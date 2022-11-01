Flood Damage Car Insurance Coverage (2022)

Be Cautious of Flooded Cars

You may be surprised to learn that it’s common for flood-damaged cars to enter the market. If an auto insurance company decides to total a vehicle after a flood damage claim, it will have a salvage title. A salvage title means that nobody will be able to legally drive the car until it gets repaired, passes a rigorous inspection, and gets retitled.

Salvage title cars are often sold at auctions to junkyards for parts or to dealers who plan to rebuild them. However, they may also be sold to private buyers. Since many states are lenient about salvage title cars, you may end up with a flood-damaged car that has been retitled over several sales.

Since the car will likely be fixed up and the damage won’t be disclosed, you probably won’t know it was in a flood. The good news is there are telltale signs that show a vehicle has been flooded.

If you notice a musty odor, damp carpets, and rust around the doors and pedals, it’s highly likely you have a flooded car in front of you. Before you buy any vehicle, check its vehicle history report and ensure it’s been free of flood damage and other issues.