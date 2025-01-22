The Iran War Has Shocked Gas Prices. Here’s What That Means for Car Insurance

The U.S. war with Iran has added a new layer of uncertainty to the global economy. The conflict has led to rising oil prices and supply chain breakdowns, raising questions about what other costs it could drive up.

For now, car and home insurance companies aren’t raising alarm bells. Inflation and supply chain problems have caused rising rates in the past — like in 2022, following the pandemic. But disruptions from the conflict in Iran aren’t likely to raise insurers’ costs by that magnitude.

Indirectly, the war could actually put downward pressure on car insurance premiums, as higher gas prices generally discourage driving. If Americans drive 10% fewer miles in 2026, the average annual car insurance premium could fall to $2,209 by year’s end. That’s less expensive than it is today and cheaper than Insurify’s end-of-2026 projection, which data analysts calculated before the start of the war.

In other words, drivers reducing their mileage by 10% could result in the average cost of car insurance falling, rather than rising, by the end of 2026.

“When gas prices are higher, people drive less going into the summer, so we should expect frequency [of claims], all things considered, for personal cars, to come down,” Michel Léonard, chief economist at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), said. “Fewer people on the roads, fewer people going long distances … that’s a net positive.”

To find out how higher gas prices could influence car insurance premiums nationally and at the state level, Insurify analyzed the potential impact of drivers reducing their mileage using its database of car insurance quotes.

Key findings