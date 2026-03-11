5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Updated
Table of contents
What is liability car insurance?
Liability car insurance in Alabama covers your financial responsibilities when you cause an accident that results in another driver’s injuries, property damage, or both. Alabama requires all drivers to carry liability insurance to register their vehicles and legally drive.
Your personal liability insurance also covers other people who have permission to drive your vehicle. But this policy type won’t cover any of your financial losses, including injuries to you or passengers or damage to your vehicle.
If you want more financial protection, consider a full-coverage policy. Full-coverage insurance includes liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, and medical payments coverage.
Cheapest liability car insurance in Alabama
The average cost of car insurance in Alabama is $68 per month for liability-only insurance and $128 per month for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data. Car insurance premiums depend on many rating factors, like your driving record, age, gender, ZIP code, and claim history.[1]
Below, you can see the cheapest liability-only car insurance quotes from several Alabama car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|National General
|$45
|State Farm
|$51
|USAA
|$51
|Auto-Owners
|$51
|Progressive
|$55
|Allstate
|$55
|COUNTRY Financial
|$56
|Direct Auto
|$57
|Excepsure
|$59
|First Acceptance
|$68
|Trexis
|$69
|AssuranceAmerica
|$69
|Travelers
|$70
|The General
|$71
|GEICO
|$76
|Bristol West
|$76
|GAINSCO
|$85
|Nationwide
|$87
|Hugo
|$94
|Farmers
|$94
|Safeco
|$95
|Root
|$104
|Insurify Car
|$106
|Dairyland
|$106
|Liberty Mutual
|$162
Minimum liability car insurance requirements in Alabama
Alabama car insurance laws require drivers to have at least 25/50/25 in personal liability insurance. This covers $25,000 for one person’s injuries in an accident, $50,000 for all injuries in an accident, and $25,000 for all property damage in an accident.[2]
Here’s a breakdown of the minimum coverage requirements in Alabama:
Coverage Type
Minimum Coverage Limit
|Bodily injury liability
|$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
|Property damage liability
|$25,000 per accident
Minimum car insurance in Alabama doesn’t cover injuries or property damage that you sustain. That would be covered under a full-coverage policy, which is typically optional.
Here’s an example: If you cause an accident and the other driver gets hurt, a minimum coverage liability-only policy would cover their medical expenses up to $25,000. But if you totaled your car in the crash, liability-only insurance wouldn’t pay to replace it.
If you had full-coverage car insurance, your policy would pay the other driver for their injuries, and collision coverage would pay to replace your totaled vehicle.
Is minimum liability coverage enough in Alabama?
Minimum-coverage car insurance in Alabama doesn’t usually provide enough coverage. It won’t cover your injuries or property damage if you cause an accident, which can put you at risk financially.
Here are some situations where you’d need more than the mandatory liability insurance:
You get injured in an at-fault accident. If you cause an accident and one of your passengers gets injured, medical payments insurance would cover your medical expenses and lost wages.
Your vehicle is damaged in an at-fault crash. Collision insurance would cover the cost of repairing or replacing your car.
Your car is stolen. Liability car insurance doesn’t cover stolen vehicles. Comprehensive car insurance covers non-collision incidents, including theft.
You lease or finance your vehicle. Most lenders require Alabama drivers who lease or finance a car to carry full-coverage insurance.
Penalties for driving without liability insurance in Alabama
Alabama law enforcement officers use an Online Insurance Verification System (OIVS) to verify whether a vehicle has car insurance during a traffic stop or accident. Drivers who don’t comply with Alabama car insurance requirements can face the following penalties:[3]
First offense: If you’re driving uninsured for the first time, the state can fine you up to $500 and will suspend your registration. The cost of reinstating your vehicle registration is $400. You must also provide valid proof of liability insurance.
Subsequent offenses: After two or more uninsured driving violations, the state can fine you up to $1,000 and suspend your driver’s license for six months. The registration reinstatement fee increases to $400 for second- and third-time offenses, and you must present proof of liability insurance.
Some drivers in Alabama who drive without insurance or have their driver’s license suspended might be required to carry SR-22 insurance, a certificate that verifies you carry a state-minimum-coverage auto insurance policy.
How to find cheap liability car insurance in Alabama
Liability car insurance is the cheapest auto insurance in Alabama that you can legally have, but you have ways to reduce your premium even more. Here are some tips for lowering your liability-only car insurance costs:
Look for discounts. Many of the top car insurance companies in Alabama offer driver discounts. You can often find savings for taking driver education courses, being a good student, insuring a car with an anti-theft device, and insuring multiple vehicles.
Improve your credit. In Alabama, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores to calculate premiums.[4] If your credit is less than perfect, improving it could help you get a cheaper liability insurance premium.
Bundle multiple policies. Most Alabama auto insurance companies offer an auto insurance discount to drivers who purchase car insurance with another policy, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Consider non-standard insurers. High-risk drivers in Alabama, like people with a history of serious traffic violations or driving under the influence (DUI), might find that a non-standard car insurance company can provide cheaper rates than traditional insurers.
Compare rates. To find the cheapest liability auto insurance coverage in Alabama, it’s a good idea to compare personalized rates every six months to make sure you’re getting the lowest rate possible for your situation.
Liability car insurance in Alabama FAQs
If you’re shopping for cheap liability car insurance in Alabama, here’s more information that can help you find the most affordable car insurance coverage.
Which companies have the cheapest liability insurance in Alabama?
Some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Alabama for liability insurance are National General, State Farm, and USAA. They have average monthly premiums of $45, $51, and $51, respectively.
How much does liability car insurance cost on average in Alabama?
The average cost of liability car insurance coverage in Alabama is $68 per month, Insurify data shows. But premiums depend on many individual factors, like your location, age, gender, and driving history.
Is state-minimum coverage enough in Alabama for most drivers?
No. State-minimum coverage isn’t usually enough for drivers in Alabama. Liability insurance doesn’t cover your own losses when you cause a car accident. For more financial protection, most drivers can benefit from a full-coverage policy.
How can you save money on liability insurance in Alabama?
To save money on liability insurance in Alabama, you can look for discounts, take a defensive driving course, bundle your policies, improve your credit, and raise your deductibles. You can also shop around and compare multiple auto insurance quotes to find the cheapest liability car insurance rates.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
