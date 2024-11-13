Best Pet Insurance in Utah (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Utah

The best pet insurance companies in Utah will vary depending on your pet’s specific circumstances. The following three insurers offer low-cost plans that can help you provide veterinary care for your pets without too much financial stress.

Learn more about coverage options from Lemonade, Pets Best, and Figo below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $17 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best $22 $15 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $25 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%

Lemonade: Best for high annual limits

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)

This AI-powered insurance company offers very affordable rates and a user interface that makes getting a quote easy. The company has a wide selection of deductible, reimbursement, and annual limit options, allowing you to opt for as much as $100,000 for an annual limit. You can also customize your policy.[2] Just remember higher annual limits, reimbursement percentages, and lower deductibles will all increase your monthly premiums.

Pros Cheaper dog insurance premiums than other insurers

Customizable coverage

Easy claims handling through highly rated mobile app Cons Policyholders have to pay extra for vet visit fees and more

Considers bilateral conditions as pre-existing if they occurred on the other side

14% of the Trustpilot reviews for Lemonade Pet Insurance are 1-star ratings

Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care

Unlike most pet insurance companies, Pets Best doesn’t have breed-specific limitations or exclusions for medical care. Other pet insurance companies might exclude common breed-related congenital health issues from coverage in their standard accident and illness policy, but Pets Best includes several common congenital conditions that appear in both dogs and cats.[3]

This insurer also doesn’t impose upper age limits on pet coverage, so your older dog or senior cat can get the care it needs.

Pros No upper age limits

24/7 pet helpline

5% multi-pet discount Cons $2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually

Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim

May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history

Figo: Best for fast claim payments

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Three levels of accident and illness coverage with customizable options, optional add-ons (wellness and veterinary exam fees)

Figo advertises that it closes most claims within three business days.[4] Speedy claims payments are an important aspect of affordability because pet insurance requires reimbursement for out-of-pocket vet care costs. This insurer also doesn’t have an age limit for pets, and it may also cover curable pre-existing conditions.

Pros No upper age limit for covered pets

Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of the policy period

Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a live vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers Cons Frequent customer complaints about claims denials

Company considers whether an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim

Coverage waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents