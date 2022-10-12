AIS Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Your homeowners insurance policy protects your home, your property, and your family. But your property protection is only as good as your insurance carrier. Before you buy an AIS home insurance policy, let’s check out all the pros and cons of AIS Insurance Solutions.

AIS homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company. Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy.

AIS ( Auto Insurance Specialists ) is an independent insurance brokerage that joined the industry in 1968 selling car insurance to Californians. Today, AIS calls itself “your insurance industry insider” and puts its 50+ years of experience to work pairing policyholders in all 50 states with the best insurance company, coverage, and cost based on their insurance needs. Basically, AIS does all the dirty work—comparing policies, price shopping, talking to insurers—so you don’t have to.

AIS and its sister company PoliSeek are wholly owned subsidiaries of Mercury Casualty Company (better known as Mercury Insurance), meaning that Mercury owns AIS and its stock. This shouldn’t affect your transactions with the company as a policyholder. However, some customer complaints claim AIS pushed them to choose Mercury policies, even when they weren’t the cheapest available option.

To get an AIS home insurance quote, you can enter your information online, and AIS will email you with more options to get in touch with an agent and purchase a policy.

