Tickets vs. Citations: What’s the Difference? (2022)

Citation vs. Ticket

Is a ticket the same as a citation? More often than not, people use the word ticket when they’re talking about a citation. Citation is the formal word that means a written notification that a law has been violated.

A citation is a written statement that details a traffic or parking violation. It will include information about the driver, the vehicle, and the action the driver needs to take. A ticket is the informal term for citation, and it is used more often than the formal word. But the two terms are interchangeable.

Citations

A citation is a written notification of a violation of a law, specifically, for the purposes of this article, a traffic law. It includes information about what traffic law was broken, the person who broke the law, and the penalty for violating the law. Common traffic infractions you may receive a citation for include:

Speeding

Driving without a seatbelt

Failure to stop

Failure to signal

Driving with a broken light (headlight, taillight, etc.)

Driving without insurance

Driving with expired license plates

You can also receive a parking citation if you park somewhere you shouldn’t. These citations are often left under a windshield wiper on a vehicle, and, instead of being registered to a person, the ticket is registered under the license plate number.

What information is included on a citation?

Your citation has some very important information on it. The information that a law enforcement officer will include on your citation is:

The citation number

A description of the violation cited

The time, place, and location of the violation

The fine, penalties, and/or court summons

The court appearance date

How to pay your fine

Vehicle information, such as the make and model

License plate number

Vehicle registration number

Driver’s license number

Driver personal information

It’s important to take the time to read your citation carefully so that you understand what your next actions will be. If you’re required to make a court appearance, missing your court date will result in a warrant being issued for your arrest. Your license may also be revoked.

Tickets

A ticket is an informal word that people and officials can use in place of the word citation. Effectively, there is no difference between a speeding ticket and a speeding citation. The ticket is the citation. It is a written notification typically written by a police officer that notifies a person that they’ve violated the law.

Written Warnings

Sometimes, when a driver has committed a minor traffic violation, like rolling a stop sign, or is a first-time offender, they’ll receive a warning. A warning can be written or oral. It means that a police officer witnessed the violation and used their discretion to issue a warning instead of a full ticket.

Warnings don’t count as an official ticket. They won’t put points on your license or result in fines. If you receive a warning, you should consider yourself lucky. You should also take action. If you were warned about speeding, take care to follow traffic laws. If you were warned about a broken taillight, get it fixed right away. Chances are, you won’t receive a warning the next time around.

Penalties and Fines

The penalties and fines for a ticket depend on the violation, the extent of the violation, and the rules in your state. Some violations are more expensive than others. For example, driving under the influence (DUI or DWI) is more expensive than a speeding ticket because it poses a greater safety risk to others than speeding does. You could be required to go to traffic school.

If the violation is severe, it will carry higher penalties and fines than a minor violation. Speeding in excess of 20 miles per hour could result in a suspended license, jail time, and major fines while speeding less than 10 miles per hour is unlikely to result in any action beyond a fine. The only exception is when a driver racks up multiple minor tickets, which can cause issues.

Some states use a point system where drivers receive points on their licenses when charged with a traffic violation. When drivers receive too many driver’s license points, they can face additional penalties, such as license suspension.

