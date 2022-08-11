Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual: Which Is Cheaper?

National General is the runaway winner for affordable pricing in every area the data evaluated. The average monthly auto insurance premium for National General is $87, which is $160 cheaper than Liberty Mutual’s $247 price tag. Both insurers are costlier than the $78 national average. But either could be the best selection, depending on your coverage needs.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Rank Insurance Company Average Cost Per Month ICS The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews. 1 USH&C $44 Not Rated 2 Metromile $63 Not Rated 3 Direct Auto $64 Not Rated 4 Travelers $65 80 5 Kemper $71 Not Rated 6 Progressive $87 Not Rated 7 Mile Auto $91 85 8 National General $93 58 9 Clearcover $94 97 10 GAINSCO $94 Not Rated

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General lands in the number eight spot among the cheapest car insurance companies. In contrast, Liberty Mutual failed to earn a spot on the list. Still, it offers competitive pricing to certain parts of its target market. In particular, the insurance provider gives you its cheapest premiums if you have excellent credit or happen to be in your 60s.

Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Age

Your age can alter the price of your car insurance quote. Older drivers typically have more experience and higher credit scores. Also, they often own homes. All three variables result in lower prices. That�’s why it’s not a shock when teens pay more for liability only than older folks spend on full coverage (liability with collision and comprehensive coverage).

The rates at National General and Liberty Mutual follow similar trajectories. First, you pay out the highest premiums as a teen, and then prices decrease as you gain some experience. Afterward, when you near retirement, the rates rise again as aging affects driving capability. National General’s best monthly rate is $68, and Liberty Mutual’s is $163.

Age Group National General Liberty Mutual Teen $227 $503 20s $86 $261 30s $91 $208 40s $72 $204 50s $68 $182 60s $70 $163 70s $76 $173 80s $86 $177

Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Gender

Another thing to consider while buying insurance is your gender. In general, the price difference between genders is minor, yet it may be significant at some insurance providers. Because men, and young men especially, drive more recklessly than women, the insurers kick up the pricing to balance the added risk.

At National General, women spend $2 less each month than men, amounting to a two percent price reduction. Likewise, women also save at Liberty Mutual with a price break of $17 per month, a seven percent difference versus the men. In addition, the two auto insurance companies are significantly pricier than the national average for both genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men who want to spend as little of their hard-earned paychecks as possible on car insurance should think about National General. At $88 monthly, the company saves $2,016 annually compared to Liberty Mutual.

Gender National General Liberty Mutual National Average Men $88 $256 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

National General is the more economical option. Women save $153 per month, or $1,836 yearly, by choosing it instead of Liberty Mutual. However, both insurers are much costlier than the national average of $78.

Gender National General Liberty Mutual National Average Average Monthly Quote for Women $86 $239 $78

Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance agents will advise you that driving more means paying more for auto insurance. They’ll say this since spending added time behind the wheel increases the chances of an accident. Generally, the conventional wisdom is correct. That said, what you pay at the various mileage levels can differ from one insurer to the next.

National General doesn’t seem to care how much its policyholders drive. In reality, underwriters probably weigh some other factor with greater emphasis. Or the company is using the standard mileage despite what consumers submit. On the contrary, mileage matters a great deal at Liberty Mutual, with fairly meaningful price differences at every level.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Have a long commute or an infatuation with weekend road trips? Then, you may wish to try National General and its $86 monthly bill. National General would spare you $186 per month, or $2,232 annually, versus Liberty Mutual. However, both insurers jumped over the national average of $78 per month.

Annual Mileage National General Liberty Mutual National Average 15,000-20,000 $86 $272 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Occasional commuters and remote workers should probably pick National General. At $86 per month, National General’s pricing saves you a minimum of $1,764 per year. Regardless of your annual mileage, both insurers require higher premiums than the national average.

Annual Mileage National General Liberty Mutual National Average 5,000 $86 $233 $78 10,000 $86 $242 $78

Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Credit Score

Your credit score will affect your auto insurance bills unless you’re in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts. The practice is banned in those three states, but insurers use credit ratings everywhere else. Drivers with impeccable credit receive the lowest prices. But you can still uncover reasonable rates, even with imperfect credit, through a site like Insurify.

As you might expect, the data shows that individuals with the highest credit scores incur the lowest costs, and prices climb as you move down the credit tiers. This pattern holds for National General and Liberty Mutual as well as the national average.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Once again, National General is a better candidate than Liberty Mutual. National General’s prices are at least $130 per month cheaper than Liberty Mutual, adding up to $1,560 each year. When comparing both insurers to the excellent and good credit national averages of $60 and $71, you may want to see what other insurers offer before selecting a winner.

Credit Tier National General Liberty Mutual National Average Excellent $71 $201 $60 Good $81 $214 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

National General is better suited for people who are building their credit. When you go with National General, your minimum savings is $173 per month versus Liberty Mutual. However, if you have average credit, National General outpaces the national average by $8. Notably, the company is $21 better than the national average if you have poor credit.

Credit Tier National General Liberty Mutual National Average Average $86 $259 $78 Poor credit $99 $311 $120

Compare National General vs. Liberty Mutual Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your premiums are based on your driving record during the last three or five years. Although it might be common sense, an accident-free history is your passport to the most budget-friendly prices. However, if your driving history is filled with mishaps, finding a low-cost insurance policy becomes a lot more challenging.

What are the rates if you have a clean driving history, and what happens after some of the most common moving violations? In the following four sections, you’ll see what National General and Liberty Mutual offer as your driving record changes. Moreover, both insurers’ rates rise at every level, and then there’s a rather shocking turn when you get to DUIs.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

As a responsible driver, you have a pretty simple choice if it’s between the two insurers. National General’s $86 per month is $154 cheaper than the going rate over at Liberty Mutual. But National General is still $8 more expensive than the $78 national average. Perhaps safe drivers will find the most security in adding several insurers to their shopping lists.

Driver Type National General Liberty Mutual National Average Clean Record $86 $240 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

A long night, a snoozed alarm, and a hectic morning frequently result in a traffic citation on the way to work. With a speeding ticket in your recent driving history, National General is the better fit by $187 monthly, representing a 67 percent savings against Liberty Mutual’s $279 price tag. Both insurance providers soar above the $88 per month national average.

Driver Type National General Liberty Mutual National Average Speeding Ticket $92 $279 $88

Which is cheapest after an accident?

No matter what caused your collision, you may wonder if your car insurance rates will go up. They’ll likely increase unless you have accident forgiveness. But even with Liberty Mutual’s leading accident forgiveness, it’s still more than double National General and almost triple the national average.

Driver Type National General Liberty Mutual National Average At-Fault Accident $128 $289 $99

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

If you have a DUI on your record, you can save $19 per month, or $228 yearly, with National General compared to the national average. And the numbers get even better versus Liberty Mutual, saving an impressive $4,512 per year.