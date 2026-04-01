Drivers With Bad Credit Pay 40% More for Car Insurance — And Think They’re Getting a Good Deal

Even with outstanding credit, drivers who don’t compare insurance rates overpay by 20%

A driver’s financial history is an important part of the rate-setting equation. But even drivers with outstanding credit miss out on savings when they don’t compare policies. Insurify’s survey found that among drivers with credit scores of 800 or higher, those who have shopped around for coverage within the last two years pay 20% less than those who haven’t.

The results show how developing one small financial habit can lead to a drastic reduction in costs. All else being equal, two drivers with similar coverage, driving histories, credit scores, ZIP codes, and vehicle make and model can still end up paying noticeably distinct premiums.

Even sensitivity to premiums is associated with better savings, Insurify’s survey found. For example, one group of drivers said their rate would have to jump 30% or more before they shop around for competing policies. The second group said they wouldn’t wait as long to compare, shopping around as soon as prices increased anywhere from 0% to 20%. The second group, on average, pays 17% less for car insurance than the first group, illustrating how a proactive shopping mindset benefits drivers.

While some insurers offer loyalty discounts, pricing still varies widely from person to person. The average driver stays with their insurer for 10 years. Nearly half of drivers (44%) believe insurers reward loyalty with lower rates, but Insurify’s survey found loyalty savings aren’t guaranteed.

Among drivers with a credit score of 800 or higher, full coverage is 10% less expensive for drivers who have changed insurers within the last 10 years, compared to those who haven’t. About one-third of drivers have never switched insurers, and they pay about 7% more than drivers who have changed insurers at some point.

Most drivers miss out on savings by paying month-to-month

Drivers can secure savings on their car insurance costs not just from how they shop but also from how they pay. Most drivers with full-coverage car insurance (54%) pay month-to-month, but that group pays 4% more than those who pay in full every six months, $2,101 vs. $2,187 annually.

Paying biannually is associated with a stronger financial history, as those struggling to get by may not have the means to pay in full. But even among drivers with credit scores of 800 or higher, more than one-third pay month-to-month for full coverage, potentially leaving savings on the table, according to Insurify’s survey.

Some insurers offer discounts for paying in full. Additionally, some offer “early bird” discounts, when a driver buys a policy from a new insurer before their active policy with a competing insurer ends.