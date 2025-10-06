Rideshare Accident Statistics and Driver Trends in 2025

What rideshare insurance really costs

Rideshare drivers face higher insurance costs than the average motorist, no matter where they operate. On average, monthly premiums for rideshare drivers total $235, which is nearly $50 more than a typical personal full-coverage auto policy, based on Insurify data.

In nearly every state, rideshare drivers pay more to stay insured. But the gap between standard and rideshare coverage varies, and in some places, that difference can make a dent in earnings.

The unique risk of rideshare drivers

Rideshare drivers face a risk profile that differs significantly from non-rideshare drivers, and insurance premiums reflect that difference. The sheer number of hours spent on the road increases their overall exposure to collisions and liability, key factors in how insurers calculate premiums.

Standard personal car insurance policies exclude coverage for driving for rideshare services, such as Uber or Lyft, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Once a driver logs into their rideshare app, their personal policy generally no longer applies, creating a potential coverage gap.

To address this, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) developed a model that breaks down rideshare trips into three periods, each with its own insurance implications:

Period 1: The driver is logged into the app but hasn’t accepted a ride.

Period 2: The driver has accepted a ride and is en route to pick up the passenger.

Period 3: The passenger is in the vehicle.

Most of the risk, and the strongest coverage, occurs in Periods 2 and 3. During these times, Uber and Lyft typically provide full commercial liability insurance. But in Period 1, coverage is limited to contingent liability, and personal insurance doesn’t apply. That’s why many drivers purchase rideshare endorsements or separate commercial policies to stay fully protected.

Ultimately, while rideshare companies provide coverage, the nuances of when and how that coverage applies make insuring gig drivers in the rideshare industry more complex and more expensive than insuring the average motorist.

States where drivers face the widest insurance gap

The added cost for rideshare insurance reflects the nature of the work. Drivers are on the road more often, logging longer hours in high-density areas, where the chance of collision or damage runs higher. But how much more they pay depends heavily on where they live.

States with the highest overall monthly rideshare premiums include Maryland ($438), New York ($415), Nevada ($403), and Delaware ($371), according to Insurify data. Each exceeds the national rideshare average of $235 by more than $100, per Insurify data. But total cost doesn’t tell the whole story.

In several states, the gap between personal and rideshare premiums is especially wide, even where base rates for personal insurance are relatively modest. These gaps reflect a mix of added commercial risk, coverage minimums, and localized insurance market factors.

According to Insurify, the states with the largest dollar differences — by more than $100 — between personal and rideshare insurance include:

State Standard Premium Rideshare Premium Premium Gap Massachusetts $164 $308 $144 Nebraska $161 $299 $138 Nevada $267 $403 $136 Montana $158 $282 $124 California $215 $330 $115 New York $308 $415 $107 Colorado $236 $338 $102

Some of the steepest differences are in states like Massachusetts and Nebraska, where personal premiums are relatively low, per Insurify data. That makes the jump to rideshare coverage even more financially significant. In these states, drivers absorb more than $100 per month in additional costs simply to remain eligible to work.

The causes behind these gaps are varied as well as complex.

Regulation may play a role in states that require higher minimum-liability coverage for rideshare drivers than for personal policies. For example, Nevada mandates higher coverage thresholds once a driver matches with a passenger, according to the Nevada Department of Insurance.

But other factors extend well beyond regulation.

States with higher premiums tend to have a more urban population, heavier traffic, and higher local wage and price levels, according to the NAIC. More people on the road, especially in densely populated areas, increases both accident risk and repair costs, factors that directly influence how much insurers charge.

States where rideshare insurance is less of a financial burden

In Minnesota and North Dakota, rideshare drivers actually pay slightly less than the average personal driver, per Insurify data. In more than half (28) of U.S. states, the monthly difference stays under $50, Insurify reports. For gig workers managing tight margins, even small cost savings can make a difference over time.

The following states show the smallest dollar difference between personal and rideshare monthly premiums, according to Insurify data.

State Standard Premium Rideshare Premium Premium Gap Minnesota $199 $191 -$8 North Dakota $129 $128 -$1 Rhode Island $275 $275 $0 Tennessee $138 $140 $2 Alabama $144 $148 $4 South Carolina $270 $275 $5 Hawaii $131 $138 $7 Indiana $138 $152 $14 Kentucky $179 $196 $17 Utah $160 $177 $17

These states don’t just reflect smaller gaps but also include some of the lowest overall rideshare premiums in the country. New Hampshire ($125), Wyoming ($128), and North Dakota ($128) all report monthly rideshare premiums more than $100 below the national rideshare average ($235), per Insurify data.

Several factors may help explain these lower rates.

These states often have smaller metro areas, lower traffic density, and fewer regulatory requirements for rideshare coverage. For example, New Hampshire’s liability threshold is just $300,000 while engaged in a ride, per New Hampshire law. And the state doesn’t require drivers to purchase costly commercial insurance just to cover the time they’re waiting for a ride request.

These local conditions reduce the financial burden for drivers, allowing more of their earnings to stay in their pockets. While rideshare insurance remains a necessity in these states, it’s far less likely to erode profitability.