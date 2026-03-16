5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Updated
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Table of contents
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Alabama is $128 per month, which is below the national average of $173 per month.
Full-coverage car insurance combines liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage to protect Alabama drivers from accidents, theft, and weather damage.
Alabama requires all drivers to have at least a 25/50/25 coverage level.[1]
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Alabama
The average full-coverage auto insurance premium in Alabama is $128 per month. The cheapest car insurance company in Alabama for full coverage is State Farm, with an average monthly premium of $94.
The table below shows the cheapest insurers in Alabama for full coverage and their average monthly quotes.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$94
|USAA
|$94
|Auto-Owners
|$94
|National General
|$98
|Allstate
|$101
|Direct Auto
|$103
|COUNTRY Financial
|$104
|The General
|$127
|Travelers
|$128
|Progressive
|$135
|GEICO
|$140
|AssuranceAmerica
|$142
|Root
|$159
|Nationwide
|$160
|Trexis
|$166
|Safeco
|$167
|Farmers
|$173
|First Acceptance
|$178
|Bristol West
|$185
|GAINSCO
|$208
|Liberty Mutual
|$217
|Dairyland
|$280
Find Car Insurance in Alabama
Full-coverage quotes in Alabama start at $94/mo.
How much is full-coverage insurance in Alabama?
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Alabama is $128 per month. Alabama’s rates are much lower than the national average of $173 per month.
Insurance rates depend on a variety of factors, including your ZIP code, driving record, age and gender, vehicle type and use, and claims history.
How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in Alabama
The best insurer in Alabama for full-coverage car insurance depends on your driving profile, coverage needs, and more. Here are a few ways to lower your car insurance costs in Alabama:
Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible for collision and comprehensive coverage can lower your monthly premium. Just be sure that you can afford to pay it if you file a claim.
Look for discounts. Many companies offer car insurance discounts, including savings for claim-free drivers, good students, vehicles with anti-theft devices, insuring multiple vehicles, and completing a defensive driving course.
Bundle your policies. Buying your auto policy with another policy, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, from the same insurer can often earn you a discount.
Compare quotes. To find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance for your driving profile and coverage needs, it’s helpful to compare quotes from several Alabama insurers.
What full-coverage car insurance covers
Full-coverage insurance isn’t a specific policy. It’s a combination of coverage that protects you against various risks you might face as a driver. Here’s what full coverage usually includes in Alabama:
Liability insurance
Liability insurance covers your financial responsibility if you cause an accident that results in another driver’s injuries or property damage.
Collision insurance
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an at-fault accident or a single-vehicle crash.[2]
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your vehicle from non-collision events, like hail, theft, vandalism, falling objects, floods, or fires.
Alabama law requires car insurance. State-minimum requirements in Alabama include:[3]
Bodily injury liability insurance: Bodily injury liability coverage pays for another person’s medical expenses and lost wages if they get hurt in an accident that you’re responsible for. Alabama drivers must carry at least $25,000 for one person’s injuries in an accident and $50,000 for all injuries in an accident.
Property damage liability insurance: Property damage liability insurance pays for damage to another person’s property if you cause an accident. The minimum property damage liability coverage limit in Alabama is $25,000 per accident.
Insurance professionals usually recommend that Alabama drivers carry higher coverage limits than the state requires. A state-minimum coverage policy may not cover the full cost of an at-fault accident, which can put you at risk financially.
Minimum vs. full-coverage car insurance in Alabama
In Alabama, minimum-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance. Drivers must carry at least 25/50/25 in liability coverage to register a vehicle and drive legally. Liability insurance covers only another driver’s losses when you cause an accident.
Full coverage is optional in Alabama and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you lease or finance a vehicle, your lender will probably require you to have full-coverage insurance.
Liability-only coverage is the cheapest option and may be suitable if you drive an older, low-value vehicle. But if you drive a newer vehicle or want protection for damage to your car, a full-coverage policy can be worth the additional cost.
The table below compares minimum versus full-coverage insurance across several factors.
Factor
Liability Only
Full Coverage
|Average cost in Alabama
|$68
|$128
|Covers damage to your own car
|No
|Yes
|Covers damage to another person’s car
|Yes
|Yes
|Covers vehicle theft
|No
|Yes
|Required for vehicle registration
|Yes
|No
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Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Alabama?
Full-coverage car insurance is worth it for many drivers in Alabama. It provides more protection than liability-only insurance and can protect you from expensive vehicle repairs if you cause an accident.
For example, imagine you accidentally rear-end another vehicle at a stoplight, and the other driver suffers a concussion. The vehicle you hit just has a scratched bumper, but the front end of your car is badly damaged.
In this situation, your full-coverage policy would pay for the other driver’s medical expenses and the cost of repairing both of your vehicles. If you only had minimum coverage, your policy would cover the other driver’s injuries and repair costs, but not your own repairs.
Many Alabama drivers travel on rural highways, where most of the state’s fatal crashes occur.[4] Because of these risks, some drivers choose full-coverage insurance for the added protection.
Pros and cons of full-coverage car insurance in Alabama
Full-coverage car insurance benefits many drivers in Alabama, but it also has some drawbacks. Here are a few pros and cons to consider before you purchase full coverage.
Pays to repair or replace your vehicle after an at-fault accident
Covers damage from events like severe weather, theft, or vandalism
Helps protect you from large out-of-pocket repair costs
Higher premiums than liability-only insurance
Requires paying a deductible before coverage applies
May not be worth the cost for older vehicles with low market value
Full-coverage car insurance in Alabama FAQs
If you’re looking for cheap full-coverage car insurance in Alabama, here’s some additional information that can be helpful as you compare quotes.
What does full-coverage car insurance include in Alabama?
Full-coverage car insurance in Alabama typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. You can also add optional policies, like medical payments coverage or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in Alabama?
The average full-coverage auto insurance rate in Alabama is $128 per month, according to Insurify data. But insurers base your personal car insurance rate on many factors, like your location, age, credit history, and vehicle type.
Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in Alabama?
For many drivers in Alabama, full-coverage insurance is a worthwhile investment. It goes beyond liability insurance and provides physical damage coverage for your vehicle if you cause an accident. Without full coverage, you’re financially responsible for repairing or replacing your vehicle after an at-fault crash.
Does a full-coverage insurance policy in Alabama include uninsured motorist coverage?
Full-coverage car insurance in Alabama can include uninsured motorist coverage, though the state doesn’t require it. This optional coverage helps pay for your injuries or vehicle damage if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have car insurance or enough liability coverage.
Sources
- Alabama Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance FAQs."
- Alabama Department of Insurance. "Property Damage Coverage."
- Alabama Department of Revenue. "Mandatory Liability Insurance Law."
- Alabama Department of Transportation. "Alabama Crash Facts 2021."
5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.