Texting and Driving Statistics: Key Trends and Insights in 2025

Insurify survey reports that 68% of Gen Z drivers text or interact with texts while driving. Learn more how in-car tech causes distracted driving and allows drivers to engage in risky behavior.

As a contributing writer, Jennifer brings more than 20 years of experience crafting high-quality content that makes complex ideas accessible and impactful. She began her career working on For Dummies books, where she transformed a wide range of topics into approachable, engaging resources for readers. That early experience shaped her passion for clarity, usability, and reader-first storytelling—principles she continues to apply across content strategies today.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify's content team. She's passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Published

Despite years of public awareness campaigns, evolving traffic laws, and increasingly advanced vehicle safety features, distracted driving remains a persistent and growing problem in 2025. Tools like Bluetooth, voice-to-text, and driver-assist systems aim to reduce risk. But they may actually cause more risky behaviors, especially among younger drivers, by giving users a false sense of control.

Recent findings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and proprietary Insurify data reveal a troubling disconnect between the intention behind in-vehicle technology and its real-world effects. Among Gen Z drivers in particular, tech familiarity appears to coincide with increased multitasking behind the wheel, normalizing risk under the guise of convenience.

This report analyzes texting and driving statistics and distracted driving behaviors across age, gender, income, and geography, with a particular emphasis on how technology is reshaping perspectives on safe driving.

Key findings

  • Sixty-eight percent of Gen Z drivers text or interact with texts while driving, according to an Insurify survey.

  • Midwest Gen Z drivers are the most cautious: 37.5% wait until parked to respond to texts, according to Insurify’s survey.

  • Gen Z has the highest accident (7%) and DUI (1%) rates among all generations, Insurify found.

  • Teens (15 to 20) have a fatal crash rate that is 1.7 times higher than the average of all licensed drivers, according to the NHTSA.

  • Distraction played a role in an estimated 13% of injury crashes and 8% of fatal crashes in 2023, per the NHTSA.

Gen Z’s texting and driving behaviors

Gen Z grew up with phones in their hands, and it shows behind the wheel. The most tech-integrated generation on the road, Gen Z’s deep familiarity with smartphones and hands-free features may blur the line between safety and risk. 

In short, technology makes them feel safer, but it doesn’t necessarily make them drive safer.

Gen Z drivers often believe they’re making responsible choices behind the wheel, such as using Bluetooth instead of physically holding their phones. But Insurify data suggests that tech-enabled driving assistance may actually normalize or encourage distraction.

Any form of phone interaction while driving increases the risk of a crash. Nearly 1 in 3 crashes occurs within just one minute of any phone motion or screen tap, including voice-to-text and Bluetooth actions, according to recent data from Cambridge Telematics. 

Gen Z drivers may underestimate the danger of these “minor” actions, especially those that appear hands-free or socially acceptable.

When and how Gen Z responds to texts while driving

Gen Z’s confidence in tech-assisted driving doesn’t stop them from engaging in risky behaviors, especially those that feel justifiable, like glancing at texts or relying on hands-free features. These small decisions, often framed as “safer” alternatives, reflect a broader pattern of compromise, revealing how technology normalizes behaviors that still divide a driver’s attention.

Insurify’s poll found that 68% of Gen Z drivers text while driving or engage in other distracted behaviors related to texts. With 32% saying they wait until the car is parked before responding, some may believe they’re being cautious. 

But many still rely on Bluetooth to read and dictate messages. In fact, 21% use voice-to-text tools, introducing a cognitive distraction that can be just as dangerous as manual texting.

Legal definitions offer little protection against these habits. Although most states consider sitting at a red light to be “operating a vehicle,” 18% of Gen Z drivers admit to reading or replying to messages while stopped at a light, per Insurify’s survey.

Others attempt to delay their responses — 15% glance at texts but don’t reply until later, and 14% respond only if the message feels urgent, the survey found. But these choices illustrate how quickly convenience, enabled by tech, can evolve into a pattern of risky driving behavior.

Gen Z leads in accidents and DUIs

Gen Z’s confidence in multitasking may stem from their digital upbringing, but the risk on the roadways is real and growing. Despite advances in automotive tech, Gen Z drivers have the highest accident and DUI rates of any generation, according to Insurify data:

 
DUI rate
Accident rate
Gen Z1%7%
Millennial0.9%4.4%
Gen X0.5%3.7%
Baby boomers0.3%3.5%

Injuries and fatalities due to distracted driving

Despite advances in vehicle safety features and widespread campaigns against distracted driving, injuries and fatalities linked to driver distraction continue to rise. This suggests that technological improvements intended to reduce distraction, such as hands-free functionality, may be offering drivers a false sense of security rather than providing real safety benefits.

Fatal motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers increased by 5% between 2019 and 2023, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). And the percentage of cellphone-related crash fatalities has not significantly declined over the same period, holding at 14% in 2019 and hovering around 12% from 2021 through 2023, per NHTSA data.

Distracted driving played a role in roughly 13% of the 2.44 million injuries from police-reported crashes in 2023 and 8% of fatal crashes, according to NHTSA data. Cell phone use alone accounted for 397 deaths, or 12% of distraction-related crash fatalities, per NHTSA. This may signal that the ease of staying connected behind the wheel continues to come at a devastating cost.

The data also makes clear that distraction-related crashes disproportionately impact younger drivers, those most fluent in digital technology. In fatal crashes involving drivers ages 15 to 20, 7% of those drivers were distracted, which is higher than the 5% average across all age groups. 

And 15% of young distracted drivers were using a cell phone at the time of the crash. 

Drivers ages 25 to 34 also exceed the average, with 6% distracted in fatal crashes. That same group makes up the highest percentage (23%) of drivers involved in distraction-related fatal crashes.

These findings emphasize that being comfortable with technology doesn’t protect drivers from its dangers. Instead, younger drivers may be more likely to overestimate their ability to multitask, making them especially vulnerable to the very tools designed to help them stay focused on the road.

Teens are more vulnerable to texting and driving

Teens are already at elevated risk behind the wheel due to their inexperience, emotional decision-making, and susceptibility to peer pressure. When you add constant phone access and a deep comfort with technology, the danger of texting while driving becomes even more acute.

Teens (15 to 20) have a fatal crash rate per 100,000 licensed drivers that is 1.7 times higher than the average of all licensed drivers, according to the NHTSA. This group is also over-represented in distraction-related fatalities. The NHTSA reported that 267 teen drivers were distracted at the time of a fatal crash, resulting in 286 total deaths in 2023.

Among those killed, 241 teens aged 15 to 19 accounted for 9% of all teen motor vehicle deaths and 7% of all distraction-related fatalities that year. In fact, the NHTSA reports that teens were more than half of the total fatalities that resulted from teen distraction-affected crashes, emphasizing just how deadly texting and driving can be for this age group.

Part of the reason teens are so vulnerable to distraction stems from developmental and psychological factors. The NHTSA attributes the high rate of fatal crashes among teen drivers not just to inexperience but also to developing driving skills, impulsivity, and poor judgment. And the CDC notes that teens are especially at risk during the first month of licensure.

Compounding the issue, teens tend to rely more on the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain, to process information, unlike adults who use the prefrontal cortex to make rational decisions, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The CDC reports that peer passengers can intensify these risks. When you add a smartphone to the mix, the danger escalates even further. A recent study published in the JAMA Network found that handheld phone use and speeding are frequently linked to high-risk behaviors among teen drivers.

Higher income doesn’t equal safer driving

Higher income and education levels might suggest greater access to advanced safety features and hands-free technology. But that doesn’t necessarily translate into safer driving behavior. In fact, Insurify data reveals that higher-income drivers still engage in risky actions behind the wheel.

While 33% of drivers earning less than $25,000 annually report waiting until they’re parked before reading or responding to a text, just 27% of those earning more than $150,000 do so, according to Insurify’s survey. While higher-income drivers are more likely to have hands-free options, 14% admit to glancing at texts while driving.

Among low-income drivers (those earning $25,000 or less annually), 20% report looking at texts while driving, which is the highest of any income group. And just 17% use Bluetooth to listen or respond to messages. 

One reason for this gap may be access to new technology. New vehicles with advanced safety and connectivity features remain out of reach for many lower-income households. With vehicle prices and financing costs rising, Americans are holding onto their cars longer, and the average vehicle age hit 12.8 years in 2025, according to S&P Global.

Access to tech doesn’t lead to less distracted driving

Access to advanced vehicle technology doesn’t necessarily reduce distracted driving — it may actually worsen it. Drivers using partial automation systems in vehicles like Teslas and Volvos quickly grow comfortable with the technology, and that comfort leads to complacency, according to recent studies by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The IIHS studies revealed that as drivers adapt to features like lane-centering or adaptive cruise control, they begin to engage more frequently in risky behaviors, such as texting, eating, or interacting with in-car systems. These systems aren’t designed to replace driver attention, yet their very presence often leads drivers to practice risky behaviors on the road.

This disconnect between perception and reality is one of the most dangerous aspects of in-car technology. A study from AAA found that 93% of drivers believe texting, emailing, or reading on a handheld phone is extremely dangerous. But far fewer view hands-free phone use (16%) or even holding a phone and talking (78%) as equally risky.

This perception gap reflects a growing problem — drivers assume that tech features automatically make them safer, when in reality, these features often lead to a false sense of control. Many drivers mistakenly believe that automation will compensate for their inattention. As a result, they’re more likely to engage in tasks that take their focus away from the road.

Regional texting and driving behaviors

Texting and driving is illegal in nearly every U.S. state, and hands-free driving laws continue to expand. But real-world behavior tells a different story. 

Even in regions where state laws ban handheld phone use, Gen Z drivers frequently find ways to bend the rules. They exploit legal gray areas or rely on hands-free technology in ways that still compromise safety.

Midwest: Most cautious overall

The Midwest stood out as the safest region. This region had some of the lowest rates of risky behaviors, and 37.5% of poll respondents said they wait until fully parked before responding to texts — the highest share nationwide, according to Insurify data.

Only 18% of Gen Z drivers in the Midwest reported glancing at texts while driving, with the Northeast region only slightly lower at 16%. The Midwest also had the second lowest rate of responding to texts based on urgency (17%), with the West coming in at 14%.  

All regions: Texting at red lights is common

Even when the law clearly prohibits certain types of phone use, like texting while stopped at a red light, many drivers disregard it. Insurify’s data reveals that nearly 20% of Gen Z drivers in every region admit to reading or responding to texts at stoplights, showing that this behavior is common nationwide despite laws against the practice. 

This consistency across regions highlights that legislation alone may not be enough to curb the behavior. While some states, like South Carolina (44%) and North Carolina (38%), show particularly high levels, the broader trend reveals that drivers everywhere interpret stoplights as “safe” opportunities to check messages.

Regions most likely to use Bluetooth: Northeast and South

Gen Z drivers in the Northeast (25.6%) and South (24.6%) were the most likely to have messages read aloud and respond via Bluetooth or voice-to-text. While hands-free tools are often seen as safer, they can normalize the urge to interact with messages and may still create cognitive distractions.

Hands-free laws may inadvertently contribute to this issue. Many states permit drivers to use phone mounts or Bluetooth devices, assuming that preventing drivers from touching their phones minimizes risk. But Insurify’s data shows otherwise: Instead of hands-free tools erasing distraction, they often coexist with it.

In Kentucky and New Jersey, where Bluetooth use is especially high (44% and 40%, respectively, per Insurify data), Gen Z drivers still frequently engage in risky behaviors. About 12% of drivers in both states admit to glancing at texts while driving, and more than 11% of Kentucky drivers even respond based on urgency, despite using hands-free tools.

Rural drivers say they practice safer driving behaviors

Rural drivers tend to model safer behaviors than their urban and suburban counterparts. Thirty-seven percent of rural Gen Z drivers wait until they’ve fully parked their cars before checking or responding to texts — the highest among location types. 

In contrast, only 32% of suburban drivers and 30% of urban drivers exercise the same caution, Insurify’s survey found.

The pattern extends to red-light behavior, too. Just 12% of rural drivers report reading or replying to texts while stopped at lights, compared to 16% of urban and 21% of suburban drivers, according to Insurify’s survey. This may suggest that location and driving context may shape how people perceive and react to distraction risks.

Rural drivers often travel on longer stretches of road with less congestion, where pulling over or waiting until parked may feel more feasible. By contrast, suburban and urban drivers face heavier traffic, shorter trips, and frequent stops, which can create more “opportunities” to check a phone at red lights or while moving slowly. These environmental pressures help explain why city and suburban drivers report higher rates of risky texting behaviors, even when the laws are the same.

The prevalence of teen-specific phone bans shows that states do recognize the dangers of in-vehicle tech, including hands-free tools. Thirty-six states and Washington, D.C., have banned all cell phone use for teen drivers, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation reports that this state goes a step further. It has banned Bluetooth and related technologies for drivers younger than 18, recognizing that these tools still present cognitive distractions. If such technologies are considered too risky for teens, it raises important questions about their use among more experienced drivers, who may be just as vulnerable to complacency behind the wheel.

Distracted driving costs

Distracted driving doesn’t cause just crashes. It creates a far-reaching toll on human life, personal finances, and the broader economy. Despite advances in automotive technology intended to reduce risk, distraction remains a persistent and deadly problem.

Distraction played a role in an estimated 8% of fatal crashes and 13% of injury crashes, according to the NHTSA. And the damage goes far beyond the driver’s seat. In 2023, 81% of fatalities in distraction-related crashes were vehicle occupants (60% drivers and 21% passengers), according to NHTSA data.

But the danger doesn’t stop there. 

Nearly one in five (19%) of those killed in distraction-related crashes were non-occupants, including 499 pedestrians and 87 cyclists, according to NHTSA data. These numbers highlight just how far the ripple effects of distracted driving reach, impacting people who aren’t even in a car.

Even when a crash doesn’t occur, the cost of distracted driving can hit drivers where they least expect it: their wallets. Insurance companies increasingly use telematics and driver behavior data to set rates, so unsafe habits can quietly cost you.

The state of South Carolina warns that distracted driving can raise your auto insurance rates, even if law enforcement didn’t issue you a citation. In Washington, the NW Insurance Council found that drivers with distracted driving violations could see rate hikes between 2% and 4%, or lose discounts reserved for good driving behavior.

Nationally, the financial burden is staggering. The NHTSA estimates that distracted driving caused $98 billion in direct economic costs in 2023 alone. When factoring in the broader societal impact, such as diminished quality of life and long-term healthcare, the total soars to $395 billion, per the NHTSA.

These figures illustrate how distracted driving, often dismissed as a momentary lapse, is in fact a major contributor to preventable loss and rising financial strain across the country.

Safe driving starts with smart choices

Every day, drivers face a choice: drive distracted or drive safely. For tech-savvy generations, that isn’t always easy, especially in the moment. But safer habits pay off, protecting you, your passengers, everyone else on the road, and your wallet.

Sources

As a contributing writer, Jennifer brings more than 20 years of experience crafting high-quality content that makes complex ideas accessible and impactful. She began her career working on For Dummies books, where she transformed a wide range of topics into approachable, engaging resources for readers. That early experience shaped her passion for clarity, usability, and reader-first storytelling—principles she continues to apply across content strategies today.

Learn More
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
