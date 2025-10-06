Home>Car Insurance

Rideshare Accident Statistics and Driver Trends in 2025

Rideshare drivers generally have fewer fatal crashes than the average driver, though data reports that they still face higher premiums.

As a contributing writer, Jennifer brings more than 20 years of experience crafting high-quality content that makes complex ideas accessible and impactful. She began her career working on For Dummies books, where she transformed a wide range of topics into approachable, engaging resources for readers. That early experience shaped her passion for clarity, usability, and reader-first storytelling—principles she continues to apply across content strategies today.

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify's content team. She's passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Published

Uber and Lyft may be breaking ridership records, but for many drivers, the job isn’t getting any easier. Insurance costs are climbing, car maintenance is expensive, and the return on investment is shrinking, especially when safety risks and complex coverage rules come into play.

Rideshare drivers are involved in fewer fatal crashes per mile than the average driver, according to recent rideshare accident statistics from Uber and Lyft. Yet they still face higher insurance premiums. That disconnect puts even more pressure on drivers’ bottom lines, where margins are already slim.

Insurify data shows how these challenges may vary depending on demographics, such as where a driver lives, what kind of car they use, and even their age. For younger drivers, especially millennials already juggling student loans and rising living costs, rideshare work can offer flexibility, but not always financial stability.

Key takeaways

  • The Toyota Camry and Corolla are the two most common vehicles used in rideshare services, per Insurify data.

  • Rideshare premiums average $235 nationally, which is nearly $50 more than a typical personal auto policy, according to Insurify.

  • Maryland ($438), New York ($415), Nevada ($403), and Delaware ($371) have the highest rideshare premiums, while New Hampshire ($125), Wyoming ($128), and North Dakota ($128) have the lowest, per Insurify data.

  • Massachusetts and Nebraska have the largest dollar differences ($144 and $138, respectively) between personal premiums and rideshare premiums, Insurify data shows.

  • Minnesota and North Dakota are the only states where the average rideshare premiums are cheaper than personal auto insurance premiums ($8 and $1 less, respectively), according to Insurify.

Rideshare drivers choose vehicles to maximize ROI

The financial return on each rideshare shift depends on more than just fares and tips. For drivers who use their personal vehicles, the make and model they choose directly affects long-term profitability. Affordable purchase prices, fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and long-term reliability are key factors. The most popular rideshare vehicles balance these priorities in an effort to minimize financial risk.

Insurify data shows that the Toyota Camry and Corolla are the first and second most prevalent models used for rideshare services. These vehicles combine competitive pricing with strong reputations for durability and low maintenance.

Affordability plays a central role when drivers select a rideshare vehicle that supports their bottom line. The 2025 Toyota Corolla starts at approximately $23,000. The Honda Accord and Civic, ranking third and fifth among the most common rideshare vehicles, respectively, also come in at a modest sticker price, with high marks for their reliability.

Fuel savings can further improve a driver’s margins. Gasoline can be a significant recurring expense for rideshare drivers, particularly in markets with high demand or longer routes. In parts of the country where EV and hybrid charging is accessible and cost-effective, these types of cars can reduce some of that fuel consumption and financial burden.

The Toyota Prius and Tesla Model 3 ranked sixth and eighth in popularity for rideshare models, respectively, per Insurify data. Both offer exceptional fuel efficiency. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that the Tesla Model 3 is the most fuel-efficient midsize car for 2025. And the Toyota Prius is the most fuel-efficient midsize car among gas-powered vehicles, according to the department.

Several of the vehicles on Insurify’s list of most popular cars for rideshare drivers also rank highly for safety, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In 2025, the IIHS designated four of the 10 most popular rideshare models as Top Safety Picks — the 2025 Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Prius. This means they perform well across crashworthiness, crash prevention, and headlight safety categories.

Reliability and ease of maintenance further contribute to ROI. Cars that require fewer repairs or have lower parts costs help reduce downtime and long-term expenses. The Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry consistently perform well in these categories, according to J.D. Power consumer data.

Every mile driven adds wear and tear to a vehicle. Rideshare drivers who invest in affordable, efficient, and dependable cars — especially those with top-tier safety scores — can better manage their risk and protect long-term earnings.

Rideshare accidents and driver safety trends for Uber and Lyft

Rideshare drivers’ risk is high because of how much time they spend behind the wheel, which translates into higher premiums.

Fatality statistics for Uber and Lyft

Rideshare drivers are 73% more likely to be involved in an accident than the general population, according to Insurify data. While this doesn’t indicate fault, it does reflect the increased risk rideshare drivers face in their high-mileage, high-exposure driving environments.

Yet when it comes to severe outcomes, like fatalities, rideshare accident statistics tell a different story. Although they’re on the road more, rideshare drivers are statistically less likely than the average driver to be in a fatal crash. Driving newer, safer vehicles and the incentive to drive safely to remain on ridesharing platforms may contribute to lower fatal crash rates among rideshare drivers.

The greatest risks rideshare drivers face are often outside their control. Uber’s safety report shows that other drivers caused 95% of fatal crashes involving an Uber vehicle. In fatalities related to alcohol-impaired drivers, 100% involved an impaired third-party driver, not an Uber driver, per Uber data. Speeding-related deaths show a similar trend, with 93% stemming from non-rideshare motorists, according to Uber.

Uber and Lyft report fatality rates lower than the national average, though recent years have seen an uptick. Uber reported 0.87 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in 2021–2022, up from 0.62 in the previous period, according to data from Uber. Lyft showed a rise from 0.74 in 2019–2020 to 0.94 in 2021–2022, per Lyft data.

During that same time frame, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recorded national fatality rates of 1.23 (2019–2020) and 1.36 (2021–2022). That puts both platforms’ fatality rates below the national average, even though rideshare drivers spend more time in congested, high-risk areas.

From an insurance perspective, this paradox matters. Rideshare drivers may maintain clean personal records, but their work puts them in high-risk situations beyond their control. That increased exposure, regardless of fault, contributes to higher premiums.

And for drivers already operating with slim margins, that cost is important. The return on investment, factoring in time, fuel, maintenance, insurance, and wear, can be difficult to justify. Safety risks, while often spurred by others, still land on rideshare drivers’ balance sheets.

Assault statistics for Uber and Lyft

Rideshare drivers face safety threats that don’t always show up in insurance calculations. They operate in public spaces, often alone and sometimes late at night, all of which increases personal risk.

Recent data from Uber and Lyft shows that fatal assaults, while still statistically rare, have occurred with increasing frequency. Uber reported 36 driver fatalities from assaults in 2021–2022, up from 20 in 2019–2020. Lyft saw a smaller number of cases, with 16 in 2021–2022, up from 11 in 2019–2020.

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that workplace-related homicides are much higher (1,005 in 2021–2022), the concern for rideshare drivers remains. Drivers bear the cost of these risks in ways that commercial insurance policies don’t cover. Medical expenses, unpaid recovery time, emotional trauma, and even the decision to leave the platform altogether can chip away at earnings and affect long-term financial stability.

Sexual assault reports, though more complex to interpret, also reflect the vulnerable position many drivers occupy. Lyft reported a rise in sexual assault incidents against drivers from 714 in 2021 to 1,038 in 2022. Uber’s latest report showed a 22% drop, though it also revealed that drivers were named as the accused in 68% of reported cases.

The data highlights safety concerns on both sides of the vehicle. For drivers, the risk of false accusations can carry reputational and legal costs. When drivers are victims, they face the emotional toll of trauma as well as financial costs for care.

What rideshare insurance really costs

Rideshare drivers face higher insurance costs than the average motorist, no matter where they operate. On average, monthly premiums for rideshare drivers total $235, which is nearly $50 more than a typical personal full-coverage auto policy, based on Insurify data.

In nearly every state, rideshare drivers pay more to stay insured. But the gap between standard and rideshare coverage varies, and in some places, that difference can make a dent in earnings.

The unique risk of rideshare drivers

Rideshare drivers face a risk profile that differs significantly from non-rideshare drivers, and insurance premiums reflect that difference. The sheer number of hours spent on the road increases their overall exposure to collisions and liability, key factors in how insurers calculate premiums.

Standard personal car insurance policies exclude coverage for driving for rideshare services, such as Uber or Lyft, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Once a driver logs into their rideshare app, their personal policy generally no longer applies, creating a potential coverage gap.

To address this, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) developed a model that breaks down rideshare trips into three periods, each with its own insurance implications:

  • Period 1: The driver is logged into the app but hasn’t accepted a ride.

  • Period 2: The driver has accepted a ride and is en route to pick up the passenger.

  • Period 3: The passenger is in the vehicle.

Most of the risk, and the strongest coverage, occurs in Periods 2 and 3. During these times, Uber and Lyft typically provide full commercial liability insurance. But in Period 1, coverage is limited to contingent liability, and personal insurance doesn’t apply. That’s why many drivers purchase rideshare endorsements or separate commercial policies to stay fully protected.

Ultimately, while rideshare companies provide coverage, the nuances of when and how that coverage applies make insuring gig drivers in the rideshare industry more complex and more expensive than insuring the average motorist.

States where drivers face the widest insurance gap

The added cost for rideshare insurance reflects the nature of the work. Drivers are on the road more often, logging longer hours in high-density areas, where the chance of collision or damage runs higher. But how much more they pay depends heavily on where they live.

States with the highest overall monthly rideshare premiums include Maryland ($438), New York ($415), Nevada ($403), and Delaware ($371), according to Insurify data. Each exceeds the national rideshare average of $235 by more than $100, per Insurify data. But total cost doesn’t tell the whole story.

In several states, the gap between personal and rideshare premiums is especially wide, even where base rates for personal insurance are relatively modest. These gaps reflect a mix of added commercial risk, coverage minimums, and localized insurance market factors.

According to Insurify, the states with the largest dollar differences — by more than $100 — between personal and rideshare insurance include:

State
sort ascsort desc
Standard Premium
sort ascsort desc
Rideshare Premium
sort ascsort desc
Premium Gap
sort ascsort desc
Massachusetts$164$308$144
Nebraska$161$299$138
Nevada$267$403$136
Montana$158$282$124
California$215$330$115
New York$308$415$107
Colorado$236$338$102

Some of the steepest differences are in states like Massachusetts and Nebraska, where personal premiums are relatively low, per Insurify data. That makes the jump to rideshare coverage even more financially significant. In these states, drivers absorb more than $100 per month in additional costs simply to remain eligible to work.

The causes behind these gaps are varied as well as complex.

Regulation may play a role in states that require higher minimum-liability coverage for rideshare drivers than for personal policies. For example, Nevada mandates higher coverage thresholds once a driver matches with a passenger, according to the Nevada Department of Insurance.

But other factors extend well beyond regulation.

States with higher premiums tend to have a more urban population, heavier traffic, and higher local wage and price levels, according to the NAIC. More people on the road, especially in densely populated areas, increases both accident risk and repair costs, factors that directly influence how much insurers charge.

States where rideshare insurance is less of a financial burden

In Minnesota and North Dakota, rideshare drivers actually pay slightly less than the average personal driver, per Insurify data. In more than half (28) of U.S. states, the monthly difference stays under $50, Insurify reports. For gig workers managing tight margins, even small cost savings can make a difference over time.

The following states show the smallest dollar difference between personal and rideshare monthly premiums, according to Insurify data.

State
sort ascsort desc
Standard Premium
sort ascsort desc
Rideshare Premium
sort ascsort desc
Premium Gap
sort ascsort desc
Minnesota$199$191-$8
North Dakota$129$128-$1
Rhode Island$275$275$0
Tennessee$138$140$2
Alabama$144$148$4
South Carolina$270$275$5
Hawaii$131$138$7
Indiana$138$152$14
Kentucky$179$196$17
Utah$160$177$17

These states don’t just reflect smaller gaps but also include some of the lowest overall rideshare premiums in the country. New Hampshire ($125), Wyoming ($128), and North Dakota ($128) all report monthly rideshare premiums more than $100 below the national rideshare average ($235), per Insurify data.

Several factors may help explain these lower rates.

These states often have smaller metro areas, lower traffic density, and fewer regulatory requirements for rideshare coverage. For example, New Hampshire’s liability threshold is just $300,000 while engaged in a ride, per New Hampshire law. And the state doesn’t require drivers to purchase costly commercial insurance just to cover the time they’re waiting for a ride request.

These local conditions reduce the financial burden for drivers, allowing more of their earnings to stay in their pockets. While rideshare insurance remains a necessity in these states, it’s far less likely to erode profitability.

Rideshare’s millennial majority: Flexible work, financial pressure

Insurify’s data shows that millennials make up the largest share of rideshare drivers. Born between 1981 and 1996, this group came of age during the rise of smartphones, apps, and digital platforms.

Many were early adopters of on-demand services, both as users and as workers. The format of gig work fits their comfort with technology and offers a way to earn income outside of a traditional nine-to-five job.

They aren’t alone behind the wheel, though. Gen X drivers (born 1965–1980) represent the second-largest group, according to Insurify. Baby boomers (1946–1964) are also part of the rideshare workforce, though in smaller numbers, per Insurify. A 2023 SHRM report found that millennials made up 33% of the overall gig economy, followed by Gen X at 29% and baby boomers at 19%.

For millennials, rideshare work offers more than just flexible hours. This generation holds more student loan debt than any other, according to the Federal Reserve. And they entered the workforce during or just after the Great Recession. Many faced slow wage growth, unstable employment, and rising living costs. In that context, gig work became a practical, if imperfect, solution.

Their economic experience may also help explain a shift in values. Gallup polling finds that support for organized labor is strongest among millennials and Gen Z. These generations grew up watching parents losing jobs, homes, and savings during a financial crisis. That early exposure to instability likely shaped their expectations of employers and their openness to collective action.

Even before the pandemic, nearly half of millennials had participated in the gig economy, according to Foundation for Economic Education (FEE). Rideshare driving aligned with their comfort with digital tools and offered a sense of autonomy.

But the model comes with trade-offs. Drivers cover the costs of insurance, fuel, and maintenance, yet have no control over pricing.

Taken together, Insurify’s data highlights a typical rideshare driver who balances financial pressure on multiple fronts, from student debt to high operating costs. Flexibility may be what draws them in. But long-term ROI often determines whether they stay.

Navigating your bottom line with Insurify

For rideshare drivers, every cost, including fuel, maintenance, insurance, and time, affects return on investment. While some expenses, like vehicle choice or fuel efficiency, can be optimized, others, such as insurance premiums and exposure to high-risk environments, are harder to control.

Even with low violation rates and careful driving, rideshare drivers face elevated coverage costs, complex policy structures, and safety threats that don’t always appear in premium calculations but still take a toll on long-term earnings.

Navigating these financial pressures requires clarity and comparison. Insurify’s data not only highlights where risks and rewards differ by vehicle and geography but also empowers drivers to make informed decisions about insurance by comparing car insurance rates with Insurify.

Methodology and sources

For this report, we analyzed data from multiple government agencies and third-party resources, including: the Department of Energy, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), J.D. Power, the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), the Nevada Department of Insurance, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Uber, UC Berkeley Labor Center, State of New Hampshire, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Federal Reserve, Gallup, Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), Lyft, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

