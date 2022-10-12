Does Getting Home Insurance Quotes Affect Your Credit Score?

Will Getting Home Insurance Quotes Affect My Credit Score?

Fortunately, getting home insurance quotes will not directly affect your credit score. While it is true that insurance providers will perform a credit check, the type of credit check they’re performing is known as a “ soft pull ” or “ soft inquiry.” This type of checks does not affect your credit score and isn’t visible to lenders, though soft pulls will show up on your personal credit reports.

On the other hand, “ hard pulls ” or “ hard inquiries ” are a type of credit reporting that can negatively impact your credit score and occur when applying for an auto loan, student loan, personal loan, mortgage, or credit card. Most insurance companies will use one of a few major credit bureaus ( Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax ) to pull the credit information. Though a hard inquiry will remain in your credit history for about two years, the hard inquiry will likely stop affecting your credit score in less than a year.

Insurance companies will check your credit in order to gauge how much of a risk you are to insure. Generally speaking, people with a higher credit score tend to file less expensive and less frequent claims and pay bills on time. On the other hand, homeowners with poor credit scores tend to miss bill payments and file more frequent and more expensive insurance claims. When it comes to insurance costs, those with lower credit scores will typically pay higher insurance premiums, while those with higher credit scores will benefit from lower home insurance rates and other potential pluses.

Luckily, one’s credit score isn’t the only factor that can impact your insurance costs. Things like geography, crime rate, property value, and a myriad of other things can affect the overall cost of your insurance. There are plenty of things you can do to take action and lower your insurance rates.