These include:
Address, ZIP code, and garaging location
Annual mileage and commute
Vehicle trim, safety features, and theft risk
Driver profile (age and experience)
Other household drivers
Claims, violations, and “time since incident”
Credit-based insurance score
Discounts eligibility (multi-policy, telematics, and paid-in-full)
Best time to shop for car insurance
These are some of the “best” times experts suggest to shop for car insurance:
Before your renewal date: Get quotes several weeks before renewal to compare rates. Make changes about seven days before your policy renews to avoid a coverage lapse.
After a move: Rates can change within the same city due to theft rates, traffic, repair costs, and risks specific to a new ZIP code.
When your driving habits change: Changes to your commute, annual mileage, or car usage (such as rideshare driving) may affect your rates. Consider usage-based insurance if you’re a low-mileage driver.
After buying a car or adding or removing a driver: Your vehicle and the drivers named on your policy influence your insurance rate.
After major life events: Your rate may change if you get married, divorced, add a teen driver, or achieve certain age milestones.
When your record changes: If you have accidents or traffic violations, comparing quotes after some time has passed may help you save.
Is there a ‘best month’ or ‘best day’ to compare car insurance quotes online?
No. Despite some myths, there’s no “cheapest month” or “best day” to compare car insurance quotes online. Getting the best rate at any given time depends on factors like your age, driving history, location, and car usage.
With online shopping, you can typically get quotes from many different insurers in just a few minutes. This makes it easy to check rates quickly and find the best car insurance company for your situation.
Online quote builders let you check rates anytime. To get the most accurate quotes, set aside time after work or on the weekend when you’re not rushed and can focus on entering information correctly.
Since rates can refresh, it’s a good idea to recheck quotes if your renewal is approaching, a ticket has dropped off your record, or you’re driving fewer miles.
Online tips for insurance shopping faster — and getting more accurate quotes
To get more accurate quotes, follow these tips when shopping online for car insurance:
Gather information first. Have your address, driver’s license number, driving record and claims history, vehicle information, VIN, and preferred coverage options ready.
Compare apples-to-apples coverage. Request the same coverage types, comprehensive and collision deductibles, and liability limits from each insurer to ensure you get similar quotes.
Use quote-comparison best practices. Shop around for at least three to five quotes, considering national and regional insurers. Research each insurer’s reputation and ask about discounts, such as for safe driving or bundling auto and home insurance. Save screenshots or PDFs of coverage details for side-by-side review.
Shop for Cheap Car Insurance
Compare side-by-side quotes from top insurers
Money-saving strategies without sacrificing coverage
Try these money-saving strategies to get a lower car insurance rate without skimping on coverage:
Adjust deductibles. Policies with higher deductibles are typically cheaper, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
Stack discounts. Take advantage of any discounts you qualify for, such as low-mileage, defensive driving, safe driver, good student, or multi-vehicle discounts.
Consider telematics or usage-based insurance. If you don’t mind your insurer tracking your driving habits, telematics or usage-based insurance may be cheaper than a standard policy.
Improve factors you can control. Building your credit, driving less, or garaging your vehicle in a different location could help you qualify for cheaper rates.
What to consider before switching car insurance policies
You can switch to a different policy or insurer anytime, but here’s what to consider before you do:
Coverage gaps: Make sure your new policy is active before canceling your existing insurance. A lapse in coverage can have serious consequences.
Fees, refunds, and down payments: Understand cancellation fees, prorated refunds, and installment fees. Make sure you understand what your existing insurer may owe you if you cancel before your policy period expires.
Claims experience and service: Check third-party ratings and consumer review sites before switching. Verify that the insurer has a good track record of paying claims and providing quality customer service.
Important policy details: Pay close attention to coverage limits and deductibles so that you’re properly covered and can comfortably afford out-of-pocket expenses.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in