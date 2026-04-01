Drivers With Bad Credit Pay 40% More for Car Insurance — And Think They’re Getting a Good Deal
Poor credit is one of the most common ways drivers can end up overpaying for car insurance. But drivers also overly rely on loyalty for discounts and struggle to shop for coverage strategically.
Matt is a senior economic analyst and insurance correspondent at Insurify. His journalism background spans 11 years, beginning as a newspaper reporter before moving into data journalism. While working at the Redding Record Searchlight, Matt’s writing and reporting earned multiple awards from the California News Publishers Association.
Matt specializes in personal finance topics. His writing emphasizes data and trends, highlighting takeaways that help consumers make informed decisions. His research has been featured in the New York Times, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal. He has been cited as a personal finance expert by the Associated Press.
Matt holds a B.S. in journalism from the University of Florida and resides in St. Petersburg, Florida. Outside of work, Matt enjoys exploring new cities, reading about history, and grumbling over his fantasy football team.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
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