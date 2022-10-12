Granny Pods for Your Family Home: What You Need to Know

Small Space Ideas and House Designs for Small Houses

Granny pods and MEDCottages shouldn’t just look like four walls and a roof. With such small spaces, you need to work with what you have to make your elderly family members feel at home. Here are some tips for better granny pod house designs.

Work with the Square Feet

Most granny pods have less than 800 square feet of inside living space. Playing with the home design is even more critical when working with such a small amount of space. You want it to appear roomy, not cluttered or messy.

Look for Floor Plans & Home Plans

House plans are all over the internet. Finding a floor plan that matches the lifestyle of your family member is key. Print out a few floor plan options and ask them what they like best. They may like an open floor plan better than a conventional floor plan. Also, keep any medical devices or needs in mind while picking out the necessary home plan.

French Doors for Natural Light

Natural light makes any small space look larger. Even better, lots of light shining through the home can be a mood booster, primarily if the main house blocks most sunlight. Big and open windows and french doors solve this problem.

Living Room

Living areas should speak for your loved ones, so have them find the right home decor to match their style. Online shopping can solve any mobility issue: they can point at what they like, and you can help design the living area around that.

Kitchenette

A kitchenette is needed in every home. If your loved one cannot cook for themselves, having the basics is still enough. Many home plans come with a kitchenette design. Rounded countertops save space and prevent your family member from bumping into things, especially if they get around with a wheelchair or walker.

Master Suite with Full Bath

The master bedroom should be comforting. Find linens that are not only stylish but also feel good to the touch. For added storage, add a smaller-scale walk-in closet. An attached full bath should be accessible. If need be, look for accessible-friendly bathroom fixtures, such as walk-in tubs, handrails, and accessible toilets with handlebars.

Create a Comforting Living Space

A granny pod should have nothing short of all the comforts of home. Leave room for comfortable chairs and a couch to feel at home. Throw pillows and accent pillows add design flair. And hang pictures on the walls, including family photos.

The Grandkids Will Be Happy and So Will Your Aging Parents

Being around to take good care of aging family members isn’t the only upside to having a granny pod. It’s a treat for children to have grandparents around to give them extra love and attention. As an adult child, it’s a relief to know that your parents are safe and that your children have a close connection with their grandparents. Living nearby but not too close gives you the bonus of seeing your parents (and your children seeing their grandparents) whenever you want. Plus, you get privacy while your parents or older family members are in their respective granny pods.

Zoning and Accessory Dwelling Units

While these small units are easy to install, you may need to obtain permits following your local zoning laws. Approvals may take time, but with granny pods becoming more popular, many towns are allowing them. Speak with your homeowners association (HOA) or local city hall to see if you need to obtain a permit for a granny pod.