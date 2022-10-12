COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
That will depend on your unique needs and preferences. COUNTRY Financial is an excellent choice for some homeowners, but may not be the right choice for you. Read on to discover the pros and cons of a COUNTRY Financial policy.
When shopping for a house, you spend a significant amount of time dreaming about the colors you’ll paint the walls, how you’ll arrange the bedrooms, and the many nights you’ll spend there with your family. Choosing the best home insurance available to you makes sense.
After all, your home is likely one of your most meaningful investments. You want to get the right mix of coverage at the best price—but reliable customer service and knowing the company can afford to pay your claim are important, too. That’s why you should consider COUNTRY Financial. COUNTRY Financial is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, and got its start in 1925. Today, the company continues to offer policies to help you protect what matters most.
COUNTRY Financial is an excellent choice for homeowners insurance coverage. Before you sign up for a policy, make sure it’s the right choice for you—compare your options with Insurify to view rates and coverage levels side-by-side.
COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Coverages
COUNTRY Financial has several types of insurance policies available to help you get the coverage you need. According to its website, COUNTRY Financial offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:
Homeowners Insurance
Many standard homeowners policy options exist. That’s a good thing because your homeowners insurance needs are as unique as you are.
COUNTRY Financial lets you customize your policy to get the right protection for your home. You can choose from three coverage options:
Standard, or broad form, covers your home and belongings from common threats, such as fires and theft.
Premier (risk of direct physical loss) provides additional protection beyond what you’d get with a standard policy. It increases coverage for physical damage to your home and belongings.
Combination policies give you the best of both options. You get standard coverage for your belongings and premier protection for your home.
The choice comes down to how much risk you’re willing to take. If you want the most protection, the premier policy is probably best. However, you might opt for a standard policy if cost is your main concern.
Renters Insurance
Did you know your landlord’s policy doesn’t protect your belongings? Without renters insurance, you’d be stuck paying out of pocket to replace your furniture, clothing, and other items if a fire, hurricane, or other hazard destroyed them.
Shockingly, only 41 percent of renters have renters insurance, according to a study by the Insurance Information Institute.
COUNTRY Financial has renters coverage that can protect your things if disaster strikes. It also offers personal liability and medical coverage to protect you if someone injures themselves in your home.
Condo Insurance
Condo insurance isn’t as straightforward as homeowners or renters insurance. If you own a condo, you need two policies: the condo association’s master policy and your condo policy.
You have the option of two coverage levels with condo insurance from COUNTRY Financial:
Basic coverage protects against specific risks listed in your policy, including fire, lightning, theft, wind, and hail.
Premier coverage is a higher level of protection that insures against accidents like countertop burns and power surge damage to appliances.
Several other options exist to customize your coverage further. Contact COUNTRY Financial to see if it’s a good fit for you.
Mobile Home Insurance
Mobile homes have different insurance needs than a traditional house does. Luckily, COUNTRY Financial understands the difference. The company offers mobile home insurance to protect you and your home.
Besides the standard coverages— mobile home, belongings, additional living expenses, and liability—you get the chance to personalize your policy with add-ons and discounts.
Landlord and Home Share Insurance
As a rental property owner, you face distinctive risks. You need insurance that covers your building, its permanent features—walls, floors, cabinets—and other structures on the property.
COUNTRY Financial ’s Home Protector landlord insurance can protect you and your finances if your rental suffers property damage.
Plus, the policy is good for full-time rentals and vacation-type rentals, making it an excellent option for home-sharing or Airbnb rental insurance coverage.
Components of a COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Policy
You might think of your homeowners policy as a single coverage option. However, standard homeowners insurance is a combination of coverages that typically includes:
Dwelling coverage for your home and things attached to it, like your garage, flooring, cabinets, and more
Other structures on your property like a detached garage, shed, or fence
Personal possessions, including electronics, clothing, furniture, and other personal effects
Personal liability protection from lawsuits if you’re found legally liable for an injury that happened in your home or on your property
Medical payments to cover medical bills resulting from someone being injured in your home
Another typical component of homeowners insurance is something called loss of use. Sometimes, the damage is so severe that your home is uninhabitable. If this happens, loss of use coverage pays for additional expenses you might incur if you can’t live in your home while repairs are being made.
According to its website, mobile home insurance includes this coverage, but a COUNTRY Financial homeowners insurance policy does not.
Optional Coverages for Your COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Policy
No single insurance policy can cover every possible situation. You can usually add optional coverages to your policy to increase your level of protection. COUNTRY Financial offers:
Sump pump and sewer backup
Earthquake protection
Identity theft expense coverage
You can also choose how the insurance company will value your property if you have a loss and file a claim. COUNTRY Financial gives you two options:
Actual cash value
Replacement cost
Actual cash value (ACV) subtracts depreciation due to time and wear and tear. Unfortunately, the amount you get will not be equal to what you originally paid for your items. It probably won’t be enough to cover the cost of replacing them, either.
Replacement cost is more likely to cover the cost to replace your belongings if they’re damaged. That’s because it doesn’t consider depreciation or the effects of wear and tear.
However, because replacement cost has a higher claim payout value, the premiums are typically more expensive.
If you’re not sure which is right for you, a COUNTRY Financial insurance agent can walk you through the options to help you decide.
Available Discounts
Nearly every insurance company offers discounts to help lower the cost of your premiums. COUNTRY Financial is no different—the insurer has several home insurance discounts you can qualify for:
Multi-policy discount: Save when you combine a home policy with auto insurance, life insurance, umbrella insurance, disability income, commercial, or a COUNTRY Trust Bank account or annuity.
Alarm credit discount: Get peace of mind and a lower insurance rate when you install smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, a burglar alarm, or an automatic sprinkler system.
Dwelling age discount: Newer homes can qualify for discounts on home insurance policies.
Hail-resistive roof discount: Get discounted premiums if you have a hail-resistant roof that meets certain testing standards.
New roof discount: A new roof can better protect your home and offer you a discount on your home insurance.
Safe heat discount: Save if you don’t have a solid-fuel burning unit (like a wood stove) in your home.
Wiring age discount: Some things get better with age—wiring isn’t one of them. New or upgraded wiring can qualify you for lower pricing on your policy.
Keep in mind that discounts aren’t available in all areas. Be sure to check with your local COUNTRY Financial representative to determine discounts available where you live.
COUNTRY Financial Home Insurance Reviews: Customer Satisfaction
J.D. Power ranked COUNTRY Financial as the national leader in a 2020 home insurance study and recognized the company for outstanding customer service to its clients in 2019. Additionally, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives the insurer an A+, even though the company isn’t BBB accredited.
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: 855/1,000
A.M. Best Rating: A+ (Superior)
Better Business Bureau Rating: A+
Judging by the solid financial reviews from A.M. Best and the recognition for customer service by J.D. Power, COUNTRY Financial seems to be an excellent choice for homeowners insurance.
But what do customers say? There are a few customer complaints about the claims process, as well as some positive reviews.
Kimberly of Salem, Alabama gave COUNTRY a 1-star review. “I have had COUNTRY Financial homeowners insurance for over 6 years. I have never filed a claim. But we had a few tornadoes in our area and heavy storms, and my shingles were coming off the roof from hail damage. The adjuster came to our home, did not get on the roof, instead, he activated a drone to fly over and take photos. Days later we got a check for $800, I was told they would pay out UK to $7K for a new roof but we would have to come up with the money ourselves and they would later reimburse us. We don’t have $7,000 laying around. Now we still have roof damage and missing shingles. Very unsatisfied.
Christine of Somerville, Massachusetts gave COUNTRY a 5-star review. “Efficient, throughout, and reasonable. All claims are handled professionally and quickly. I’m always able to speak with a human (no robots!) when I call. Paperwork is completed and presented for review when there are any changes.”
Travis V. of Sycamore, Illinois gave COUNTRY a 5-star review. “My COUNTRY insurance agent is the BEST. I met him at a chamber of commerce event and decided to have him take a look at my insurance policy. I was glad I did because he got me even better coverage than my old company and saved me money at the same time! I was so impressed, I started telling all my family and friends about COUNTRY. I am happy to say many of my friends are now clients of COUNTRY.”
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Homeowners insurance is one of the insurance options available. You can purchase add-on options and choose from basic or premier coverage levels to make sure you get the right protection to fit your needs.
Yes. In addition to an online portal, the company also has a mobile app. The app is available in Google Play and the App Store. Using the app, you can view your insurance card from your phone or mobile device, pay your bill, and contact your insurance agent.
Yes. The insurer offers many products, including car insurance policies. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), auto insurance is one of the most used insurance types.
A COUNTRY Financial auto insurance policy offers benefits such as a multi-car discount, anti-theft discount, defensive driver discount, towing, rental car and trip interruption coverage, and “The Keeper” that protects your new car if it’s totaled.
Yes. But keep in mind that insurance needs vary from one individual to the next. You can get home insurance, term and whole life insurance, and car insurance from the company.
You also have the option to customize your coverage and get financial services, such as retirement, annuities, and college savings plans.
COUNTRY Financial provides insurance products in 19 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The Best Way to Save on H ome Insurance
COUNTRY Financial Insurance Overview
Because there isn’t a one-size-fits-all home insurance policy, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all home insurance company. For example, insurance providers offer different coverages, add-on options, discounts, deductibles, and pricing to fit your needs.
But COUNTRY Financial is a top contender when it comes to homeowners insurance coverage. Policyholders can personalize their coverage levels and policy type and qualify for discounts to get the best coverage and the best price.
