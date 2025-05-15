Home>Car Insurance

How to Check Your Car’s Warranty

You can check your car’s warranty by looking at your owner’s manual or bill of sale, using the VIN, going to the manufacturer’s website, contacting the dealership, or getting a CARFAX report.

Ben Luthi
Written byBen Luthi
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated | Reading time: 4 minutes

A car warranty is a contract with a manufacturer, dealer, or third-party warranty company to cover certain repairs or defects for a set length of time or mileage, whichever comes first.

Knowing a warranty status can help you avoid unexpected repair costs, make informed maintenance decisions, and even negotiate a better deal when buying or selling a vehicle.

If you’re unsure what’s covered or how long your warranty lasts, here are six ways to check.

6 ways to check the warranty on a car

Determining whether a car has a valid warranty — and what it covers — is usually a simple process. Here’s how you can get started.

Review warranty documents

Whether you’re purchasing a new vehicle or a used vehicle from a dealer, ask for warranty documents that outline the agreement terms, including what’s covered and excluded. You can refer to these documents later when you need to verify coverage.

If you purchased an extended warranty later on, you can check the documents you received from the car warranty company when you bought the coverage.

Check the owner’s manual or bill of sale

Refer to the owner’s manual to check the manufacturer’s warranty on a new vehicle. It should have details about what it does and doesn’t cover, and when coverage expires.

Alternatively, you can check the bill of sale, which should include any warranties made by the seller. Take note that if you purchased a warranty from a third-party company, these options might not work.

Use the vehicle identification number (VIN)

The VIN alone won’t help you verify a warranty. But if you want to use the manufacturer’s website, a dealership, or CARFAX, it’s a good place to start.

Depending on the vehicle, you can find the VIN on the driver’s side dashboard near the windshield, on the driver’s side door frame, or in your registration or insurance documents.

Check the manufacturer’s website

If you’re looking for information about a manufacturer’s warranty, most car companies provide warranty details directly on their websites.

Sometimes, you can simply enter the car’s VIN or make and model to get the information you need. In other cases, you may need to create an account to access warranty information.

Contact the dealership

If you purchased your car from a dealership, you can typically get details about the warranty’s status by calling the dealer directly. If you didn’t buy from a dealer, any authorized dealer for the car’s brand can help verify the warranty.

In both cases, the dealer may ask you for the VIN so they can look up the car warranty in their system.

Get a CARFAX report

Websites like CARFAX can provide a wealth of information about your vehicle for a fee, including its warranty status, service records, title information, accident and damage reports, and odometer readings, among other things.

That said, CARFAX may not be the most reliable option for warranty information since it only estimates your remaining coverage based on reported data. It won’t account for events that could decrease or even void your warranty coverage.

Reasons to check the warranty on a car

Checking your car’s warranty status is a good idea for several key reasons:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Avoid unexpected repair costs

    If your vehicle is still under warranty, covered repairs may cost you nothing out of pocket. Knowing what’s included can help you avoid surprise expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f9e1d7766e/saving-bundle.svg

    Plan for future expenses

    Warranties come with time and mileage limits, so understanding when your warranty expires lets you budget for potential repair costs once you no longer have coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/eb087ba9a1/money-96x96-green_030-transaction.svg

    Check for transferable coverage

    Some warranties can be transferred to new owners. Verifying remaining coverage can help you save money if you buy a used car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    Support a warranty claim

    Confirming your warranty details before heading to the dealership or authorized repair shop ensures you’re still within your coverage limits.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6b7ba3a1d1/hand-shake-icon-green.svg

    Negotiate better deals

    Knowing the warranty status can give you leverage when buying or selling a vehicle, especially if coverage is still active.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    Prevent voiding the warranty

    Some actions, such as skipping recommended car maintenance, can void your coverage.[1] Reviewing the terms helps you stay compliant.

Types of car warranties

Car manufacturers typically include several different warranty types when you purchase a new vehicle, each covering specific parts or systems. An extended warranty or vehicle service contract — whether from a dealer or a third party — may also offer similar types of coverage. These are the standard types of car warranties:

  • Bumper-to-bumper warranty: Often called a comprehensive warranty, this covers most parts and systems in the vehicle, from the electrical components to the infotainment system. This type of warranty usually lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

  • Powertrain warranty: This covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain — in other words, the parts that keep the car moving. A powertrain warranty typically lasts longer than a bumper-to-bumper warranty, often up to five years or 60,000 to 100,000 miles.

  • Corrosion/rust warranty: This type of warranty protects against rust-through on the vehicle’s body panels. Coverage periods vary, but this warranty often lasts five years or more.

  • Emissions warranty: This federally mandated car warranty covers emissions-related parts, like the catalytic converter and engine control module.[2] Coverage is typically up to eight years or 80,000 miles for certain components.

  • Extended warranty: Car dealers or third-party companies commonly sell extended warranties, also known as vehicle service contracts. Coverage usually kicks in after the original warranty expires. Depending on the provider and coverage level, your coverage and cost can vary widely.

How to check the warranty on a car FAQs

Below, we answer some common questions about car warranty coverage and how to check yours.

  • Can you check the warranty status of a vehicle using its license plate number?

    Generally, no. If you don’t have the warranty documents, you may need the car’s VIN to check its warranty status. Some manufacturers also provide general warranty information using the car’s year and model.

  • How do you know what type of warranty your car has?

    You can find details about your coverage by checking your car warranty documents, reading the owner’s manual, visiting the manufacturer’s website, or contacting the dealer or warranty company.

  • Do all cars come with a five-year warranty?

    Five-year coverage is standard for powertrain warranties.[3] Other car warranty types may have shorter or longer coverage periods, though.

  • Does CARFAX show a car’s warranty?

    CARFAX doesn’t offer specific vehicle warranty information. Instead, it estimates how long you have left on your manufacturer’s warranty.

  • How do you know if a warranty is about to expire?

    You can check the status of your vehicle warranty by reviewing warranty documents, reading the owner’s manual, visiting the manufacturer’s website, or contacting the dealer or warranty company.

Sources

  1. Edmunds. "What Voids a Car Warranty."
  2. United States Environmental Protection Agency. "Frequent Questions related to Transportation, Air Pollution, and Climate Change."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "What Is a Powertrain Warranty?."
