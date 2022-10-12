Erie Home Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

Erie Home Insurance Coverages

Homeowners insurance is the same, no matter where you buy it, right? Not so fast. Coverage options and exclusions vary among insurers. Make sure the company you choose can do what it’s supposed to and protect your most important investment—your home.

According to its website, Erie offers property insurance across various dwelling situations. The company can cover your insurance needs if you:

Own a Home

They say home is where the heart is. A homeowners insurance policy can offer coverage for your house and belongings, as well as personal liability coverage if someone is hurt in your home.

However, Erie goes above and beyond by offering home insurance policies with guaranteed replacement cost coverage. Many homeowners don’t know the difference between actual cash value and replacement cost insurance. With guaranteed replacement cost, you won’t have any surprises when filing a claim, even if you need to rebuild your entire home.

Rent Your Space

Why do you need renters insurance? Your landlord’s policy doesn’t cover your personal belongings. Erie’s renters insurance comes with many different features that make it simple to protect your items. Renters insurance can provide coverage if you have personal things stolen, damaged, or destroyed.

Plus, your policy includes liability protection. If someone is injured while on your property or slips and falls in your home, a renter s policy can help pay for their medical bills, lost wages, and more.

Own a Condo

Condo owners have needs that are very different from a typical homeowner. Your condo master policy may cover the walls and flooring inside your unit. But your personal belongings? You need individual condo insurance, called an HO-6 policy, to protect your possessions.

Calculate how much condo insurance you need, then contact an Erie agent for a custom insurance quote.

Own a Mobile or Manufactured Home

The coverage you get from the best mobile home insurance companies is similar to a standard homeowners policy. Erie Insurance gives you custom coverage to protect your mobile, manufactured, or modular home.

Need Flood Coverage

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the U.S. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the damage can be substantial—the average flood insurance claim in 2018 was $42,580. If you live in a flood-prone area or want the protection flood insurance can offer, Erie’s flood insurance coverage can help.

Use Airbnb or Home-Sharing

Airbnb and other home-share sites are growing in popularity. But what about Airbnb insurance?

It’s a serious question. Standard homeowners insurance may not cover damage from a guest if you rent your entire home or even just part of it. Erie’s home-sharing insurance protects against property damage, theft, and liability claims.

Collect or Buy Expensive Belongings

Erie Insurance offers personal valuables insurance to protect collectibles and expensive items you own. For example, the cost to replace jewelry, artwork, musical instruments, bicycles, or stamp collections may exceed your policy limit.

Rather than get caught off guard when disaster strikes, get coverage for your valuable items from Erie.