Amid Economic Headwinds, Most Americans Fell Short of 2025 Financial Goals — and 2026 May Not Be Better

Only 11% hit their 2025 goals, with many considering the cost of car and home insurance a major obstacle.

Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinEconomic Analyst, Insurance

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Economists are predicting a stronger homebuying market in 2026. The White House is taking on the challenging task of making the housing market more affordable for buyers. Inflation is elevated but relatively stable heading into the new year. Yet, in 2025, Americans didn’t make much progress toward their financial goals, and this year, most are aiming for basic wellness rather than big expenses.

A new Insurify survey of 1,005 Americans examined their personal finance goals and economic concerns as they head into 2026. Americans faced many barriers to achieving their financial goals in 2025, and 89% didn’t accomplish all of them. Two-thirds of Americans reported that the cost of living was a significant obstacle to achieving their 2025 personal finance goals.

Nearly half (42%) of surveyed Americans reported that 2025 was their most financially stressful year, up from 30% in May 2025. In December, the percentage of unemployed people experiencing long-term unemployment hit 26%, the highest since February 2022.[1] More than a quarter of unemployed Americans have been searching for work for six months or longer, while general inflation persists at 2.7%.[2]

Car insurance costs alone have negatively affected financial goals for many respondents, and 32% consider it unaffordable. Just 24% want to buy a new or used car this year, and only 12% have the goal of buying a home in 2026. Even fewer current homeowners (8%) aim to buy a new home in 2026, possibly due to the rising cost of homeownership. Home insurance costs have increased by 20% in the last two years, according to Insurify data.

Americans’ 2026 goals indicate a desire for financial wellness and stability. Americans aim to increase their income with a raise, job change, or side job (42%); stick to a consistent budget (40%); and save for retirement (38%).

Key findings

  • Among Americans who consider themselves worse off financially than they were a year ago, the top financial goal is to pay off credit card debt (47%). Americans who consider themselves better off report different priorities. Their top financial goal for 2026 is to save for a vacation (50%).

  • More than half (53%) of non-homeowners who hope to buy a home in 2026 reported being behind in achieving their 2025 financial goals.

  • Surveyed Americans who want to buy a home in 2026 reported feeling that several associated costs are unaffordable, including mortgage or rent payments (41%), home insurance (32%), home maintenance (31%), and utilities (28%).

  • Nearly a third of surveyed Americans (32%) feel car insurance is unaffordable, but 68% believe they could save more money on insurance if they spent more time researching it.

  • Americans’ major economic concerns include inflation (76%), tariffs (47%), and interest rates (45%). For some, these have led to serious affordability challenges when it comes to basic expenses, including auto and home maintenance, health insurance, and groceries.

43% of Americans said car insurance costs hindered their 2025 financial goals

Almost half of surveyed Americans (43%) said car insurance costs negatively affected their financial goals in 2025. The average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance is $2,144, or $179 per month, according to Insurify data.

Shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes is one of the best ways to save money on coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).[3] And Americans are largely doing so: 61% shopped for car insurance at least once in the last year, according to survey results.

Survey results also suggest shopping around can save money. Among Americans who reported being better off financially than they were a year ago, 75% shopped for car insurance at least once in the last year. Insurify data shows drivers can save up to $1,025 per year by comparing quotes online.

But premiums vary widely since factors like age, credit history, and driving record significantly influence costs. For example, the average annual premium jumps to $2,724 for drivers in their 20s and $2,568 for drivers with poor credit.

The average annual cost of car insurance in the U.S. rose by 40%, or more than $700, from June 2022 to June 2024, according to Insurify data.

Rates have stabilized somewhat since then, falling by about 1% from June 2024 to June 2025 and continuing to decline since. But car insurance remains a significant expense for many Americans. Two-thirds of surveyed Americans reported that their car insurance premiums increased over the last 12 months, and 32% feel that car insurance is unaffordable.

But, among those who said they’re worse off financially, 36% fewer are shopping around. That isn’t because they’re facing lower costs, though: 72% said their premiums increased in the last 12 months, and 57% said car insurance costs negatively affected their 2025 financial goals.

Just 11% accomplished all their 2025 financial goals

Most surveyed Americans didn’t accomplish their 2025 financial goals, meaning many may already be behind on their 2026 personal finance goals. Inflation remained around 3% throughout 2025, and respondents reported that the cost of living and emergency expenses significantly hindered their ability to achieve those goals.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in December, and employment was a significant differentiating factor in whether respondents achieved their goals.[4]

Among those who reported being significantly behind on their 2025 financial goals, 35% said job loss or income instability limited their ability to achieve their goals. Just 12% of those who said they were on track to achieve their 2025 goals as of late December reported that job loss was getting in the way.

Americans’ 2026 goals varied widely, depending on their progress toward 2025 personal finance goals, according to survey results. For example, respondents who reported accomplishing all their 2025 goals said their top 2026 goal is to save for a vacation (57%). In contrast, increasing their income (58%) was the top 2026 goal among those who said they didn’t accomplish any 2025 goals.

Any obstacles, or lack thereof, to Americans’ achieving their 2025 goals also informed their 2026 goals, according to the survey. For example, Americans believe increasing their income is their best solution to the rising cost of living.

Among respondents who said nothing got in the way of achieving their 2025 goals, the top two 2026 goals were saving for a vacation (53%) and saving for retirement (50%). For those who cited insufficient budgeting or overspending as obstacles, the top two goals are to improve their credit score (59%) and increase their income (58%).

Many feel they’re worse off than a year ago, and credit card debt isn’t helping

Almost one-third of surveyed Americans (29%) consider themselves worse off financially than they were a year ago. Their top financial goal for 2026 is to pay off their credit card debt (47%).

Consumer credit card debt remains high, reaching over $1.3 billion in November, according to the Federal Reserve.[5] As of October, the average credit card interest rate is 22%, according to Experian.[6] It’s often some of the most expensive debt to carry, and its influence on credit scores can also affect other expenses, like insurance costs.

In a Jan. 9 Truth Social post, President Donald Trump suggested that credit card companies should limit interest rates to 10% for one year, starting on Jan. 20. The post has already had a negative impact on some U.S. credit card firm shares, and some experts warn that the move would result in less credit availability.[7]

Capping interest rates for a year may have a short-term benefit, but it could have a disastrous long-term effect if people take out more credit than they could typically afford.

The top 2026 goals among those who feel worse off indicate a clear desire to improve their financial situation: Increasing their income (43%) and sticking to a consistent budget (41%) were the next most-selected goals.

These Americans also view increasing costs as a major problem: 91% said they’re concerned about inflation, and 82% stated that the cost of living has hindered their ability to achieve their 2025 financial goals. They consider many common and unavoidable expenses to be unaffordable, including healthcare (64%), food (62%), health insurance (60%), utilities (56%), and mortgage or rent payments (45%).

Among the 26% of Americans who consider themselves better off now than they were a year ago, 2026 financial goals are more about desires and aspirations. Their top goals are to save for a vacation (50%), increase their income (47%), save for retirement (44%), and improve their credit score (44%). Fewer are concerned about inflation (61%) or consider most standard expenses unaffordable.

Experts predict a better homebuying season, but only 8% of homeowners have buying a home as a 2026 financial goal

Real estate experts predict a surge in home sales in 2026.[8] December saw a 5.1% jump in home sales, but 2025 is still among the worst years for home sales in decades.[9]

Rising sales won’t come as a result of declining home prices, but from job growth and stabilizing mortgage rates, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Mortgage rates also remain elevated, at around 6%, according to Freddie Mac.[10]

Nearly 30 million households have mortgage rates at or below 4%, so some may not be able to afford what they currently have if they bought a home at today’s interest rates.[11] The average mortgage rate in 2025 was 6.7%, and NAR experts predict it will drop to around 6% in 2026 — still not even close to the 3% rates seen in 2020 and 2021.

Still, while the market might be improving, just 8% of surveyed homeowners named buying a home as one of their 2026 financial goals. The number is slightly higher among non-homeowners, at 18%, but more than half of them (53%) said they were slightly or significantly behind on meeting their 2025 financial goals, which doesn’t bode well for 2026.

The 12% of surveyed Americans who want to buy a home in 2026 are worried about the costs of homeownership. More than half (55%) are concerned about interest rates.

Many also named several associated costs as unaffordable: 41% said mortgage/rent payments, 32% said home insurance, 31% said home maintenance, and 28% said utilities. Two-thirds said the cost of living got in the way of them achieving their 2025 financial goals, and 29% said they were slightly or significantly behind on those goals.

Rising home insurance costs have been adding to the cost of homeownership, as rates climbed by 20% in the last two years. The national average annual cost of home insurance is $3,017 for $400,000 of dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data.

“Homeowners aren’t just worried about their mortgage rate; they’re worried about everything that comes with owning a home, and insurance is increasingly a part of that conversation,” said Mallory Mooney, director of sales and service at Insurify.

“When nearly a third of prospective buyers say home insurance feels unaffordable, it’s a sign that rising premiums are putting real pressure on monthly budgets,” she added. “The good news is that homeowners have options: comparing quotes, reviewing coverage, and looking for available discounts can help keep costs from becoming another barrier to homeownership.”

Respondents’ economic concerns and financial challenges demonstrate that a rebounding 2026 housing market won’t look the same at every level, since it remains “deeply uneven,” according to the NAR. Sales are more constrained at the lower price points than in the higher range, according to the NAR.

President’s housing affordability proposal receives mixed response

In a Truth Social post on Jan. 7, President Trump suggested that the U.S. should ban large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, arguing that this has pushed homeownership out of reach, especially for younger Americans. But a ban would affect only certain markets.

The cities with the highest share of investor-owned single-family rentals are largely in the Southeast. Atlanta has the highest share, with investors owning 25% of the market, according to a 2022 analysis from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.[12]

Jacksonville, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, follow Atlanta, but in each city, individuals still own most of the single-family rentals. Trump’s proposed ban would also not force investors to sell their property, meaning it would prevent only future investments.

As home insurance costs rise, they’re having a more significant effect on affordability. But as of Jan. 14, the White House or Congress hasn’t indicated any plans to try to regulate the home insurance market on a federal level.

Other solutions, such as rezoning for higher housing density and taxing landlord profits, would be more effective, according to Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist.[13] Building more housing and preventing any party — corporate or individual — from profiting off the housing crisis is key to solving the affordability crisis, she wrote in an online post.

How Americans can bring 2026 financial goals within reach

Certain financial goals remain pretty consistent among respondents, whether they consider themselves better or worse off than they were a year ago. Similar shares of surveyed Americans in both camps want to increase their income, stick to a consistent budget, contribute to an emergency fund, pay off their student loans, and reduce their insurance costs in 2026.

So for many, it’s back to personal finance basics. Taking time to develop financial literacy can support financial goals across the board, according to National Debt Relief.[14] Learning to create a budget that makes sense, determine the right emergency fund goal, make a plan to reduce debt, and save money on running expenses can make even ambitious financial goals achievable.

Nearly a third of surveyed Americans consider home (29%) and auto (32%) insurance unaffordable. Many said car insurance costs have negatively affected their 2025 financial goals.

Yet, while Americans want to save money on their insurance, many aren’t shopping around consistently to compare rates, which is among the most effective strategies to reduce insurance costs. Nearly half (46%) of surveyed homeowners and 39% of drivers haven’t shopped for insurance in the last year.

Higher-risk drivers — those who are younger or have moving violations — and homeowners in markets where it’s hard to find coverage can all benefit from regularly shopping around, if only to ensure they have the best deal available. Maintaining a strong credit history, seeking out discounts, and, if it makes sense, reducing optional coverage or raising their deductible can also help bring down insurance costs.

Methodology

This report includes proprietary data from an online survey that Insurify commissioned. The survey respondents comprised 1,005 U.S. residents between 22 and 70 years old who own or lease a car. Respondents answered up to 15 questions about personal finance, the economy, and affordability. The survey fieldwork took place from Dec. 20, 2025, to Jan. 2, 2026.

Insurify’s data scientists examined more than 97 million rates in its proprietary database, quoted via integrations with partnering insurance companies. Driver applications originate from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and include information on the exact coverage specifications of each driver’s quoted policies.

The premiums in this report reflect the median insurance cost for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with clean driving records and average or better credit, unless otherwise noted. Premiums correspond to full-coverage policies with bodily injury limits between state-minimum requirements and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident; property damage coverage between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage with deductibles of $1,000.

Home insurance rates in this report represent the average annual cost of an HO-3 insurance policy for homeowners with good credit and zero claims within the past five years, covering a single-family frame house with the following coverage limits: $400,000 dwelling, $25,000 personal property, $30,000 loss of use, $300,000 liability, and a $1,000 deductible.

Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinEconomic Analyst, Insurance

Julia is an economic analyst and insurance correspondent at Insurify. Since joining Insurify in 2024, she’s researched and written 100+ articles on various insurance topics, including auto, home, renters, pet, and life insurance. She’s been quoted by publishers like Newsweek and the LA Times on topics ranging from the effects of climate change on home insurance rates to the costs of EV ownership.

She began her career as a local journalist, covering local government, business, and public health in the Boston area. She published multiple investigative stories, researching and analyzing public records to report on municipal finances and budget allocation, zoning and building development, and personnel.

Julia holds a Bachelor’s degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys salsa dancing, singing in cover bands, and baking delicious treats.

Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

