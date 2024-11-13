Best Pet Insurance in Utah (2024)

Ganadora del Premio Plutus
Updated December 11, 2024
Table of contents
Finding the right pet insurance for your four-footed family members is an important part of keeping your pets healthy and safe in Utah. Pet insurance provides peace of mind if you need emergency veterinary care because of an accident or illness.
Utah pet owners pay pet insurance averages of $38 per month for cats and $64 for dogs. This is slightly lower than the national average monthly premiums of $37 for cat insurance and $71 for dog insurance.
Here’s what you need to know about buying a pet insurance policy for your beloved pet in Utah.
Rattlesnakes, venomous spiders, and toxic plants are all potential threats to Utah pets.[1]
Utah has a dedicated financial account to assist low-income pet owners with the cost of spaying and neutering their pets.
Pet insurers generally don’t cover pre-existing conditions or breed-specific congenital conditions.
Best pet insurance companies in Utah
The best pet insurance companies in Utah will vary depending on your pet’s specific circumstances. The following three insurers offer low-cost plans that can help you provide veterinary care for your pets without too much financial stress.
Learn more about coverage options from Lemonade, Pets Best, and Figo below.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Lemonade
|$17
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$22
|$15
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$25
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
Lemonade: Best for high annual limits
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)
This AI-powered insurance company offers very affordable rates and a user interface that makes getting a quote easy. The company has a wide selection of deductible, reimbursement, and annual limit options, allowing you to opt for as much as $100,000 for an annual limit. You can also customize your policy.[2] Just remember higher annual limits, reimbursement percentages, and lower deductibles will all increase your monthly premiums.
Cheaper dog insurance premiums than other insurers
Customizable coverage
Easy claims handling through highly rated mobile app
Policyholders have to pay extra for vet visit fees and more
Considers bilateral conditions as pre-existing if they occurred on the other side
14% of the Trustpilot reviews for Lemonade Pet Insurance are 1-star ratings
Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care
Unlike most pet insurance companies, Pets Best doesn’t have breed-specific limitations or exclusions for medical care. Other pet insurance companies might exclude common breed-related congenital health issues from coverage in their standard accident and illness policy, but Pets Best includes several common congenital conditions that appear in both dogs and cats.[3]
This insurer also doesn’t impose upper age limits on pet coverage, so your older dog or senior cat can get the care it needs.
No upper age limits
24/7 pet helpline
5% multi-pet discount
$2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually
Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim
May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history
Figo: Best for fast claim payments
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Three levels of accident and illness coverage with customizable options, optional add-ons (wellness and veterinary exam fees)
Figo advertises that it closes most claims within three business days.[4] Speedy claims payments are an important aspect of affordability because pet insurance requires reimbursement for out-of-pocket vet care costs. This insurer also doesn’t have an age limit for pets, and it may also cover curable pre-existing conditions.
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of the policy period
Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a live vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers
Frequent customer complaints about claims denials
Company considers whether an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim
Coverage waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
To choose the best pet insurance in Utah, we requested sample quotes from 14 different pet insurance companies, using a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog and a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
For both dogs and cats, we requested quotes for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 annual deductible, and $10,000 in annual coverage limits. In addition to getting these quotes, we also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Utah
Utah pet parents pay an average of $38 per month for cat insurance and $65 for dog insurance.
This is lower than the national average monthly cost of pet insurance of $37 per month for cat owners and $71 per month for dog owners.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Utah
Utah has beautiful scenery and wildlife, but the outdoors has several perils for your four-legged friends. The following Utah-specific hazards could seriously hurt your pet, which is why it’s a good idea to make sure you have adequate pet health insurance.
Rattlesnakes: Utah has seven different species of venomous rattlesnakes. A snake bite from one of these venomous animals could cause serious illness or death. If a snake bites your pet, prompt veterinary care can help it survive even a venomous bite.
Venomous spiders: Your pet may encounter a black widow, brown recluse, hobo spider, or desert recluse spider in Utah.
Toxic plants: Pets may sometimes chew on greenery that could harm them. In Utah, you need to be aware of philodendrons, jimson weed, poison oak and ivy, and stinging nettle, as well as foxglove, which isn’t toxic but has seed awls that can puncture your pet’s skin and cause infections.
Utah pet regulations and laws
Utah has several pet laws. Here’s what to know in the Beehive State:
Financial assistance for spaying and neutering dogs and cats: Utah maintains a fund that pays to spay or neuter pets that belong to low-income families.
Rabies public health initiatives: The state government has established rules for quarantining animals with rabies.
Expanded definitions of cruelty to animals: The state statute defines cruelty to include negligence, abandonment, and injury. Utah also counts aggravated cruelty toward an animal as part of its definition of domestic violence.
Liability for dog bites: Dog owners in Utah are liable for damages or injury if their dog bites or attacks another person.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet owners can choose from a few coverage options for pet insurance. The two most common options are accident-only coverage and accident and illness coverage, but most insurers also offer additional wellness coverage for routine care.[5] Accident-only coverage has the lowest premiums on average, but you may want to purchase the most robust coverage option: accident and illness coverage with a wellness plan add-on.
Consider your pet coverage needs before making a purchase. Here’s a breakdown of what each of these pet insurance policy types will cover.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only insurance plan will only pay for your pet’s emergency care and ongoing care after an accident. Accident-only coverage has lower rates than accident and illness coverage because it provides less robust coverage.
Here’s what an accident-only plans covers:
Accidental injuries
Broken bones
Fractures
Ingesting foreign objects
Car accidents
Cuts
Poisoning
Wounds
It doesn’t cover the following:
Allergies
Breed-specific conditions
Congenital conditions
Diabetes
Gastrointestinal issues
Hereditary conditions
Illnesses like cancer
Infectious diseases
Pre-existing conditions
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness policies help you pay for veterinary care when your cat or dog gets sick or incurs an injury. Choosing to pay higher rates for more coverage can make it more affordable to handle unexpected vet bills.
Here’s what an accident and illness plan covers:
Allergies
Broken bones or fractures
Cancer
Cuts and wounds
Diagnostics
Gastrointestinal issues
Hospitalization
Infectious diseases
Ingesting foreign objects
Injuries
Lab testing
Poisoning
Select prescriptions
Surgeries
It doesn’t cover the following:
Dental exams
Pre-existing conditions
Routine care
Vaccinations
Wellness plan
Some pet parents may choose to also add wellness coverage to their base insurance plan for an additional small cost. This kind of coverage rider will help pay for preventive care and routine vet visits.
Here’s what a wellness plan covers:
Blood testing and analysis
Checkups
Dental exams
Flea, tick, and heartworm medications
Microchipping
Spay or neuter surgery
Urine testing and analysis
Vaccinations
It doesn’t cover the following:
Accidents
Illnesses
Pre-existing conditions
How to find the best pet insurance in Utah
Finding the right pet insurance coverage for your canine and feline friends doesn’t have to be difficult. Here’s how you can find a policy that fits your needs in Utah:
1. Consider your financial situation
Even if you have a pet prone to illness, your finances may be strong enough that you don’t need comprehensive pet insurance. Determine how much coverage you need to pay for a veterinary emergency based on your current financial situation.
2. Determine your pet’s needs
Your pet insurance needs depend greatly on your pet’s breed, age, pre-existing conditions, and health concerns.
3. Check out reviews
Reading through customer reviews and testimonials can help you determine if the insurance companies you’re considering will meet your needs and be easy to work with.
4. Compare quotes
The best way to find an affordable price for the right coverage level is by shopping around among multiple reputable insurers. When comparing quotes, make sure you compare coverage options, deductibles, annual coverage limits, reimbursement rates, upper age limits, and any exclusions the insurer puts on common breed-specific conditions like hip dysplasia.
Utah pet insurance FAQs
If you’re a Utah pet owner interested in purchasing a pet insurance plan, the following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding the best pet insurance company for your needs.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Utah?
Pet insurance in Utah costs less than the national average, although your rates may vary depending on what ZIP code you live in, as well as your pet’s age, health, and pre-existing conditions.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Utah?
The average cost of pet insurance in Utah is $62 per month. For Beehive State cat owners, the average cost is $38 per month, and for dog owners, the average cost is $65 per month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Utah?
Generally, most pet insurance companies won’t cover pre-existing conditions. This is true in Utah and across the U.S.
What is the best dog insurance?
The best insurance coverage for your dog will depend on a number of factors, including breed, age, medical history, and even your location. In Utah, Lemonade, Pets Best, and Figo offer some of the best dog insurance coverage available, although it’s always a good idea to request multiple quotes.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
Pet owners can choose from three coverage types for pet insurance: accident only, accident and illness, and wellness coverage, which is an optional rider that you can add to either of the other policy types.
