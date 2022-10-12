Homeowners Insurance Calculator: Find the Cheapest Quotes in Your Area

How Insurify’s Home Insurance Calculator Estimates Your Home Insurance Cost

Several elements contribute to the cost of your home insurance premiums. Everything from ZIP code to property value may have an impact on what you pay each month to protect your investment. Additionally, where you set your coverage limits makes a difference too.

Your home insurance policy is made up of several parts. Each part contributes to the total cost of your policy. These parts are:

Property insurance: includes dwelling coverage plus other structures such as a garage or fence.

Personal property insurance: covers your personal belongings, aka what’s in your house.

Liability insurance: includes coverage for medical payments during to an injury on your property.

Loss of use insurance: covers living expenses when your home is temporarily uninhabitable.

With all of these variables, how can you find accurate home insurance quotes? Homeowners insurance covers lots of things, but certain factors may impact your rates greatly. Homeowners insurance rates can fluctuate based on the following list of factors. Here are some things that may increase or decrease what you end up paying for your insurance policy: