How to Check Your Car’s Warranty

6 ways to check the warranty on a car

Determining whether a car has a valid warranty — and what it covers — is usually a simple process. Here’s how you can get started.

Review warranty documents

Whether you’re purchasing a new vehicle or a used vehicle from a dealer, ask for warranty documents that outline the agreement terms, including what’s covered and excluded. You can refer to these documents later when you need to verify coverage.

If you purchased an extended warranty later on, you can check the documents you received from the car warranty company when you bought the coverage.

Check the owner’s manual or bill of sale

Refer to the owner’s manual to check the manufacturer’s warranty on a new vehicle. It should have details about what it does and doesn’t cover, and when coverage expires.

Alternatively, you can check the bill of sale, which should include any warranties made by the seller. Take note that if you purchased a warranty from a third-party company, these options might not work.

Use the vehicle identification number (VIN)

The VIN alone won’t help you verify a warranty. But if you want to use the manufacturer’s website, a dealership, or CARFAX, it’s a good place to start.

Depending on the vehicle, you can find the VIN on the driver’s side dashboard near the windshield, on the driver’s side door frame, or in your registration or insurance documents.

Check the manufacturer’s website

If you’re looking for information about a manufacturer’s warranty, most car companies provide warranty details directly on their websites.

Sometimes, you can simply enter the car’s VIN or make and model to get the information you need. In other cases, you may need to create an account to access warranty information.

If you purchased your car from a dealership, you can typically get details about the warranty’s status by calling the dealer directly. If you didn’t buy from a dealer, any authorized dealer for the car’s brand can help verify the warranty.

In both cases, the dealer may ask you for the VIN so they can look up the car warranty in their system.

Get a CARFAX report

Websites like CARFAX can provide a wealth of information about your vehicle for a fee, including its warranty status, service records, title information, accident and damage reports, and odometer readings, among other things.

That said, CARFAX may not be the most reliable option for warranty information since it only estimates your remaining coverage based on reported data. It won’t account for events that could decrease or even void your warranty coverage.